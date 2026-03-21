Upgrade your home for less: Get up to 65% off on ACs and refrigerators by Samsung, LG, Bosch and more

Temperatures are set to rise in the coming weeks and it's the perfect time to prepare your home for the summer heat. These preparations not only include dusting your old ACs and cleaning your refrigerator but also checking if they are running efficiently and replacing what cannot be fixed -- without overspending. If you have appliances that need an upgrade, a major sale on Amazon happening right now is offering a discount of up to 65 percent on the purchase of home appliances.

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This sale includes both refrigerators and ACs. On the AC side of things, buyers can get major discounts on the purchase of split AC from top brands such as Voltas, LG and Carrier, and on the refrigerator side of things buyers can get deals on the purchase of double door refrigerators from companies like LG, Samsung and Haier. Beyond this, buyers can save more on their purchases thanks to additional banking discounts. So, here are our top deals for you.

Top 7 deals of 2026 are live on Amazon

Best deals on ACs that offer cooling and power efficiency, get up to 50% off Air conditioners are an important part of our defense against the scorching summer heat every year. They not only keep us cool and comfortable at our homes and offices but they also ensure that we sleep well at night and are productive during the day. To put it simply, they help in maintaining our overall well being even as the soaring temperatures drag us down, which is why having the right air conditioner at our homes and offices is imperative. The market right now is full of options that offer powerful ACs along with high energy efficiency and smart features. But these cooling solutions come at a steep price, which is why an ongoing sale on Amazon is important.

Top brands such as Samsung, LG and Haier are offering up to 50 percent discounts on the purchase of their split ACs and up to 45% off on the purchase of their inverter split ACs. In addition to this, Amazon is offering a no-cost EMI option, exchange bonus of up to ₹6,000 and an instant discount of 7.5 percent on credit card payments and credit card EMI transactions by select banks. Here are our top picks for you.

Best deals on refrigerators that make your kitchen smarter, get up to 50% off Refrigerators are kitchen appliances that work all year long. During monsoons, they keep the food from getting moldy. During winters, they help in maintaining optimum temperature. And during summers, they keep the food fresh and keep all the beverages cool. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that refrigerators work overtime in summer, especially during Indian summers, which is why they need to be upgraded from time to time. Modern refrigerators not only cool fast and make ice cubes within minutes, but they also come with features that boost their energy efficiency and let us use various parts of the appliance in the way we require. Some even come with AI-powered features and can be controlled remotely. So, if you are planning to upgrade your refrigerators, companies like Samsung, LG, Haier, and Godrej are offering up to 50 percent off on the purchase of double door refrigerators on Amazon.

Amazon on its part is offering a no-cost EMI option along with instant discount on credit card payments and credit card EMIs and exchange bonuses up to ₹4,500 on the purchase of double-door refrigerators. Here are our top deals for you.

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