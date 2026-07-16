Upgrade your movie nights with the best smart TVs for a truly cinematic viewing experience

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
A trip to the cinema is fun, but it is not always practical. Between expensive tickets, fixed show timings and crowded halls, watching every new release on the big screen is not always possible. The right smart TV can bring much of that experience into your living room with stunning visuals, immersive sound and a larger display.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallSamsung 65 inches Crystal UHD 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA65UE85AHULXLView Details
₹65,990
Superior picture qualitySony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2View Details
₹82,990
Unlock Personalized
₹10,999x 6 months₹65,990
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Value for moneyXiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) Smart TV MiniLED QLED Fire TV L65MC-FSMINView Details
₹64,999
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6C (Black)View Details
₹49,990
Vu 189cm (75 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 75VIBE-DVView Details
₹62,990
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Modern smart TVs now offer features like 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR support and cinematic sound technologies that make movies feel more engaging. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted the best smart TVs for a cinema experience across different budgets and screen sizes.
Samsung’s UA65UE85AHULXL is a 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV built around Tizen OS, PurColor, HDR, and OTS Lite for a more polished everyday viewing experience. It includes 30W sound output, 3 HDMI ports, eARC, Bluetooth, and Samsung’s Vision AI positioning on the latest Crystal UHD line. Buyers generally like the sharp picture, vibrant colours, and clear sound, though the package feedback is mixed on the included stand and long-term consistency.
Sharp 4K picture with vivid colour handling
Strong everyday smart TV feature set
Stand inclusion and package feedback is mixed
Some buyers mention reliability concerns in reviews
Buyers like the sharp, vibrant picture and clear sound, but some mention the missing table stand and inconsistent long-term reliability.
You should choose this product because it delivers a balanced Samsung TV experience with good 4K picture quality, useful smart features, and clean audio.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 K-65S25BM2 is a 65-inch 4K Google TV aimed at buyers who want dependable picture quality, clean audio, and a simple smart interface. It supports Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and has 20W output with an open baffle speaker design. The model also includes 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, which helps with set top boxes and consoles. Buyers consistently praise the picture, sound, and installation, though some mention rare reliability issues.
Excellent picture and sound feedback from buyers
Strong Google TV and connectivity support
Output is only 20W, which is modest for a 65-inch TV
Some buyers report rare reliability problems
Buyers praise the crisp 4K picture, theatre-like Dolby sound, and smooth installation, though a few mention that the TV stopped working after installation.
You should choose this product because it offers Sony’s trusted picture tuning, solid Google TV support, and strong overall buyer satisfaction.
Xiaomi’s L65MC-FSMIN is a 65-inch Mini LED Fire TV positioned as a brighter, more premium-looking option in Xiaomi’s TV line-up. Retail listings point to 4K Mini LED, HDR10+ support, Fire OS, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, AirPlay, and a 20W audio setup. Buyers like the sharp 4K clarity and value angle, but reviews are mixed on colour accuracy, display behaviour, and interface smoothness. This is a feature-rich TV, but not a universally loved one.
Mini LED panel with premium positioning
Strong smart TV connectivity and app support
Buyers report mixed colour and display tuning
Software and performance feedback is uneven
Buyers like the 4K clarity and value, but some complain about dull colours, unstable display behaviour, and laggy performance.
You should choose this product because it brings Mini LED technology and Fire TV convenience into a 65-inch package with modern connectivity.
TCL’s 65V6C is a 65-inch 4K Google TV built for buyers who want a practical large-screen option with a bezel-less look. Listings highlight 4K HDR, Google TV, Dolby Atmos support, AiPQ processing, and a 60Hz class setup with solid app and connectivity support. Buyers frequently praise the picture quality and value for money. Sound feedback is mixed, and installation support gets criticised in some reviews, but the panel itself is generally well received for the price.
Good picture quality for the money
Bezel-less design looks clean and modern
Sound quality is mixed in buyer reviews
Installation service complaints appear in feedback
Buyers praise the 4K picture and value, but some complain about sound consistency and poor installation support.
You should choose this product because it offers strong 4K picture quality and Google TV features at a competitive price.
Vu’s 75VIBE-DV is a big 75-inch QLED Google TV designed for buyers who want a cinema-style screen with practical smart features. Official and retail listings highlight Dolby Vision, around 400 nits brightness, integrated soundbar-style audio for dialogue clarity, Google TV, 2-way Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC/ARC, and gaming-friendly HDMI 2.1 support. Buyers generally like the display size, viewing angles, and connectivity. The audio is decent for a TV, though not a substitute for a dedicated soundbar.
Large 75-inch QLED panel for immersive viewing
Good connectivity for streaming and gaming
Audio figures vary across listings, which can be confusing
It is best suited to larger rooms, not compact spaces
Buyers like the large display, 4K QLED panel, and useful connectivity options, while the sound specification appears inconsistent across listings.
You should choose this product because it gives you a massive 75-inch QLED screen with strong smart TV and gaming-oriented connectivity.
coocaa’s 65MINI75Q is a 65-inch Mini LED QLED Google TV aimed at buyers who want a premium-looking panel without going into flagship pricing. Listings show 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 36W audio, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, Dolby Vision, and 3 HDMI plus 2 USB ports. Buyers generally respond well to the display value and gaming-friendly refresh rate. Some feedback is neutral on sound and overall brand polish, but the core panel specification is strong.
Mini LED plus 120Hz is a strong combination at this tier
Good storage and connectivity for a smart TV
Brand trust is not as strong as Sony or Samsung
Sound output is only moderate for a 65-inch panel
Buyers generally see it as a value-focused Mini LED TV with good display specs, but the brand is still less established than the bigger names.
You should choose this product because it offers Mini LED, 120Hz, and a large 65-inch panel at a value-oriented price point.
Toshiba’s 65M550NP is a 65-inch QLED Google TV with Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR10+, a 2.1 channel 49W speaker system, and 120Hz VRR support for gaming. Retail listings position it as a more feature-rich mid-range option with REGZA Engine ZR and a built-in subwoofer. Buyers like its picture quality, sound output, and value for money. Review feedback is generally positive, though not as widespread as the biggest brands in this segment.
Strong feature list for gaming and movies
Good sound system with subwoofer included
Brand presence is smaller than Sony or Samsung
Review volume is relatively limited compared with mainstream rivals
Buyers appear to like the sound quality, picture quality, and value, with the TV generally getting positive reception.
You should choose this product because it combines QLED visuals, Dolby Vision Atmos support, and a capable 2.1 channel speaker system.
Philips’ 75PQT8100/94 is a 75-inch 4K QLED Google TV with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth, and 3 HDMI ports. The panel is aimed at buyers who want a large, bright, feature-rich TV for movies and mixed use. Buyer feedback is positive on display size and feature set, while audio is decent for the class. This is one of the more complete large-screen options in this group.
Big 75-inch QLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate
Strong HDR and smart TV feature set
Sound power is only 30W for a large screen
Buyers like the large QLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, and overall feature set, with the audio being decent for a TV in this size class.
You should choose this product because it gives you a large 75-inch QLED panel with 120Hz motion handling and broad HDR support.
|Smart TV
|Display
|Smart platform
|Audio
|Samsung UA65UE85AHULXL
|65 inch 4K Crystal UHD
|Tizen
|30W, 2ch
|Sony K-65S25BM2
|65 inch 4K LED
|Google TV
|20W, 2ch
|Xiaomi L65MC-FSMIN
|65 inch 4K Mini LED
|Fire OS
|20W
|TCL 65V6C
|65 inch 4K LED
|Google TV
|Dolby Atmos support
|Vu 75VIBE-DV
|75 inch 4K QLED
|Google TV
|88W listed / 44W listed
|coocaa 65MINI75Q
|65 inch 4K Mini LED
|Google TV
|36W
|Toshiba 65M550NP
|65 inch 4K QLED
|Google TV
|49W, 2.1ch
|Philips 75PQT8100/94
|75 inch 4K QLED
|Google TV
|30W
These Smart TVs offer the best display, sound and gaming features across every budget
I wanted a high-resolution 4K TV in 2026 with sharper detail and smoother motion, so these 10 stood out
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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