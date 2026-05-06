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Upgrade now or wait? Top brands’ tablet prices drop ahead of Amazon Summer Sale

Planning a tablet upgrade? Early price cuts on top brands are already live. Grab them before they run out of stock.

Published6 May 2026, 01:34 PM IST
Get the best deals on top brands' tablets ahead of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.
Get the best deals on top brands' tablets ahead of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026.(Pexels)
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By MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a Senior Tech Journalist and Content Producer at Live Mint, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

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If you’ve been waiting to buy a tablet without stretching your budget, this may be the right time to act. Prices across several models have already been cut ahead of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, with more offers expected once the sale begins on May 8. Early listings show reduced rates on tablets used for streaming, work, and daily tasks, with added bank discounts and EMI options likely to bring the final price down further.

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As part of the sale, HDFC Bank card users are expected to get up to 10 percent instant discounts, while No Cost EMI plans may allow buyers to split payments over time. This combination often lowers the effective purchase price, especially on mid-range and high-value devices.

For users planning to upgrade or purchase a tablet for streaming, reading, or work, several models are already listed at lower prices. Here are some of the key deals currently available.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is now listed at Rs. 64,499, down from Rs. 75,999, marking a price cut of Rs. 11,500. It features a 13.1-inch display suited for video streaming, document work, and reading. The tablet comes with an S Pen, allowing users to write notes, sketch, and navigate with precision. It supports AI-based writing tools for note-taking and includes a desktop mode for multitasking across apps.

The device runs on 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, handling tasks like editing documents, browsing, and running multiple apps at once. It is designed for users who want a larger screen and stylus support in a single device.

Specifications

Brand
Xiaomi
Model
Redmi Pad 2 Pro
Colour
Graphite Grey
Dimensions
27.98 x 18.16 x 0.75 cm
Chipset
Exynos 1580
UI
Android 15 and One UI 7.0
Warranty
1 Year Manufacturer Warranty

Reason to buy

12000mAh battery life

HyperOS 2 with AI features

S Pen support

Reason to avoid

heavy for one-handed use

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is currently priced at Rs. 27,999 as part of early deals. It features a 12.1-inch display offering 2.8K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and video playback. The tablet supports Dolby Vision and includes quad speakers for sound output. The tablet is powered by an AI-backed chipset and includes 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is equipped with a 10050mAh battery, designed to last through extended usage, making it suitable for both work and entertainment.

Specifications

Brand
OnePlus
Model
OnePlus Pad Go 2
Colour
Shadow Black
Dimensions
26.60 x 19.28 x 0.68 cm
Chipset
MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra octa-core
UI
OxygenOS 16
Warranty
1 Year

Reason to buy

Vibrant 2.8K display with 120Hz smoothness

Quad speakers with Dolby Vision

10050mAh battery

Reason to avoid

Slower charging speeds

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is available at Rs. 25,999 ahead of the sale. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and includes a 12000mAh battery, which claims to last longer during usage without frequent charging. The tablet features a 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Audio is handled by quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The device runs on HyperOS and includes 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and AI-based features for improved performance during multitasking.

Specifications

Brand
Xiaomi
Model
Redmi Pad 2 Pro
Colour
Graphite Grey
Dimensions
27.98 x 18.16 x 0.75 cm
Chipset
Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
UI
HyperOS 2
Warranty
1 Year Manufacturer Warranty

Reason to buy

12000mAh battery

HyperOS 2 with AI features

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor

Reason to avoid

Heavy for one-handed use

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is now listed at Rs. 34,999, reflecting a 22 percent discount. It features a 12.1-inch display with up to 800 nits of brightness, allowing use in different lighting conditions. The tablet includes a pen for writing and drawing tasks.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB. It supports both Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity and includes quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. It houses a 10200mAh battery to give users a long day of battery life.

Specifications

Brand
Lenovo
Model
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus
Colour
Luna Grey
Dimensions
27.88 x 18.10 x 0.63 cm
Chipset
MediaTek Dimensity 6400
UI
Android 15 or later
Warranty
1 Year Carry-in Warranty

Reason to buy

Immersive display

Audio quality

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

Outdated processor

Mediocre camera

Stylus quality

The realme Pad 2 LTE is currently priced at Rs. 21,900, down by 27 percent. It comes with an 11.5-inch display and supports both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, making it useful for users who need internet access on the move. The tablet includes 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, allowing space for apps, files, and media. It is designed for streaming, browsing, and basic work tasks without relying on Wi-Fi networks.

Specifications

Brand
realme
Model
realme Pad 2
Colour
Grey
Weight
960 g
Chipset
MediaTek Helio G99
UI
Android 14

Reason to buy

Smooth display

LTE connectivity

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

Average performance

No headphone jack

No fingerprint sensor

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is listed at Rs. 32,336, reflecting a 17 percent discount. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 series processor and supports UFS 4.0 storage for faster data access. The tablet features an 11.2-inch display designed for video playback and app usage. It includes quad speakers for audio output and is aimed at users looking for a balance between performance and media consumption.

Specifications

Brand
Xiaomi
Model
Xiaomi Pad 7
Display
11.2-inch
Chipset
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
OS
‎Android

Reason to buy

Powerful performance

Stunning display

Long-lasting battery

Reason to avoid

No AMOLED

No cellular support

Limited storage

The Acer Iconia 5G Tablet is now available at Rs. 25,499, marking a 42 percent price drop. It features a 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS display and runs on a MediaTek octa-core processor. The tablet includes 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded. With 4G LTE support, it allows users to stay connected without Wi-Fi. The device also includes a 7100mAh battery and supports features like face unlock, making it suitable for video calls, browsing, and daily use.

Specifications

Brand
Acer
Model
Acer Iconia 5G
Chipset
MediaTek 8791T
Battery
7400mAh lithium-ion battery
Memory & Storage
8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage
OS
Android 15

Reason to buy

Connectivity

Reliable performance

Vibrant display

Value for money

Reason to avoid

Display refresh rate

Camera quality

Build quality

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Tablet

1. Purpose of use

Start by defining why you need the tablet. For streaming and casual use, a mid-range display and battery may be enough. For work, note-taking, or design tasks, look for stylus support, multitasking features, and a larger screen.

2. Display size and quality

Screen size affects both usability and portability. Tablets in the 10–13-inch range are common. If you watch videos or edit documents often, a higher resolution display (2K or above) and a higher refresh rate (90Hz or 120Hz) can improve the experience.

3. Processor and RAM

Performance depends on the chipset and RAM. For smooth multitasking, 6GB–8GB RAM is a safe minimum. If you use heavy apps or gaming, a stronger processor like Snapdragon 7 series or equivalent is more suitable.

4. Battery backup

Battery size matters for long usage. Tablets with 7000mAh to 10000mAh+ batteries generally last a full day of mixed use. Higher battery capacity is useful for travel, online classes, and long streaming sessions.

5. Connectivity and storage options

Check whether you need Wi-Fi only or LTE/5G support for mobile internet access. Storage is also important - 128GB is standard, but expandable storage or 256GB variants are better if you store large files, videos, or apps.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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