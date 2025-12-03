Subscribe

Upcoming OnePlus Watch Lite won’t mind if you use Android or iPhone

The OnePlus Watch Lite is a lightweight, water resistant smartwatch that works with both Android and iOS, giving iPhone and Android users an affordable cross platform option ahead of its Europe launch on December 17, 2025.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published3 Dec 2025, 06:11 PM IST

You may be interested in

50% OFF

Smart Watch for One-Plus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Watch 1.95'' Screen, BT Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 900 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, Sports Mode (15 Hours, YO28)

  • Smart Watch for One-Plus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Watch 1.95'' Screen
  • BT Calling
  • Working Crown

₹999

₹1999

Get This

50% OFF

Smart Watch for One-Plus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Watch 1.95'' Screen, BT Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 900 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, Sports Mode (15 Hours, YO28)

  • Smart Watch for One-Plus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Watch 1.95'' Screen
  • BT Calling
  • Working Crown

₹999

₹1999

Get This

50% OFF

Smart Fitness D-115 Watch for ONE-Plus Nord CE 3 Lite Original Sports Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.3" Smart Watch LED with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate N Sleep Monitorer (D-115)

  • Smart Fitness D-115 Watch for ONE-Plus Nord CE 3 Lite Original Sports Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.3" Smart Watch LED with Daily Activity Tracker
  • Heart Rate N Sleep Monitorer (D-115)

₹999

₹1999

Get This

50% OFF

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS, 5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Black Steel)

  • OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4
  • Snapdragon W5 Chipset
  • Upto 100hrs battery life

₹13999

₹27999

Get This

50% OFF

Smart Fitness D-116 Watch for ONE-Plus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Original Sports Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.3" Smart Watch LED with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate G (DR-116T)

  • Smart Fitness D-116 Watch for ONE-Plus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Original Sports Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.3" Smart Watch LED with Daily Activity Tracker
  • Heart Rate G (DR-116T)

₹999

₹1999

Get This

OnePlus Watch Lite works with both Android and iOS. (OnePlus)
OnePlus Watch Lite works with both Android and iOS. (OnePlus)

If you have ever switched from Android to iPhone or the other way round, you already know how petty smartwatches can be. The watch you wear every day suddenly refuses to talk to your new phone and you are pushed to buy into the same brand again. The OnePlus Watch Lite is trying to walk straight through that wall. OnePlus’ next smartwatch, called Watch Lite, will work with both Android and iOS. That instantly puts it in a very small club of non-Apple watches that are willing to pair with an iPhone. It is also the first time a OnePlus watch officially supports iOS. Until now, the company’s wearables have lived almost entirely inside the Android side of the fence, which quietly limited how many people could even consider them.

You may be interested in

24% OFF

Fastrack Cosmix Smartwatch 1.32" inch AMOLED Display,Cosmic Drive Inspired Case Design,AI Watcface,AI Chat, 24/7 Health Suite, BT Calling, SpO2, HRM, IP68, Multiple Menu Styles, Games - Onyx Black

  • Fastrack Cosmix Smartwatch 1.32" inch AMOLED Display
  • Cosmic Drive Inspired Case Design
  • AI Watcface

₹6499

₹8499

Get This

55% OFF

Smart Fitness Watch For ONE-PLUS Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Original Sports Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.3" Smart watch LED with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Monitor and Basic Functionality for All Boys & Girls Wristband - (WK-16A 1D-116, Black)

  • Smart Fitness Watch For ONE-PLUS Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Original Sports Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.3" Smart watch LED with Daily Activity Tracker
  • Heart Rate Sensor
  • Sleep Monitor and Basic Functionality for All Boys & Girls Wristband - (WK-16A 1D-116

₹999

₹2199

Get This

40% OFF

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]

  • OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google
  • Snapdragon W5 Chipset
  • Upto 100hrs Battery Life

₹11999

₹19999

Get This

50% OFF

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96" Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black

  • Redmi Watch 5 Lite
  • 1.96" Amoled
  • Advanced in-Built GPS

₹3499

₹6999

Get This

50% OFF

Smart Fitness D-115 Watch for One-Plus Nord CE4 Lite Original Sports Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.3" Smart Watch LED with Daily Activity Tracker, Heart Rate N Sleep Monitorer (D-115)

  • Smart Fitness D-115 Watch for One-Plus Nord CE4 Lite Original Sports Touchscreen Smart Watch Bluetooth 1.3" Smart Watch LED with Daily Activity Tracker
  • Heart Rate N Sleep Monitorer (D-115)

₹999

₹1999

Get This

You are not getting a spec bomb here, and that is actually the point. The Watch Lite is about 34 grams, so you can leave it on from morning to night without it nagging your wrist. The 1.78 inch AMOLED screen is big enough for messages and watch faces to look clear, 24 hour heart rate tracking covers your day, and the 5ATM and IP68 rating means rain, sweat or a quick swim are not a problem. It comes across as a normal watch you wear every day that just happens to be smart.

The cross platform part is where it gets interesting. If you are on an iPhone and do not want to spend Apple Watch money, the Watch Lite suddenly becomes a realistic option rather than a curiosity on a launch slide. For Android users, it quietly hints at a future where your smartwatch does not guilt trip you for changing phones. And if you happen to use both an Android phone and an iPhone, a watch that does not throw a tantrum when you switch between them is a smart everyday fix.

Advertisement

There are still questions that only real world use will answer. OnePlus will launch the Watch Lite on December 17, 2025, and only then will we see how much of the experience makes it across to iOS. Incoming calls, notifications, quick replies and deeper health sync are exactly the places where Apple’s platform limits can cut into third party watches. If OnePlus manages even seventy to eighty percent of the Android experience on iPhones, it will be enough to get other Android brands thinking seriously about cross platform support.

For now, the Watch Lite is only coming to Europe, so everyone else has to wait and watch. OnePlus is betting that people are tired of being stuck with one phone brand just to keep using their watch. If this small, simple smartwatch can move comfortably between Android and iOS, it could be the one you keep on when you change phones, instead of the one you have to replace.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesUpcoming OnePlus Watch Lite won’t mind if you use Android or iPhone
Read Next Story