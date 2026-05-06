Upgrade now or wait? Top brands’ tablet prices drop ahead of Amazon Summer Sale

Ijaj Khan is a Senior Tech Journalist and Content Producer at Live Mint, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read moreRead less
If you’ve been waiting to buy a tablet without stretching your budget, this may be the right time to act. Prices across several models have already been cut ahead of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, with more offers expected once the sale begins on May 8. Early listings show reduced rates on tablets used for streaming, work, and daily tasks, with added bank discounts and EMI options likely to bring the final price down further.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (13.1 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, GrayView Details
₹64,499
OnePlus Pad Go 2, 30.73 cm (12.1 inch) 2.8K Display, Dolby Vision™, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Quad Speakers, AI, 10050 mAh Battery, Wi-Fi Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage, Shadow BlackView Details
₹27,999
Redmi Pad 2 Pro [Smartchoice] | 12000mAh | Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 |12.1-inch, 2.5K Display |83+ Days Standby |HyperOS 2 |120Hz| Dolby Vision Atmos | Wi-Fi 6| AI Powered | 8GB,128GB |Graphite GreyView Details
₹25,999
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with Pen |Wifi + 5G|12.1" 2.5K Display, 800nits Peak Brightness|12GB RAM + 256GB ROM (Expandable upto 2TB)|MediaTek Dimensity 6400| 10200mAh|4 Speakers with Dolby Atmos| Luna GreyView Details
₹34,999
realme Pad 2 LTE 8 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.5 inch (Inspiration Green)View Details
₹21,900
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
As part of the sale, HDFC Bank card users are expected to get up to 10 percent instant discounts, while No Cost EMI plans may allow buyers to split payments over time. This combination often lowers the effective purchase price, especially on mid-range and high-value devices.
For users planning to upgrade or purchase a tablet for streaming, reading, or work, several models are already listed at lower prices. Here are some of the key deals currently available.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is now listed at Rs. 64,499, down from Rs. 75,999, marking a price cut of Rs. 11,500. It features a 13.1-inch display suited for video streaming, document work, and reading. The tablet comes with an S Pen, allowing users to write notes, sketch, and navigate with precision. It supports AI-based writing tools for note-taking and includes a desktop mode for multitasking across apps.
The device runs on 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, handling tasks like editing documents, browsing, and running multiple apps at once. It is designed for users who want a larger screen and stylus support in a single device.
12000mAh battery life
HyperOS 2 with AI features
S Pen support
heavy for one-handed use
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is currently priced at Rs. 27,999 as part of early deals. It features a 12.1-inch display offering 2.8K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and video playback. The tablet supports Dolby Vision and includes quad speakers for sound output. The tablet is powered by an AI-backed chipset and includes 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is equipped with a 10050mAh battery, designed to last through extended usage, making it suitable for both work and entertainment.
Vibrant 2.8K display with 120Hz smoothness
Quad speakers with Dolby Vision
10050mAh battery
Slower charging speeds
The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is available at Rs. 25,999 ahead of the sale. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and includes a 12000mAh battery, which claims to last longer during usage without frequent charging. The tablet features a 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Audio is handled by quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The device runs on HyperOS and includes 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and AI-based features for improved performance during multitasking.
12000mAh battery
HyperOS 2 with AI features
Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor
Heavy for one-handed use
The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is now listed at Rs. 34,999, reflecting a 22 percent discount. It features a 12.1-inch display with up to 800 nits of brightness, allowing use in different lighting conditions. The tablet includes a pen for writing and drawing tasks.
Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB. It supports both Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity and includes quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. It houses a 10200mAh battery to give users a long day of battery life.
Immersive display
Audio quality
Long battery life
Outdated processor
Mediocre camera
Stylus quality
The realme Pad 2 LTE is currently priced at Rs. 21,900, down by 27 percent. It comes with an 11.5-inch display and supports both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, making it useful for users who need internet access on the move. The tablet includes 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, allowing space for apps, files, and media. It is designed for streaming, browsing, and basic work tasks without relying on Wi-Fi networks.
Smooth display
LTE connectivity
Long battery life
Average performance
No headphone jack
No fingerprint sensor
The Xiaomi Pad 7 is listed at Rs. 32,336, reflecting a 17 percent discount. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 series processor and supports UFS 4.0 storage for faster data access. The tablet features an 11.2-inch display designed for video playback and app usage. It includes quad speakers for audio output and is aimed at users looking for a balance between performance and media consumption.
Powerful performance
Stunning display
Long-lasting battery
No AMOLED
No cellular support
Limited storage
The Acer Iconia 5G Tablet is now available at Rs. 25,499, marking a 42 percent price drop. It features a 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS display and runs on a MediaTek octa-core processor. The tablet includes 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded. With 4G LTE support, it allows users to stay connected without Wi-Fi. The device also includes a 7100mAh battery and supports features like face unlock, making it suitable for video calls, browsing, and daily use.
Connectivity
Reliable performance
Vibrant display
Value for money
Display refresh rate
Camera quality
Build quality
Start by defining why you need the tablet. For streaming and casual use, a mid-range display and battery may be enough. For work, note-taking, or design tasks, look for stylus support, multitasking features, and a larger screen.
Screen size affects both usability and portability. Tablets in the 10–13-inch range are common. If you watch videos or edit documents often, a higher resolution display (2K or above) and a higher refresh rate (90Hz or 120Hz) can improve the experience.
Performance depends on the chipset and RAM. For smooth multitasking, 6GB–8GB RAM is a safe minimum. If you use heavy apps or gaming, a stronger processor like Snapdragon 7 series or equivalent is more suitable.
Battery size matters for long usage. Tablets with 7000mAh to 10000mAh+ batteries generally last a full day of mixed use. Higher battery capacity is useful for travel, online classes, and long streaming sessions.
Check whether you need Wi-Fi only or LTE/5G support for mobile internet access. Storage is also important - 128GB is standard, but expandable storage or 256GB variants are better if you store large files, videos, or apps.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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