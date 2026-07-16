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Upgrade your movie nights with the best smart TVs for a truly cinematic viewing experience

Bring the big screen home with the best smart TVs that offer immersive picture quality, powerful sound and a true cinema experience.

Published16 Jul 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Enjoy theatre-like entertainment without leaving your living room.
Enjoy theatre-like entertainment without leaving your living room.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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A trip to the cinema is fun, but it is not always practical. Between expensive tickets, fixed show timings and crowded halls, watching every new release on the big screen is not always possible. The right smart TV can bring much of that experience into your living room with stunning visuals, immersive sound and a larger display.

Our PicksBest overallSuperior picture qualityValue for moneyBudget friendlyFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Modern smart TVs now offer features like 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR support and cinematic sound technologies that make movies feel more engaging. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted the best smart TVs for a cinema experience across different budgets and screen sizes.

BEST OVERALL

Samsung’s UA65UE85AHULXL is a 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV built around Tizen OS, PurColor, HDR, and OTS Lite for a more polished everyday viewing experience. It includes 30W sound output, 3 HDMI ports, eARC, Bluetooth, and Samsung’s Vision AI positioning on the latest Crystal UHD line. Buyers generally like the sharp picture, vibrant colours, and clear sound, though the package feedback is mixed on the included stand and long-term consistency.

Specifications

Display
65 inches, 4K Ultra HD Crystal UHD
Panel/processing
Crystal Processor 4K, PurColor, HDR
Audio
30W, 2 channel, OTS Lite, Q-Symphony
Smart OS
Tizen Smart TV
Connectivity
3 HDMI, eARC, USB, Bluetooth

Reason to buy

Sharp 4K picture with vivid colour handling

Strong everyday smart TV feature set

Reason to avoid

Stand inclusion and package feedback is mixed

Some buyers mention reliability concerns in reviews

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the sharp, vibrant picture and clear sound, but some mention the missing table stand and inconsistent long-term reliability.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers a balanced Samsung TV experience with good 4K picture quality, useful smart features, and clean audio.

SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 K-65S25BM2 is a 65-inch 4K Google TV aimed at buyers who want dependable picture quality, clean audio, and a simple smart interface. It supports Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and has 20W output with an open baffle speaker design. The model also includes 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, which helps with set top boxes and consoles. Buyers consistently praise the picture, sound, and installation, though some mention rare reliability issues.

Specifications

Display
65 inches, 4K Ultra HD LED
Audio
20W, 2 channel, Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
Smart OS
Google TV
Connectivity
4 HDMI, 2 USB
Design
Bravia 2M2 series Smart LED TV

Reason to buy

Excellent picture and sound feedback from buyers

Strong Google TV and connectivity support

Reason to avoid

Output is only 20W, which is modest for a 65-inch TV

Some buyers report rare reliability problems

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the crisp 4K picture, theatre-like Dolby sound, and smooth installation, though a few mention that the TV stopped working after installation.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers Sony’s trusted picture tuning, solid Google TV support, and strong overall buyer satisfaction.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Xiaomi’s L65MC-FSMIN is a 65-inch Mini LED Fire TV positioned as a brighter, more premium-looking option in Xiaomi’s TV line-up. Retail listings point to 4K Mini LED, HDR10+ support, Fire OS, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, AirPlay, and a 20W audio setup. Buyers like the sharp 4K clarity and value angle, but reviews are mixed on colour accuracy, display behaviour, and interface smoothness. This is a feature-rich TV, but not a universally loved one.

Specifications

Display
65 inches, 4K Mini LED
HDR
HDR10+ support
Audio
20W speakers
Smart OS
Fire OS
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, AirPlay

Reason to buy

Mini LED panel with premium positioning

Strong smart TV connectivity and app support

Reason to avoid

Buyers report mixed colour and display tuning

Software and performance feedback is uneven

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the 4K clarity and value, but some complain about dull colours, unstable display behaviour, and laggy performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it brings Mini LED technology and Fire TV convenience into a 65-inch package with modern connectivity.

TCL’s 65V6C is a 65-inch 4K Google TV built for buyers who want a practical large-screen option with a bezel-less look. Listings highlight 4K HDR, Google TV, Dolby Atmos support, AiPQ processing, and a 60Hz class setup with solid app and connectivity support. Buyers frequently praise the picture quality and value for money. Sound feedback is mixed, and installation support gets criticised in some reviews, but the panel itself is generally well received for the price.

Specifications

Display
65 inches, 4K Ultra HD LED
HDR/processing
4K HDR, AiPQ Processor
Audio
Dolby Atmos support
Smart OS
Google TV
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, WiFi

Reason to buy

Good picture quality for the money

Bezel-less design looks clean and modern

Reason to avoid

Sound quality is mixed in buyer reviews

Installation service complaints appear in feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the 4K picture and value, but some complain about sound consistency and poor installation support.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers strong 4K picture quality and Google TV features at a competitive price.

Vu’s 75VIBE-DV is a big 75-inch QLED Google TV designed for buyers who want a cinema-style screen with practical smart features. Official and retail listings highlight Dolby Vision, around 400 nits brightness, integrated soundbar-style audio for dialogue clarity, Google TV, 2-way Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC/ARC, and gaming-friendly HDMI 2.1 support. Buyers generally like the display size, viewing angles, and connectivity. The audio is decent for a TV, though not a substitute for a dedicated soundbar.

Specifications

Display
75 inches, 4K QLED
Brightness
400 nits class
Audio
88W Dolby Atmos sound system or 44W RMS in retail listings
Smart OS
Google TV
Connectivity
HDMI 2.1, eARC/ARC, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi, AirPlay, Chromecast

Reason to buy

Large 75-inch QLED panel for immersive viewing

Good connectivity for streaming and gaming

Reason to avoid

Audio figures vary across listings, which can be confusing

It is best suited to larger rooms, not compact spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the large display, 4K QLED panel, and useful connectivity options, while the sound specification appears inconsistent across listings.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it gives you a massive 75-inch QLED screen with strong smart TV and gaming-oriented connectivity.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

coocaa’s 65MINI75Q is a 65-inch Mini LED QLED Google TV aimed at buyers who want a premium-looking panel without going into flagship pricing. Listings show 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 36W audio, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, Dolby Vision, and 3 HDMI plus 2 USB ports. Buyers generally respond well to the display value and gaming-friendly refresh rate. Some feedback is neutral on sound and overall brand polish, but the core panel specification is strong.

Specifications

Display
65 inches, Mini LED 4K
Refresh rate
120Hz
Audio
36W output
Memory
2GB RAM, 32GB storage
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, WiFi, Ethernet

Reason to buy

Mini LED plus 120Hz is a strong combination at this tier

Good storage and connectivity for a smart TV

Reason to avoid

Brand trust is not as strong as Sony or Samsung

Sound output is only moderate for a 65-inch panel

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally see it as a value-focused Mini LED TV with good display specs, but the brand is still less established than the bigger names.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers Mini LED, 120Hz, and a large 65-inch panel at a value-oriented price point.

Toshiba’s 65M550NP is a 65-inch QLED Google TV with Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR10+, a 2.1 channel 49W speaker system, and 120Hz VRR support for gaming. Retail listings position it as a more feature-rich mid-range option with REGZA Engine ZR and a built-in subwoofer. Buyers like its picture quality, sound output, and value for money. Review feedback is generally positive, though not as widespread as the biggest brands in this segment.

Specifications

Display
65 inches, 4K QLED
HDR
Dolby Vision, HDR10+
Audio
49W, 2.1 channel, subwoofer
Gaming
VRR, 120Hz, Game Mode
Smart OS
Google TV

Reason to buy

Strong feature list for gaming and movies

Good sound system with subwoofer included

Reason to avoid

Brand presence is smaller than Sony or Samsung

Review volume is relatively limited compared with mainstream rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appear to like the sound quality, picture quality, and value, with the TV generally getting positive reception.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines QLED visuals, Dolby Vision Atmos support, and a capable 2.1 channel speaker system.

Philips’ 75PQT8100/94 is a 75-inch 4K QLED Google TV with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth, and 3 HDMI ports. The panel is aimed at buyers who want a large, bright, feature-rich TV for movies and mixed use. Buyer feedback is positive on display size and feature set, while audio is decent for the class. This is one of the more complete large-screen options in this group.

Specifications

Display
75 inches, 4K QLED
Refresh rate
120Hz
HDR
Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG
Audio
30W with Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Chromecast built-in

Reason to buy

Big 75-inch QLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Strong HDR and smart TV feature set

Reason to avoid

Sound power is only 30W for a large screen

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the large QLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate, and overall feature set, with the audio being decent for a TV in this size class.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it gives you a large 75-inch QLED panel with 120Hz motion handling and broad HDR support.

Factors to consider when buying a smart TV

  • Display technology: OLED, Mini LED and QLED panels deliver better contrast, brightness and colours for movies.
  • HDR support: Look for Dolby Vision or HDR10+ to enjoy richer colours and improved detail in dark and bright scenes.
  • Audio quality: TVs with Dolby Atmos or powerful built in speakers provide a more immersive movie experience.
  • Screen size: A larger screen, ideally 55 inches or above, helps recreate the feel of watching films in a cinema.
  • Smart platform: Google TV, Fire TV or webOS should offer smooth navigation and support all major streaming services.

Top 3 features of best smart TV

Smart TVDisplaySmart platformAudio
Samsung UA65UE85AHULXL65 inch 4K Crystal UHDTizen30W, 2ch
Sony K-65S25BM265 inch 4K LEDGoogle TV20W, 2ch
Xiaomi L65MC-FSMIN65 inch 4K Mini LEDFire OS20W
TCL 65V6C65 inch 4K LEDGoogle TVDolby Atmos support
Vu 75VIBE-DV75 inch 4K QLEDGoogle TV88W listed / 44W listed
coocaa 65MINI75Q65 inch 4K Mini LEDGoogle TV36W
Toshiba 65M550NP65 inch 4K QLEDGoogle TV49W, 2.1ch
Philips 75PQT8100/9475 inch 4K QLEDGoogle TV30W

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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FAQs

Which screen size is best for a cinema experience at home?

A 55 inch or larger smart TV is ideal for most living rooms, though the right size depends on your viewing distance.

Is Dolby Vision better than standard HDR?

Dolby Vision uses dynamic metadata to optimise picture quality scene by scene, offering a more immersive viewing experience.

Do I need a soundbar with a smart TV?

A soundbar is not essential, but it can significantly improve audio quality, especially for movies and TV shows.

Which display technology is best for watching movies?

OLED offers the best contrast and black levels, while Mini LED and QLED provide excellent brightness and colour performance.

Can I get a good cinema experience without spending too much?

Yes. Many mid range smart TVs now offer 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, making them excellent value for movie lovers.

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