Unmissable soundbar deals on Amazon: Save up to 60% on immersive sound experience

There’s never been a better time to enhance your audio experience with a high-quality soundbar. Whether you're watching films, streaming music, or gaming, a soundbar can bring rich, immersive sound to your living room without the bulk of traditional speaker systems.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details ₹17,990 Get This Creative Stage 160 Watt 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Black) View Details ₹5,999 Get This PHILIPS Audio HTL8162 2.1CH 160W Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Metal Grille, Glass Top & Touch Control (Black) View Details ₹11,295 Get This Sony HT-S500RF Real 1000w Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Rear Speakers & Subwoofer Home Theatre System (Bluetooth Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, USB Playback) View Details ₹36,990 Get This Bose TV Speaker- Small Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Includes Remote Control and Optical audio cable, Wall mountable Black, View Details ₹34,400 Get This View More

With a wide range of styles and features to suit every need, these latest soundbar deals offer excellent value for money. From sleek, minimalist designs to models packed with advanced audio technology, you’re sure to find the perfect match for your space—at a fraction of the usual cost.

Sony’s HT-S20R delivers a true 5.1 channel surround experience in a compact, affordable package. It features rear speakers, a subwoofer, and a 3-channel soundbar for a cinematic, immersive sound stage, making it an excellent pick for living rooms craving movie-theatre vibes. The 400W output pours power into every explosion and whisper, while seamless Bluetooth and USB connectivity boost its everyday versatility.

Its classic Sony design is slim and modern, fitting easily with most TV setups. Multiple connectivity options—HDMI, optical, Bluetooth, and USB—make setup nearly foolproof with a broad array of TVs and devices, while the user-friendly controls keep operation simple for all users. However, advanced audiophiles may desire more EQ adjustment.

Specifications Drivers Multiple (full system, specific driver sizes not listed) Maximum Output 400W Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical, USB Audio Channels 5.1 Frequency Response 0.01 Hz

The Creative Stage soundbar offers a clutter-free, compact design that fits under most monitors and TVs. With 160W output and dual custom-tuned mid-range drivers, the subwoofer delivers room-filling sound and thumping bass, perfect for movies or music. Installation is simple with flexible mounting and plug-and-play.

Connectivity covers all the basics: Bluetooth, USB, AUX, optical, and HDMI ARC. The included remote gives you access to EQ presets and specific bass/treble controls. Memory card slot is missing, which some users may expect, but overall, it’s a strong all-rounder on a modest budget.

Specifications Drivers Dual mid-range Maximum Output 160W Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Optical, ARC Subwoofer Dedicated, wired Mounting Wall mount kit included

Philips’ HTL8162 blends stylish design with practical features. The metal grille and glass top give a premium look, while 160W output and wireless subwoofer deliver punchy and well-balanced audio. Touch controls add modern convenience, and remote access means full-featured, easy operation from the couch.

Multi-connectivity options are a highlight, with HDMI ARC, USB, Audio-in, and Bluetooth all supported. The system mounts neatly on tables, making it very versatile. The only notable omission is the lack of customizable sound profiles.

Specifications Drivers Not specified (2.1 channel) Maximum Output 160W Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, HDMI ARC, Audio-in Subwoofer Wireless, compact Design Metal grille, glass top with touch controls

Sony’s HT-S500RF is a powerhouse home theatre with a massive 1000W output and full 5.1 channel setup. It uses two large rear speakers, a dedicated subwoofer, and a three-channel soundbar to deliver a truly immersive audio experience ideal for big rooms and action-packed content. Enhanced front tweeters enrich the highs, while the 18cm subwoofer guarantees booming bass.

Features include Bluetooth, USB playback, HDMI, and optical input—ensuring seamless integration with most setups. Designed for the Indian market, it excels in loudness and clarity. Size and price may deter those with limited space or modest needs.

Specifications Drivers Multiple, including front tweeters Maximum Output 1000W Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Optical Subwoofer 18cm large Audio Channels 5.1

F&D’s E200 offers a minimalist, affordable solution for desktops, laptops, and small rooms. With a simple 3W driver setup, it emphasizes clarity and enhanced bass for its size. Compact and USB-powered, it's perfect for students, gamers, or office spaces needing a quick audio upgrade without the clutter.

Easy to set up and use, the E200 is built for convenience and portability. However, the low wattage and lack of wireless options mean this product is best for personal rather than home theatre use.

Specifications Drivers 3W Output Power 3W Connectivity USB (wired) Audio Mode Stereo Extra Bass Yes

The Bose TV Speaker is designed to clarify voices and enhance TV audio in a compact size. With two angled full-range drivers, it creates a wide natural sound for overall better TV listening. Bluetooth streaming capabilities let users switch easily between TV audio and personal playlists.

It stands out for its ease of setup and wall-mountable form factor. While simple, features like Dialogue Mode and bass boost on the remote are practical. Advanced features and big volume are not its focus.

Specifications Drivers 2 angled full-range Output Power Not specified Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI-ARC, Optical Mounting Tabletop or wall Included Remote control, optical cable

Yamaha’s SR-C20A is a compact soundbar with a built-in subwoofer and Bluetooth streaming. It focuses on providing clear voice and spatial audio in smaller settings, with practical features like HDMI and optical inputs and wall-mounting.

Suited for desks or bedrooms, this bar is not made to shake walls, but delivers clarity, convenience, and surprising bass from a small package. However, it isn’t waterproof and lacks the volume of larger bars.

Specifications Drivers Built-in subwoofer, passive radiators Output Power 100W Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical, Aux Mounting Wall-mountable with keyholes Features Clear Voice mode

This Zebronics bar offers Dolby Digital Plus surround at a value price, and can be mounted three ways. The 120W combined power and 16.51cm subwoofer deliver impactful sound for movies and music, while multiple ports guarantee device compatibility. The LED display and remote allow fine volume and media control.

It’s a good fit for users wanting theater-like experience on a budget, but the design may not be as sleek as pricy competitors.

Specifications Drivers Subwoofer (16.51cm), soundbar (4 x 6.98cm, 2 x 2.54cm) Output Power 120W Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, USB, AUX, HDMI ARC, Optical Audio Modes Dolly Digital Plus Mounting Tabletop, wall, free-standing

Blaupunkt SBW100 delivers strong, German-engineered sound with its 120W soundbar and wired subwoofer. Multiple input options—HDMI ARC, AUX, Bluetooth, USB—make it easy to set up with various devices. The side-firing woofer produces rich, heavy bass, enhanced by genre-tailored EQ modes (Song, Cinema, Dialog, Flat).

The minimalist European look is sleek, and all controls are remote-operated. Because the subwoofer is wired, cable management is needed, and wattage is mid-tier.

Specifications Drivers Not specified (includes side-firing sub) Output Power 120W Connectivity HDMI-ARC, AUX, Bluetooth, USB EQ Modes Multiple Mounting Wall mountable

The boAt AAVANTE Bar 2050 provides powerful 160W audio through a 2.1 system with a wireless 80W subwoofer. Packed with modes—including NEWS, MOVIES, and MUSIC—it caters to multiple entertainment preferences. Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, AUX, USB, and Optical cover connectivity for most devices.

Signature boAt sound emphasizes bass and clarity, making it a top pick for music and movies in mid-sized rooms. While stylish, it may not suit small spaces and is best for those wanting punchy, dynamic output.

Specifications Drivers Not specified Output Power 160W (80W bar + 80W sub) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, AUX, USB, Optical Audio Modes Multiple entertainment modes Subwoofer Wireless