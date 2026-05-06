Upgrade now or wait? Top brands’ tablet prices drop ahead of Amazon Summer Sale

If you’ve been waiting to buy a tablet without stretching your budget, this may be the right time to act. Prices across several models have already been cut ahead of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, with more offers expected once the sale begins on May 8. Early listings show reduced rates on tablets used for streaming, work, and daily tasks, with added bank discounts and EMI options likely to bring the final price down further.

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As part of the sale, HDFC Bank card users are expected to get up to 10 percent instant discounts, while No Cost EMI plans may allow buyers to split payments over time. This combination often lowers the effective purchase price, especially on mid-range and high-value devices.

For users planning to upgrade or purchase a tablet for streaming, reading, or work, several models are already listed at lower prices. Here are some of the key deals currently available.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is now listed at Rs. 64,499, down from Rs. 75,999, marking a price cut of Rs. 11,500. It features a 13.1-inch display suited for video streaming, document work, and reading. The tablet comes with an S Pen, allowing users to write notes, sketch, and navigate with precision. It supports AI-based writing tools for note-taking and includes a desktop mode for multitasking across apps.

The device runs on 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, handling tasks like editing documents, browsing, and running multiple apps at once. It is designed for users who want a larger screen and stylus support in a single device.

Specifications Brand Xiaomi Model Redmi Pad 2 Pro Colour Graphite Grey Dimensions 27.98 x 18.16 x 0.75 cm Chipset Exynos 1580 UI Android 15 and One UI 7.0 Warranty 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty Reason to buy 12000mAh battery life HyperOS 2 with AI features S Pen support Reason to avoid heavy for one-handed use

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The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is currently priced at Rs. 27,999 as part of early deals. It features a 12.1-inch display offering 2.8K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and video playback. The tablet supports Dolby Vision and includes quad speakers for sound output. The tablet is powered by an AI-backed chipset and includes 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is equipped with a 10050mAh battery, designed to last through extended usage, making it suitable for both work and entertainment.

Specifications Brand OnePlus Model OnePlus Pad Go 2 Colour Shadow Black Dimensions 26.60 x 19.28 x 0.68 cm Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra octa-core UI OxygenOS 16 Warranty 1 Year Reason to buy Vibrant 2.8K display with 120Hz smoothness Quad speakers with Dolby Vision 10050mAh battery Reason to avoid Slower charging speeds

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is available at Rs. 25,999 ahead of the sale. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and includes a 12000mAh battery, which claims to last longer during usage without frequent charging. The tablet features a 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Audio is handled by quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The device runs on HyperOS and includes 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and AI-based features for improved performance during multitasking.

Specifications Brand Xiaomi Model Redmi Pad 2 Pro Colour Graphite Grey Dimensions 27.98 x 18.16 x 0.75 cm Chipset Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 UI HyperOS 2 Warranty 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty Reason to buy 12000mAh battery HyperOS 2 with AI features Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor Reason to avoid Heavy for one-handed use

The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is now listed at Rs. 34,999, reflecting a 22 percent discount. It features a 12.1-inch display with up to 800 nits of brightness, allowing use in different lighting conditions. The tablet includes a pen for writing and drawing tasks.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB. It supports both Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity and includes quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. It houses a 10200mAh battery to give users a long day of battery life.

Specifications Brand Lenovo Model Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Colour Luna Grey Dimensions 27.88 x 18.10 x 0.63 cm Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6400 UI Android 15 or later Warranty 1 Year Carry-in Warranty Reason to buy Immersive display Audio quality Long battery life Reason to avoid Outdated processor Mediocre camera Stylus quality

The realme Pad 2 LTE is currently priced at Rs. 21,900, down by 27 percent. It comes with an 11.5-inch display and supports both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, making it useful for users who need internet access on the move. The tablet includes 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, allowing space for apps, files, and media. It is designed for streaming, browsing, and basic work tasks without relying on Wi-Fi networks.

Specifications Brand realme Model realme Pad 2 Colour Grey Weight 960 g Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 UI Android 14 Reason to buy Smooth display LTE connectivity Long battery life Reason to avoid Average performance No headphone jack No fingerprint sensor

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is listed at Rs. 32,336, reflecting a 17 percent discount. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 series processor and supports UFS 4.0 storage for faster data access. The tablet features an 11.2-inch display designed for video playback and app usage. It includes quad speakers for audio output and is aimed at users looking for a balance between performance and media consumption.

Specifications Brand Xiaomi Model Xiaomi Pad 7 Display 11.2-inch Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 OS ‎Android Reason to buy Powerful performance Stunning display Long-lasting battery Reason to avoid No AMOLED No cellular support Limited storage

The Acer Iconia 5G Tablet is now available at Rs. 25,499, marking a 42 percent price drop. It features a 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS display and runs on a MediaTek octa-core processor. The tablet includes 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded. With 4G LTE support, it allows users to stay connected without Wi-Fi. The device also includes a 7100mAh battery and supports features like face unlock, making it suitable for video calls, browsing, and daily use.

Specifications Brand Acer Model Acer Iconia 5G Chipset MediaTek 8791T Battery 7400mAh lithium-ion battery Memory & Storage 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage OS Android 15 Reason to buy Connectivity Reliable performance Vibrant display Value for money Reason to avoid Display refresh rate Camera quality Build quality

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Tablet 1. Purpose of use Start by defining why you need the tablet. For streaming and casual use, a mid-range display and battery may be enough. For work, note-taking, or design tasks, look for stylus support, multitasking features, and a larger screen.

2. Display size and quality Screen size affects both usability and portability. Tablets in the 10–13-inch range are common. If you watch videos or edit documents often, a higher resolution display (2K or above) and a higher refresh rate (90Hz or 120Hz) can improve the experience.

3. Processor and RAM Performance depends on the chipset and RAM. For smooth multitasking, 6GB–8GB RAM is a safe minimum. If you use heavy apps or gaming, a stronger processor like Snapdragon 7 series or equivalent is more suitable.

4. Battery backup Battery size matters for long usage. Tablets with 7000mAh to 10000mAh+ batteries generally last a full day of mixed use. Higher battery capacity is useful for travel, online classes, and long streaming sessions.

5. Connectivity and storage options Check whether you need Wi-Fi only or LTE/5G support for mobile internet access. Storage is also important - 128GB is standard, but expandable storage or 256GB variants are better if you store large files, videos, or apps.