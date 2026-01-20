Upgrade your safety: Up to 70% off on car & bike accessories during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings worthwhile savings across car and bike accessories that improve everyday driving. From fast car chargers and dash cams to digital tyre inflators and reverse parking cameras, the focus this year is on practical tech that adds safety.

Published20 Jan 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Top car and bike accessories on sale during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, including dash cams, chargers and tyre inflators.
Top car and bike accessories on sale during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, including dash cams, chargers and tyre inflators.

By Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.

There is a quiet shift happening in the way people think about car and bike accessories. It is no longer about cosmetic add-ons or impulse buys. The focus has moved firmly to everyday tech that solves real problems on Indian roads. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, that shift becomes obvious when you look at what is actually drawing attention. Fast car chargers from Spigen and Portronics make long commutes less stressful. Dash cams from 70mai, Qubo and REDTIGER are being picked up not for novelty, but for accountability and safety. Reverse parking cameras by Blaupunkt and Audio Wheels answer a daily urban headache, while digital tyre inflators from Amazon Basics, AGARO and Qubo quietly earn their place in the boot. What ties these products together is usefulness. Each one steps in at a moment when you would rather not be caught unprepared. With prices softened by the sale, these upgrades feel less like indulgences and more like sensible decisions you make once, then rely on every day.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

COSTAR 75W Car Charger Fast Charging with Dual Ports, Type-C QC 45W+ USB PD 30W, Compatible with Tablets, Mobile and Other Devices, Car Mobile Charger with 2M Type C to C Fast Charging Cable (Black)View Details...

₹609

...
CHECK DETAILS

Ambrane 85W Car Charger, Mobile & Laptop Charging (Macbook & Type C Laptops), RGB Light, Dual Port Fast Charging, 65W Type C PD, 20W USB, Works with iPhone, Android, iPad & other Devices (Black, C85R)View Details...

₹849

...
CHECK DETAILS

70mai M310 DashCam, 2K Resolution, Type-C Interface, Voice Control, MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, Night Owl Vision, WiFi & App, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB SupportedView Details...

₹2,799

...
CHECK DETAILS

REDTIGER F11 4K Mini Car Dash Cam Front with WiFi, Night View, WDR, Loop Recording, 24H Parking Mode, Easy Installation, 32GB Card Included, Supports 256GB MaxView Details...

₹4,654

...
CHECK DETAILS

Qubo Pro X DashCam | 2K Resolution | 3MP FHD+ Camera by Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | Wide-Angle FOV | Supercapacitor | Built-in Wi-Fi, Mic | App Control | G-Sensor | Upto 1TB Storage (Space Grey)View Details...

₹2,590

...
CHECK DETAILS
View More...
research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Car chargers during Amazon Great Republic Day sale

Car chargers are one of the most useful upgrades in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, especially if you rely on navigation, music streaming or work calls while driving. This year’s deals cover fast-charging USB-C options, multi-port chargers for families, and compact models that sit neatly in tight dashboards. Brands like Spigen, Ambrane, Portronics and Zebronics offer higher wattage outputs that keep phones and tablets topped up on longer drives without overheating or slowdowns.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Dash cams under 5000 during Amazon Great Republic Day sale

Dash cams under 5,000 make a strong case in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, especially for daily city driving. Affordable models from 70mai, Qubo, CP Plus and AGARO now offer reliable full HD recording, wide-angle coverage and basic impact detection without complicated installs. These cameras are useful for documenting traffic incidents, parking mishaps and insurance claims. At these prices, a dash cam feels less like an add-on and more like sensible road protection.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Dash cams under 15,000 during Amazon Great Republic Day sale

Dash cams under 15,000 step things up meaningfully in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. This bracket brings sharper sensors, better night recording and multi-channel setups that cover the road ahead and behind. Models from 70mai, Qubo, Crossbeats and REDTIGER focus on clearer footage in low light, stable recordings on rough roads and added peace of mind for highway driving. If you want stronger evidence and smarter protection, this is the range to look at.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Reverse parking cameras during Amazon Great Republic Day sale

Reverse parking cameras are practical upgrades during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, especially for cars without factory-fitted displays. This year’s deals focus on wide-angle lenses, night visibility and weather-resistant builds that suit daily urban driving. Options from Blaupunkt, Audio Wheels and Fabtec integrate easily with existing head units, making tight parking spots less stressful. At these prices, adding rear visibility feels like a sensible safety move rather than a luxury add-on.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Digital tyre inflators during Amazon Great Republic Day sale

Digital tyre inflators are a quiet essential in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, especially for drivers who prefer handling small issues themselves. Current deals cover corded and cordless models with pressure presets, clear displays and auto shut-off, making top-ups quick and accurate. Brands like Qubo, Portronics, AGARO and Amazon Basics offer compact units that fit easily in the boot. It’s a small buy that adds everyday convenience and peace of mind.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles

Why modern dash cams stay clear in winter fog conditions offering a safe drive

Fog getting denser in North India; Invest in dashcam and be secure during insurance claims

A gift of safety: Why dashcams make the perfect International Men’s Day surprise

The real differences between digital and analog tyre inflators you should know

Tyre inflator auto shut-off feature: Why it matters more during cold weather

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesUpgrade your safety: Up to 70% off on car & bike accessories during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
More
FAQs
Digital inflators let you set pressure, stop automatically, and avoid guesswork, making tyre maintenance faster, safer, and more accurate overall.
Dash cams help record incidents, support insurance claims, and add accountability on busy roads, especially during disputes or accidents situations.
Reverse parking cameras improve visibility behind the car, reducing blind spots and stress while parking in tight urban spaces daily.
Fast car chargers ensure phones stay powered for navigation, music, and calls without draining batteries on longer drives or commutes.
Budget dash cams now offer wide angles and night recording, making them useful even without premium features for daily driving.

Meet your Guide

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.