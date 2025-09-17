Up to 75% off on the best TVs during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 10 picks on the latest smart TVs

The highly anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival is just around the corner, promising spectacular deals on the latest smart televisions. Shoppers can expect to find discounts of up to 75% on top brands, making it the perfect time to upgrade their home entertainment setup. This year's sale features a curated list of the top 10 smart TV picks, ranging from budget-friendly options to high-end models from Samsung, Sony, LG and other top brands.

The sheer volume of deals means you can find everything from a gaming-ready TV with a high refresh rate to a family-friendly set with robust parental controls. It's the perfect occasion to finally replace that old television with a sleek, modern model that offers a world of content at your fingertips, all while enjoying substantial savings.

BEST OVERALL

A brilliant mix of design and performance, this Sony BRAVIA 2 brings 4K entertainment to life. The 55-inch screen powered by the 4K Processor X1 displays sharp, vibrant colours with excellent motion handling. Google TV offers seamless access to apps and recommendations, while Dolby Audio enhances every dialogue and soundtrack. Chromecast and Apple AirPlay provide easy connectivity for streaming content directly from devices. Slim edges and a refined look make it an elegant addition to any modern living space.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD LED Processor 4K Processor X1 Refresh Rate 60 Hz Colour Black Sound Dolby Audio, 20W

Enjoy colourful, detailed visuals on this VW QLED TV, which brings Full HD resolution with HDR10 support. The 43-inch screen offers a bright and sharp display that makes movies and shows engaging. Streaming is convenient with preloaded apps such as YouTube and Prime Video, while Android TV ensures a smooth, user-friendly interface. The 24W box speakers deliver bold and clear sound, creating a complete entertainment package that balances affordability with modern features for everyday use.

Specifications Display Full HD QLED Refresh Rate 60 Hz Colour Black Sound 24W Box Speakers Smart Features Android TV with HDR10

AFFORDABLE PICK

Perfect for compact spaces, this Acer J Series TV offers practical entertainment in a sleek frameless design. Its HD Ready screen is supported by Google TV, allowing access to popular apps and streaming services. The 30W speakers enhanced by Dolby Audio deliver clear and balanced sound. Connectivity is made simple with Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi, letting you link devices without hassle. Affordable yet stylish, it’s a smart choice for bedrooms, study areas, or smaller living rooms.

Specifications Display HD Ready LED Refresh Rate 60 Hz Colour Black Sound 30W Dolby Audio Smart Features Google TV, Bluetooth 5.0

Rich colours and crisp clarity define this Samsung UHD TV. The 43-inch screen uses PurColor and HDR10+ to deliver lifelike pictures, while the Crystal 4K Processor ensures smooth upscaling of content. Sound is automatically adjusted through Adaptive Sound, making dialogue and music more natural. Smart assistants like Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant add voice control convenience, while multiple streaming apps are built in. Compact in size but high in performance, this is a strong upgrade for family entertainment.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD LED Processor Crystal 4K Processor Refresh Rate 50 Hz Colour Black Smart Features Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant

VALUE FOR MONEY

TCL’s 75-inch TV makes home entertainment cinematic with its expansive bezel-less display. Google TV integration keeps streaming easy, offering endless apps and smooth navigation. Dual-band Wi-Fi ensures stable connections, while Dolby Audio produces immersive sound effects that match the large screen. HDR10 adds depth to visuals for an impressive picture. The premium metallic finish complements its massive size, making it perfect for living rooms where a bold centrepiece TV enhances both design and viewing pleasure.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD LED Refresh Rate 60 Hz Colour Black RAM/Storage 2GB + 16GB Sound 30W Dolby Audio

Designed for those who want a larger screen without compromise, this Sony BRAVIA 2 combines detailed 4K visuals with sleek aesthetics. X-Reality PRO sharpens images while MotionFlow XR delivers fluid motion for sports and fast-paced scenes. Google TV keeps content well organised and personalised. Dolby Audio brings depth to the sound, ensuring a balanced entertainment experience. Its stylish design and refined finish allow the TV to blend beautifully into modern interiors while providing powerful performance.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD LED Processor 4K Processor X1 Refresh Rate 60 Hz Colour Black Sound 20W Dolby Audio

Smart entertainment and stylish design define the LG UR75. The 43-inch screen displays sharp 4K visuals enhanced by HDR10, while the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 optimises clarity and colour. WebOS provides access to countless apps for streaming, while Game Optimizer ensures smoother play for casual gamers. Sound is boosted with AI Sound that creates a surround effect, enhancing movies and shows. Its slim build and energy-efficient design make it an excellent choice for versatile everyday use.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD LED Processor α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 Refresh Rate 60 Hz Colour Black Sound AI Sound with 20W output

Compact yet smart, this Kodak TV balances affordability with practical features. Its 32-inch HD Ready screen is supported by Android, allowing access to apps like Netflix and Prime Video. HDR support improves contrast, giving more depth to visuals. The 30W Dolby Digital Plus speakers enhance audio for small rooms, offering a more enjoyable viewing experience. Easy-to-use controls and reliable performance make it a budget-friendly TV that delivers solid entertainment without compromising on essential features.

Specifications Display HD Ready LED Resolution 1366 x 768 Refresh Rate 60 Hz Colour Black Sound 30W Dolby Digital Plus

Vivid visuals meet smooth motion on this Xiaomi 55-inch X Series TV. The Reality Flow MEMC technology keeps fast scenes sharp, while Dolby Vision and HDR10 enrich colour and contrast. Powerful 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS create cinematic sound to match the high-quality picture. Google TV enables simple navigation and streaming across major platforms. Its slim design and balanced feature set make it an appealing choice for families seeking a reliable 4K television.

Specifications Display 4K LED Refresh Rate 60 Hz Colour Black Sound 30W Dolby Audio + DTS Smart Features Google TV, MEMC

Gaming and entertainment both shine on this Hisense QLED. A 144Hz panel with FreeSync Premium ensures smooth visuals with minimal lag, ideal for action-packed games and fast movies. Dolby Atmos combined with DTS:X produces powerful surround sound. The charcoal grey design adds sophistication, while VIDAA TV keeps streaming intuitive with access to both local and international apps. Its combination of high refresh rate, detailed visuals, and impressive sound makes it a standout in its segment.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD QLED Refresh Rate 144 Hz Colour Charcoal Grey Sound 24W Dolby Atmos Smart Features VIDAA TV, FreeSync Premium

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.