Up to 55% off on the best ACs, refrigerators and washing machines: Top picks

A good home upgrade does not always need a festival. Sometimes a good deal or offer is all you need, and this one brings exciting savings on the best ACs, refrigerators and washing machines. These are the appliances that run daily, so choosing a dependable model can make a big difference in comfort and convenience. With impressive discounts on top brands, it becomes easier to invest in cooling that works faster, storage that stays organised and washing cycles that save time.

Product Rating Price Haier Gravity Series 1.6 Ton 5 Star AI Climate Control Smart Split AC (5460 Watts, HEXA Inverter, Copper, Fabric Finish, Wi-Fi, 4-Way, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C-HSU19G-MZAID5BN-INV, Galaxy Slate) Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, MTKM50U, White) Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode Window AC (Copper Condenser, Inverter Compressor, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, WAC 185V Vertis Elite A, White) Haier SmartChoice 445 L 2 Star Frost Free Bottom Mount Double Door Refrigerator | Convertible 14-in-1 | Jhukna Mat-Bottom Freezer | Digital Display Panel | Triple Inverter (HEB-452TS-P, Inox Steel) LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ASCU, Scarlet Charm, Base stand with drawer)

If your old AC struggles in peak heat, your fridge feels cramped or your washing machine takes too long, this is a good time to look at new options. From energy-efficient ACs to spacious refrigerators and advanced front-load or top-load washing machines, the choices are wide and practical. This sale helps you bring home appliances made for today’s busy lifestyle without overspending. Go through the options and pick something truly useful for your home.

Best split ACs: Up to 55% off Split ACs have become a common choice for homes that want quiet cooling and a cleaner look. The indoor unit stays inside the room while the outdoor compressor goes outside, which helps reduce noise and keeps the space neat. These best ACs cool faster because of better airflow and wider throw, making them suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and even small offices. The best split ACs also come with features like inverter compressors, stabiliser-free operation, dust filters and energy-saving modes that help manage electricity bills. Many models include smart controls so you can adjust temperature and modes directly from your phone.

Best window ACs: Up to 45% off

Window ACs remain a dependable cooling solution for people who prefer simple installation and reliable performance without a big setup process. They sit in a single unit that fits into a window frame or wall opening, making them easy to maintain and shift from one room to another when needed. These ACs cool efficiently in compact rooms and provide quick relief during peak summer months. They also cost less than split models and offer straightforward controls that anyone can manage. Many new window ACs now include inverter technology, cleaner filtration systems and quieter operation compared to older units. Their biggest advantage is convenience, as they do not require multiple components or complex installation. They are also easier to service since everything is inside one unit.

Best double door refrigerators: Up to 40% off For families looking for long-lasting performance, a double door refrigerator adds convenience, space and smart cooling without occupying too much kitchen area. The best double door refrigerators are a great match for households that need more storage flexibility and better cooling efficiency. Separate freezer and fridge compartments allow smoother organisation and reduce the loss of cold air each time the door opens. These models usually come with frost free technology, toughened glass shelves and faster cooling systems that keep fruits, vegetables and leftovers fresher for longer. Many double door fridges feature inverter compressors that adjust cooling according to usage, saving power during low activity hours. Their larger shelves and wider door bins make it easier to store bottles, containers, tall jars and weekly groceries.

Best single door refrigerators: Up to 40% off Single door refrigerators continue to be a popular option for people who want compact size, low power consumption and easy maintenance. They suit smaller kitchens and offer enough space for everyday essentials like vegetables, fruits, dairy and beverages. These fridges usually operate on direct cool technology, which keeps electricity usage lower while still providing dependable cooling. Most models now come with stabiliser-free operation, spacious freezer sections and toughened glass shelves that support heavy pots and containers. Their simple design makes them easy to clean and ideal for users who do not need a large storage capacity. Many newer single door fridges also come with features like antibacterial gaskets, moisture balance crispers and fast ice-making zones.

Best top load washing machines: Up to 55% off Top-load washing machines offer a comfortable washing experience for users who prefer loading clothes from above without bending. They are easy to operate, quick to set up and suitable for everyday laundry needs. These machines generally provide faster wash cycles and allow you to add forgotten clothes mid-cycle, which many people find convenient. Modern top-load models come with fully automatic controls, multiple wash programs and smart sensors that adjust water levels based on the load. Their drum designs improve fabric care while maintaining strong cleaning performance.

Best front load washing machines: Up to 55% off Front load washing machines are known for their powerful cleaning, gentle fabric care and efficient water use. They wash clothes by tumbling them through water, which helps remove tough stains while protecting delicate materials. These machines usually run longer cycles but deliver a deeper clean that many households prefer. Front load models use less water and detergent, making them environmentally friendly and cost-effective in the long run. They also spin at higher speeds, which reduces drying time. While they require bending to load clothes, many users find the overall performance worth it.

