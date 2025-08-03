Upgrade to better security with smart locks during Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Up to 70% off on Godrej, Qubo, more

For years, a “smart lock” meant little more than a wishlist item, one of those upgrades we imagined rather than installed. Now, during this Amazon Great Freedom Festival, the story has changed. Godrej’s Catus range, Qubo’s voice-enabled models, Urban Company’s clever add-ons, and even LAVNA’s camera-equipped options are finally coming within reach, not just for the tech-obsessed but for any household craving better control and peace of mind. It’s striking to see such variety: you might prefer fingerprint speed, the reassurance of a mechanical key, or the simplicity of app-based guest access; there’s a lock tuned for every family’s rhythm this Amazon sale. For parents letting in the maid from the market, or office-goers needing to check who rang the bell midday, there’s no longer a gap between what you want and what’s possible. This isn’t futuristic living; it’s thoughtful convenience, quietly making its way to the Indian front door.

STYLISH CHOICE

Native by UC’s Urban Company Native Lock Pro transforms home security with flexible, seven-way unlocking - use your fingerprint, app, passcode, RFID card, visitor code, physical key, or respond to an image-based unlock request from your phone. Doorbell Connect, a patent-pending feature, links your existing bell, camera, and lock so you can see and grant access no matter where you are. Built-in HD camera, strong deadbolts, and a privacy night latch protect your family, while encrypted data ensures your privacy. With free installation and a three-year warranty, it delivers peace of mind. Experience this innovation during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. Upgrade easily - look for it in the Amazon sale.

VALUE FOR MONEY

QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential from Hero Group delivers security and style to your doorstep, with seven convenient unlocking options like fingerprint, passcode, mobile app, OTP, RFID card, mechanical key, and voice unlock. Dual high-strength bolts and a tamper-resistant build keep your home protected, while the matte aluminum finish looks elegant on any wooden door. Share access easily - permanent, timed, or for guests using the Qubo App. Enjoy features like wrong password alerts, privacy mode, auto-locking, and decoy PINs for peace of mind. A long battery life, emergency USB power, and 2-year brand warranty mean lasting reliability. During the Great Amazon Freedom Festival, you can experience free installation in over 70 Indian cities. For a smart upgrade, don’t miss this deal in the Amazon sale.

COST EFFECTIVE

The Urban Company Native Lock S brings keyless convenience to your home by adding smart functionality to your existing lock - no need for a full replacement. Unlock your door with fingerprint, passcode, RFID, or physical key, enjoying simple access for the main door, bedrooms, or kids’ rooms. A robust, hardened steel bolt gives added security, while installation is quick and free. Benefit from a 2-year warranty and long-term support. Explore this innovative upgrade during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. Keep an eye out for deals in the Amazon sale.

TRUSTED BRAND

Godrej Catus Touch Smart Lock brings secure, stylish access to your main or internal wooden doors with fingerprint and PIN unlocking, plus a mechanical key for emergencies. Store up to 99 fingerprints, 99 PINs, and 99 RFID cards, making multi-user access simple. A privacy mode prevents entry from outside by fingerprint, card, or PIN when activated, keeping your space extra secure. Its sleek black finish looks great on any door. Enjoy peace of mind with a 3-year warranty. Discover great value during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival, and don’t miss this Godrej smart lock in the Amazon sale.

BEST DISCOUNT

LAVNA Smart Biometric Padlock combines convenience and robust protection, offering 2-way access via fingerprint or the LAVNA Smart Life mobile app. This compact lock stores up to 10 fingerprints for shared use and boasts IP67 waterproof reliability, making it perfect for doors, bags, cabinets, suitcases, garages, and more, even in wet weather. Built with a sturdy zinc alloy and stainless steel, it promises durability with an easily replaceable battery design. Upgrade to effortless security during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival, or find it at a stellar price in the Amazon sale.

Godrej Catus Advantage Smart Lock elevates home security with four convenient access options - unlock by fingerprint, PIN, RFID card, or mechanical key for day-to-day flexibility and peace of mind. Its premium rose gold aluminum finish adds a modern, elegant touch to any wooden door, while the 360° fingerprint sensor ensures fast, reliable entry from any angle. Features like spycode password entry, privacy mode, and passage mode enhance control and protection for families or gatherings. Simple to operate, it gives instant alerts for low battery and offers USB Type-C emergency power. Enjoy a reliable backup with the mechanical key and a 3-year warranty. Check out exclusive deals during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival.

EASY ON POCKET

LAVNA Digital Smart Door Lock LA16 offers six flexible unlocking methods - fingerprint, mobile app, OTP, PIN, RFID card, and manual key to fit any lifestyle. Register up to 50 fingerprints, cards, or PINs, and manage users easily with the LAVNA Smart Life app over Bluetooth. This Amazon sale, enjoy fast 0.4-second fingerprint access, spy code privacy, and low-battery alerts with easy external power backup. DIY installation is hassle-free for wooden doors with online support. Upgrade your entry during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival.

NEW ENTRY

Mygate Smart Door Lock Plus (BLE Version) brings you true flexibility with six unlocking modes: fingerprint, PIN, mobile app, RFID card, manual keys, and remote unlocking via OTP. Effortlessly manage access for everyone - add up to 100 fingerprints and grant entry through the app, or securely share timed and one-time access using OTP via WhatsApp, SMS, or email. Real-time alerts and anti-tamper features keep your home protected, with WiFi-enabled notifications for every unlock and advanced safeguards against intrusion. Crafted from stainless steel and aluminum alloy, this lock offers a blend of modern design and robust security. Experience the convenience and peace of mind of a 3-year warranty. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival!

Godrej Catus Connect Smart Lock upgrades your wooden door security with five access methods - choose fingerprint, PIN, RFID card, mechanical key, or WiFi for ultimate flexibility. The advanced 360° fingerprint sensor lets you add up to 99 prints, and triple dead bolt locking ensures maximum protection for your home or office. Manage access on your terms with one-time PINs and scheduled entries, easily sent via the mobile app for added convenience. Experience remote unlocking and robust data privacy, as your information is securely encrypted and stored on Indian servers. Flaunting a refined champagne gold finish, this lock is suitable for main and internal doors. Backed by a 3-year warranty, it’s a reliable upgrade. Don’t miss exceptional offers during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival.

LAVNA Camera Smart Door Lock (LA24) enhances security and convenience with seven versatile unlocking methods fingerprint, mobile app, WiFi with Bluetooth, OTP, PIN, RFID card, and a manual key. Its innovative inbuilt camera lets you view visitors’ images directly on the lock’s screen or the mobile app before granting access. Store up to 100 fingerprints, PINs, and RFID cards for flexible management. The fast 360° fingerprint sensor unlocks in just 0.4 seconds, while the robust five-bolt locking system adds reliable protection for wooden doors. Easily add or remove users through the LAVNA SmartLife app, and use OTP access for guests when away. Spy code entry and low-battery reminders ensure privacy and uninterrupted usage. During the Great Amazon Freedom Festival, this feature-rich lock is a perfect upgrade for modern homes. Look for free installation and exciting deals in the Amazon sale.

