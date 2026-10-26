Upgrade your movie nights for less with these 6 LG TV deals on Amazon

A TV upgrade can mean very different things depending on your room, viewing habits and budget. A 43-inch 4K model may be enough for a bedroom, while a 65-inch screen can make films and live sport more engaging in a larger living room. Screen technology matters too: standard LED, Nano 4K, Mini LED and OLED differ in how they handle colour, contrast and dark scenes. Currently on Amazon LG TVs start from ₹30,600 to ₹1,69,990 and with discounts of up to 31% to 43% on five of the six models, plus 41% on the OLED evo option. In this article, we'll be comparing the screen sizes, display technologies, refresh rates and smart features of six LG TVs, helping you decide where to spend and which specifications matter most for your home.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 139 cms (55 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS QNED Mini LED TV 55QNED65BLA 2026View Details
₹53,999
LG 126 cms (50 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 50NU870BPLA 2026View Details
₹38,999
LG 164 cms (65 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 65NU870BPLA 2026View Details
₹64,983
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UQ75 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 43UQ7550PSF 2023View Details
LG 164 cm (65 Inches) OLED evo AI C6 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart WebOS TV OLED65C6PLA (2026 Model) | α11 AI Processor Gen3 | Dolby Vision & Atmos | 120Hz (Up to 165Hz VRR) | AI Magic RemoteView Details
₹1.80L
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
|LG TV model
|Screen size
|Listed price
|Advertised discount
|LG 55QNED65BLA Mini LED
|55 inches
|₹53,999
|41% off
|LG 50NU870BPLA Nano 4K
|50 inches
|₹38,999
|41% off
|LG 65NU870BPLA Nano 4K
|65 inches
|₹64,983
|39% off
|LG 43UQ7550PSF 4K UHD
|43 inches
|₹30,600
|31% off
|LG OLED65C56LA OLED evo C5
|65 inches
|₹1,69,990
|41% off
|LG 43QNED65BLA Mini LED
|43 inches
|₹37,499
|43% off
For a living room where picture quality matters as much as screen size, the LG 55QNED65BLA combines a 55-inch 4K QNED Mini LED panel with webOS 26. Mini LED backlighting is designed to improve contrast control compared with conventional LED backlighting. It also supports HDR10 and HLG, AI picture processing and Dolby Atmos, making it a feature-rich option for films, streaming and everyday TV viewing.
Mini LED backlighting offers more refined lighting control than a basic LED panel.
The 55-inch screen gives films, sport and streaming content more room to shine.
AI upscaling and HDR support can help improve the presentation of compatible content.
The native 60Hz refresh rate is less suited to buyers seeking high-refresh-rate gaming.
The 20W, 2.0-channel speaker system may not deliver the impact of a dedicated soundbar.
It costs more than the smaller standard 4K models in this list.
Customers appreciate the premium feel, picture quality and value for money, with sound output also receiving positive feedback. General performance features draw a more neutral response. The overall sentiment suggests buyers like the viewing experience, though not every aspect receives equally strong praise.
The 55-inch QNED Mini LED model offers a middle ground between a standard LED TV and a premium OLED. It is worth considering if you want a larger screen and upgraded backlighting without moving to the highest-priced model here.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The LG 50NU870BPLA is a 50-inch 4K TV for buyers who want a medium-sized screen with newer smart features. Its α7 AI Processor Gen9 supports AI picture processing, while HDR10 Pro, Filmmaker Mode and webOS 26 add options for films and streaming. It uses a conventional direct-lit 4K UHD panel rather than Mini LED, so its appeal is the balance of size, features and price.
A 50-inch screen can suit medium-sized living rooms without taking up as much wall space as a 65-inch TV.
AI upscaling can help improve the appearance of lower-resolution content.
Filmmaker Mode gives viewers an option for watching supported films closer to the creator's intended presentation.
Its 60Hz native refresh rate is not designed for high-refresh-rate gaming.
Conventional direct backlighting lacks the local dimming control associated with Mini LED models.
The 20W, 2.0-channel audio setup may leave film enthusiasts wanting a separate sound system.
Customers praise the picture quality, audio clarity and overall build. They also view the TV as an affordable home-entertainment option given its features. Feedback on smart performance is more typical, rather than uniformly enthusiastic, but the main viewing experience draws positive comments.
This 50-inch model is a sensible size for everyday family viewing, with 4K resolution and current webOS features. Consider it if you want a modern smart TV but do not need Mini LED backlighting or a 65-inch screen.
If a larger screen is the priority, the LG 65NU870BPLA offers the same NU87 series features as the 50-inch model in a 65-inch format. It pairs 4K resolution with an α7 AI Processor Gen9, HDR10 Pro and webOS 26. The bigger display suits spacious living rooms, but it retains a 60Hz native refresh rate and conventional direct backlighting rather than Mini LED.
The 65-inch screen creates a more immersive viewing area for films, sport and group viewing.
AI upscaling and HDR processing support a more detailed picture from compatible content.
webOS 26 provides access to supported streaming apps and smart-TV functions.
A 65-inch screen needs sufficient wall or cabinet space and a suitable viewing distance.
The 60Hz refresh rate is a limitation for buyers seeking high-refresh-rate gaming.
It does not have Mini LED or OLED display technology, which may matter to viewers prioritising contrast.
Customers report liking the spacious viewing area, clear picture and capable speaker system. They also consider the price competitive for a 65-inch screen. Overall sentiment is similar to the 50-inch version, with picture quality and value standing out most.
The 65-inch NU87 is for buyers who value screen size over more advanced backlighting. It offers a large 4K display and modern smart features at a lower listed price than the Mini LED and OLED options in this guide.
The LG 43UQ7550PSF is the most affordable TV in this selection, aimed at smaller living rooms, bedrooms or secondary viewing spaces. Its 43-inch 4K UHD screen is paired with the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, Active HDR and webOS. It also includes AI Brightness Control and AI Sound features, although its 60Hz refresh rate and entry-level positioning keep the focus on everyday viewing rather than premium gaming.
- The smaller size works well in bedrooms and compact living spaces.
- 4K resolution offers more detail than a Full HD screen of the same size.
- AI Brightness Control adjusts brightness according to surrounding light, while AI Sound supports virtual surround processing.
- The 60Hz panel is not intended for high-refresh-rate gaming.
- Its standard 4K UHD display lacks the Mini LED backlighting and OLED pixel-level control found in the more premium options.
- The 20W, 2.0-channel audio system may not satisfy viewers looking for room-filling cinematic sound.
Customers particularly appreciate the value for money, clean picture quality and clear audio. The TV receives strong satisfaction feedback as an entry-level 4K option. Buyers looking for a straightforward television for regular viewing appear to be the main audience for this model.
At the lowest listed price in this guide, the UQ75 provides a straightforward route to 4K smart-TV viewing. It is worth considering for bedrooms, smaller homes or buyers who want the essentials without paying extra for Mini LED or OLED technology.
The LG OLED evo C5 is the premium option here, aimed at viewers who care about contrast, motion and gaming features as much as screen size. Its OLED panel uses pixel-level dimming, while the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8 supports AI picture processing. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and a native 120Hz refresh rate with VRR up to 144Hz give it a more advanced specification set than the LED models in this list.
- OLED pixel dimming delivers deep blacks and precise contrast in dark scenes.
- The 120Hz native refresh rate and VRR up to 144Hz make it better suited to compatible high-frame-rate gaming.
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support add to its appeal for films and streaming content.
- Its listed price is substantially higher than the other TVs in this guide.
- OLED is a different display technology from Mini LED, and buyers should consider their room lighting and viewing habits before choosing.
Customers praise the deep blacks, brightness and picture clarity. Gaming and movie enthusiasts also appreciate the fluid motion and powerful audio presentation. Feedback highlights the premium viewing experience, making this model particularly appealing to buyers who prioritise image quality and entertainment features.
The C5 is the option to consider if you want a premium 65-inch TV for movies and gaming. Its OLED panel, high refresh rate, Dolby Vision and VRR support offer capabilities the more affordable LED models do not match.
The LG 43QNED65BLA brings Mini LED backlighting to a compact 43-inch format. It has a 4K QNED Mini LED panel, webOS 26, AI picture processing and HDR10/HLG support. The smaller size can work well in a bedroom or a compact viewing area, while features such as AI Sound Pro and Dolby Atmos support add flexibility. Its native refresh rate is 60Hz, so it is not a high-refresh-rate gaming display.
- Mini LED backlighting offers more refined light control than conventional LED technology.
- The 43-inch size suits bedrooms and smaller living spaces where a large TV may be impractical.
- AI picture and sound features provide extra processing options for supported content.
- The 60Hz native refresh rate limits its appeal for high-refresh-rate gaming.
- Its 20W, 2.0-channel speaker system may benefit from a soundbar for a more expansive movie experience.
- At <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>37,499, it costs more than the 43-inch UQ75 despite sharing the same screen size and 4K resolution.
Customers praise the panel quality, vibrant colours and sound performance, particularly for a compact TV. The overall feedback resembles that for the 55-inch QNED model, with picture quality drawing positive attention from buyers who want a smaller screen with upgraded display technology.
The 43-inch QNED Mini LED offers an alternative for buyers who want upgraded backlighting but do not have space for a 55-inch or 65-inch screen. It is worth comparing against the less expensive UQ75 before deciding whether the display upgrade justifies the difference.
LG TV
Display technology
Refresh rate
Main picture feature
LG 55QNED65BLA
QNED Mini LED
60Hz Native
AI HDR Remastering
LG 50NU870BPLA
4K UHD, direct backlighting
60Hz Native
α7 AI Processor Gen9
LG 65NU870BPLA
4K UHD, direct backlighting
60Hz Native
α7 AI Processor Gen9
LG 43UQ7550PSF
4K UHD
60Hz
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
LG OLED65C56LA
OLED evo
120Hz Native, VRR 144Hz
Dolby Vision and OLED pixel dimming
LG 43QNED65BLA
QNED Mini LED
60Hz Native
AI HDR Remastering
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Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more
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