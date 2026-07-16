Upgrade your movie nights with the best smart TVs for a truly cinematic viewing experience

A trip to the cinema is fun, but it is not always practical. Between expensive tickets, fixed show timings and crowded halls, watching every new release on the big screen is not always possible. The right smart TV can bring much of that experience into your living room with stunning visuals, immersive sound and a larger display.

Our Picks Best overall Superior picture quality Value for money Budget friendly FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Samsung 65 inches Crystal UHD 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA65UE85AHULXL View Details ₹65,990 Check Offers Superior picture quality Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2 View Details ₹82,990 Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹10,999 x 6 months ₹65,990 Value for money Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) Smart TV MiniLED QLED Fire TV L65MC-FSMIN View Details ₹64,999 Check Offers TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6C (Black) View Details ₹49,990 Check Offers Vu 189cm (75 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 75VIBE-DV View Details ₹62,990 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Modern smart TVs now offer features like 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR support and cinematic sound technologies that make movies feel more engaging. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted the best smart TVs for a cinema experience across different budgets and screen sizes.

BEST OVERALL 1. Samsung 65 inches Crystal UHD 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA65UE85AHULXL

Samsung’s UA65UE85AHULXL is a 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV built around Tizen OS, PurColor, HDR, and OTS Lite for a more polished everyday viewing experience. It includes 30W sound output, 3 HDMI ports, eARC, Bluetooth, and Samsung’s Vision AI positioning on the latest Crystal UHD line. Buyers generally like the sharp picture, vibrant colours, and clear sound, though the package feedback is mixed on the included stand and long-term consistency.

Specifications Display 65 inches, 4K Ultra HD Crystal UHD Panel/processing Crystal Processor 4K, PurColor, HDR Audio 30W, 2 channel, OTS Lite, Q-Symphony Smart OS Tizen Smart TV Connectivity 3 HDMI, eARC, USB, Bluetooth Reasons to buy Sharp 4K picture with vivid colour handling Strong everyday smart TV feature set Reason to avoid Stand inclusion and package feedback is mixed Some buyers mention reliability concerns in reviews

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the sharp, vibrant picture and clear sound, but some mention the missing table stand and inconsistent long-term reliability.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers a balanced Samsung TV experience with good 4K picture quality, useful smart features, and clean audio.

SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY 2. Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2 Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 K-65S25BM2 is a 65-inch 4K Google TV aimed at buyers who want dependable picture quality, clean audio, and a simple smart interface. It supports Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and has 20W output with an open baffle speaker design. The model also includes 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, which helps with set top boxes and consoles. Buyers consistently praise the picture, sound, and installation, though some mention rare reliability issues.

Specifications Display 65 inches, 4K Ultra HD LED Audio 20W, 2 channel, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Smart OS Google TV Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB Design Bravia 2M2 series Smart LED TV Reasons to buy Excellent picture and sound feedback from buyers Strong Google TV and connectivity support Reason to avoid Output is only 20W, which is modest for a 65-inch TV Some buyers report rare reliability problems

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the crisp 4K picture, theatre-like Dolby sound, and smooth installation, though a few mention that the TV stopped working after installation.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers Sony’s trusted picture tuning, solid Google TV support, and strong overall buyer satisfaction.

Xiaomi’s L65MC-FSMIN is a 65-inch Mini LED Fire TV positioned as a brighter, more premium-looking option in Xiaomi’s TV line-up. Retail listings point to 4K Mini LED, HDR10+ support, Fire OS, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, AirPlay, and a 20W audio setup. Buyers like the sharp 4K clarity and value angle, but reviews are mixed on colour accuracy, display behaviour, and interface smoothness. This is a feature-rich TV, but not a universally loved one.

Specifications Display 65 inches, 4K Mini LED HDR HDR10+ support Audio 20W speakers Smart OS Fire OS Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, AirPlay Reasons to buy Mini LED panel with premium positioning Strong smart TV connectivity and app support Reason to avoid Buyers report mixed colour and display tuning Software and performance feedback is uneven

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the 4K clarity and value, but some complain about dull colours, unstable display behaviour, and laggy performance.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it brings Mini LED technology and Fire TV convenience into a 65-inch package with modern connectivity.

TCL’s 65V6C is a 65-inch 4K Google TV built for buyers who want a practical large-screen option with a bezel-less look. Listings highlight 4K HDR, Google TV, Dolby Atmos support, AiPQ processing, and a 60Hz class setup with solid app and connectivity support. Buyers frequently praise the picture quality and value for money. Sound feedback is mixed, and installation support gets criticised in some reviews, but the panel itself is generally well received for the price.

Specifications Display 65 inches, 4K Ultra HD LED HDR/processing 4K HDR, AiPQ Processor Audio Dolby Atmos support Smart OS Google TV Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, WiFi Reasons to buy Good picture quality for the money Bezel-less design looks clean and modern Reason to avoid Sound quality is mixed in buyer reviews Installation service complaints appear in feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the 4K picture and value, but some complain about sound consistency and poor installation support.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers strong 4K picture quality and Google TV features at a competitive price.

Vu’s 75VIBE-DV is a big 75-inch QLED Google TV designed for buyers who want a cinema-style screen with practical smart features. Official and retail listings highlight Dolby Vision, around 400 nits brightness, integrated soundbar-style audio for dialogue clarity, Google TV, 2-way Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC/ARC, and gaming-friendly HDMI 2.1 support. Buyers generally like the display size, viewing angles, and connectivity. The audio is decent for a TV, though not a substitute for a dedicated soundbar.

Specifications Display 75 inches, 4K QLED Brightness 400 nits class Audio 88W Dolby Atmos sound system or 44W RMS in retail listings Smart OS Google TV Connectivity HDMI 2.1, eARC/ARC, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi, AirPlay, Chromecast Reasons to buy Large 75-inch QLED panel for immersive viewing Good connectivity for streaming and gaming Reason to avoid Audio figures vary across listings, which can be confusing It is best suited to larger rooms, not compact spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the large display, 4K QLED panel, and useful connectivity options, while the sound specification appears inconsistent across listings.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it gives you a massive 75-inch QLED screen with strong smart TV and gaming-oriented connectivity.

coocaa’s 65MINI75Q is a 65-inch Mini LED QLED Google TV aimed at buyers who want a premium-looking panel without going into flagship pricing. Listings show 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 36W audio, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, Dolby Vision, and 3 HDMI plus 2 USB ports. Buyers generally respond well to the display value and gaming-friendly refresh rate. Some feedback is neutral on sound and overall brand polish, but the core panel specification is strong.

Specifications Display 65 inches, Mini LED 4K Refresh rate 120Hz Audio 36W output Memory 2GB RAM, 32GB storage Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, WiFi, Ethernet Reasons to buy Mini LED plus 120Hz is a strong combination at this tier Good storage and connectivity for a smart TV Reason to avoid Brand trust is not as strong as Sony or Samsung Sound output is only moderate for a 65-inch panel

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally see it as a value-focused Mini LED TV with good display specs, but the brand is still less established than the bigger names.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers Mini LED, 120Hz, and a large 65-inch panel at a value-oriented price point.

Toshiba’s 65M550NP is a 65-inch QLED Google TV with Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR10+, a 2.1 channel 49W speaker system, and 120Hz VRR support for gaming. Retail listings position it as a more feature-rich mid-range option with REGZA Engine ZR and a built-in subwoofer. Buyers like its picture quality, sound output, and value for money. Review feedback is generally positive, though not as widespread as the biggest brands in this segment.

Specifications Display 65 inches, 4K QLED HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Audio 49W, 2.1 channel, subwoofer Gaming VRR, 120Hz, Game Mode Smart OS Google TV Reasons to buy Strong feature list for gaming and movies Good sound system with subwoofer included Reason to avoid Brand presence is smaller than Sony or Samsung Review volume is relatively limited compared with mainstream rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appear to like the sound quality, picture quality, and value, with the TV generally getting positive reception.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines QLED visuals, Dolby Vision Atmos support, and a capable 2.1 channel speaker system.

Philips’ 75PQT8100/94 is a 75-inch 4K QLED Google TV with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth, and 3 HDMI ports. The panel is aimed at buyers who want a large, bright, feature-rich TV for movies and mixed use. Buyer feedback is positive on display size and feature set, while audio is decent for the class. This is one of the more complete large-screen options in this group.

Specifications Display 75 inches, 4K QLED Refresh rate 120Hz HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG Audio 30W with Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Chromecast built-in Reasons to buy Big 75-inch QLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate Strong HDR and smart TV feature set Reason to avoid Sound power is only 30W for a large screen

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the large QLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, and overall feature set, with the audio being decent for a TV in this size class.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it gives you a large 75-inch QLED panel with 120Hz motion handling and broad HDR support.

Factors to consider when buying a smart TV Display technology: OLED, Mini LED and QLED panels deliver better contrast, brightness and colours for movies.

HDR support: Look for Dolby Vision or HDR10+ to enjoy richer colours and improved detail in dark and bright scenes.

Audio quality: TVs with Dolby Atmos or powerful built in speakers provide a more immersive movie experience.

Screen size: A larger screen, ideally 55 inches or above, helps recreate the feel of watching films in a cinema.

Smart platform: Google TV, Fire TV or webOS should offer smooth navigation and support all major streaming services. Top 3 features of best smart TV

Smart TV Display Smart platform Audio Samsung UA65UE85AHULXL 65 inch 4K Crystal UHD Tizen 30W, 2ch Sony K-65S25BM2 65 inch 4K LED Google TV 20W, 2ch Xiaomi L65MC-FSMIN 65 inch 4K Mini LED Fire OS 20W TCL 65V6C 65 inch 4K LED Google TV Dolby Atmos support Vu 75VIBE-DV 75 inch 4K QLED Google TV 88W listed / 44W listed coocaa 65MINI75Q 65 inch 4K Mini LED Google TV 36W Toshiba 65M550NP 65 inch 4K QLED Google TV 49W, 2.1ch Philips 75PQT8100/94 75 inch 4K QLED Google TV 30W

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