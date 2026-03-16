Upgrade your security: Best 4K CCTV cameras for securing your homes and businesses

Are planning to upgrade the security of your home or your business? If you are, 4K CCTV cameras are the smartest investment that you can make. These CCTV cameras capture high clarity images and videos with the resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels. What it means is that you can easily identify the faces and even the number on the vehicle plate within its vision. What gives them an edge over other CCTV cameras is the fact that they can also capture detailed images and videos at night.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price HIKVISION Wired 4K Full HD 5MP CCTV Combo with 6 Bullet Cameras, 8CH DVR, 2TB Hard DISC CCTV Wire Bundle 8CH Power Supply and All Required Accessories by TECHNOCAM View Details ₹29,406 CHECK DETAILS HIKVISION Wired 4K FHD 8MP Security Camera Kit View Details ₹21,797 CHECK DETAILS securinnov Triple Lens 4K HD Outdoor PTZ WiFi Security Camera with 3-Screen Simultaneous Monitoring, Auto Motion Tracking, Color Night Vision, and Two-Way Audio Communication(4k Ptz) View Details ₹3,989 CHECK DETAILS Amcrest Wired UltraHD 4K 8MP Outdoor Bullet POE IP Camera, 3840x2160, 131ft Night Vision, 2.8mm Lens, IP67 Weatherproof, Micro SD Recording, White (IP8M-2496EW-28MM) View Details ₹13,354.8 CHECK DETAILS Real HD 4K 8MP POE IP OEM Dome Camera, 2.8mm 108° Wide Viewing Angle Indoor/Outdoor, 2-Axis ONLY Support Ceiling Mount, True WDR, 98ft IR, NOT a PTZ Camera, Compatible with Hikvision NVR View Details ₹16,392.44 CHECK DETAILS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

From monitoring the front door of your home to securing office spaces and retail stores and warehouses, 4K CCTV cameras provide sharper images and better zooming capabilities, during the day and at night. Some of these CCTV cameras also provide AI-enabled features for enhanced surveillance. Here's a list of our top picks for you.

B07VL3P2D4 - HIKVISION Wired 4K Full HD 5MP CCTV Combo with 6 Bullet Cameras

This 4K CCTV camera includes six outdoor camera units each with a 5MP resolution and a wide-angle lens. These camera units provide a detailed coverage of space. Additionally, users get a 2TB hard drive that can store additional footage. Users also get night vision support with this CCTV camera. This feature has a range of 30m.

Specifications Camera 5MP Video capture resolution 4K Connectivity Wired Special feature HD resolution Reasons to buy 2TB storage space 30m night vision range Reason to avoid Corded power source required

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its image quality.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this CCTV camera for its high quality images and night vision support.

2. HIKVISION Wired 4K FHD 8MP Security Camera Kit Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This 4K CCTV camera includes four outdoor camera units each with a 8MP resolution. Buyers also get a 1TB hard drive where they can store additional footage. This CCTV camera also offers features such as night vision and motion detection schedule.

Specifications Camera 8MP Video capture resolution 4K Connectivity Wired Special feature Night Vision Reasons to buy Good image quality and build Night vision support Reason to avoid Wired connectivity feature

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its high resolution image quality.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this CCTV camera for its night vision and motion detection schedule feature.

This CCTV camera comes with a 3-screen monitoring feature, which lets users monitor three different areas simultaneously on a single screen. It also comes with a 360-degree pan, tilt and zoom features, which lets users view every corner of the secured area with ease. Additionally, users get access to features such as motion detection technology, enhanced infrared and coloured night vision and a built-in high-sensitivity microphone and speaker for two-way communication.

Specifications Viewing angle 360 degrees Video capture resolution 4K Connectivity Wireless Special feature Night vision, motion detection technology Reasons to buy - Sharp video quality - Easy to use night vision

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its 360-degree pan and tilt features.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this CCTV camera for its double screen view feature, which helps avoid blind spots.

This 4K CCTV camera comes with a built-in microphone and an 8MP camera that can easily differentiate between humans and vehicles owing to its AI-based features. Users can set motion zones and adjust sensitivity to focus on the areas that matter the most. Users can also set a tripwire, wherein the camera warns the users in case a human or a vehicle crosses the set perimeter. Additionally, users get up to 98 feet of night vision coverage and up to 256GB of storage space.

Specifications Camera 8MP Viewing angle 112 degrees Video capture resolution 4K Connectivity Wired Special feature Night vision, optical and digital zoom Reasons to buy - Sharp image quality - Optical and digital zoom Reason to avoid - Limited storage space

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its image quality and sturdy design.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this CCTV camera for all-weather built and high image quality.

This 4K CCTV camera comes with a built-in microphone that enables one-way communication. It also has an 8MP camera which includes a 2.8mm wide-angle lens for securing a large area. Users get up to 98 feet of IR night vision coverage and up to 256GB of storage space with this camera.

Specifications Camera 8MP Viewing angle 108 degrees Video capture resolution 4K Connectivity Wired and wireless Special feature Night vision and IP67 dust and water protection Reasons to buy Durable built Good image quality Reason to avoid Limited storage space

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its image quality and all-weather friendly design.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this CCTV camera for night one way communication feature and freedom to connect it in a wired and wireless way.

This 4K CCTV camera comes with an 8MP full-time colour night vision camera that gives users high-quality colour videos in the day time and at night. Users also get a face recognition feature along with a human and vehicle detection feature for easy identification of objects in the field of view. It offers alerts to users over emails and over mobile phones.

Specifications Camera 8MP Viewing angle 130-degrees Video capture resolution 4K Connectivity Wired and wireless Special feature Colour night vision, email alerts Reasons to buy - Two-way audio - Face recognition Reason to avoid - No zooming feature

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its day and night coloured visuals and easy installation.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this CCTV camera for image quality and audio features.

This 4K CCTV camera comes with an 8MP full-time colour night vision cameras that gives users high-quality colour videos in the day time and at night. Users also get a face recognition feature along with a human and vehicle detection feature for easy identification of objects in the field of view. It offers alerts to users over emails and over mobile phone.

Specifications Camera 8MP Viewing angle 100-degrees Video capture resolution 4K Connectivity Wired and wireless Special feature Colour night vision, email alerts Reasons to buy - 65ft IR night vision range - IP66 dust and water protection coating Reason to avoid - No recording or remoting feature

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its night vision feature and wide angle of view.

Why choose this product? Buyers should pick this CCTV camera for image quality and durable build.

Top 3 features of 4K CCTV cameras

NAME CAMERA VIDEO RESOLUTION SPECIAL FEATURES HIKVISION Wired 4K Full HD 5MP CCTV Combo with 6 Bullet Cameras 5MP 4K HD resolution HIKVISION Wired 4K FHD 8MP Security Camera Kit 8MP 4K Night Vision Triple Lens 4K HD Outdoor PTZ WiFi Security Camera Triple Lens PTZ 4K Night vision, motion detection technology Amcrest Wired UltraHD 4K 8MP Outdoor Bullet POE IP Camera 8MP 4K Night vision, optical and digital zoom Real HD 4K 8MP POE IP OEM Dome Camera 8MP 4K Night vision and IP67 dust and water protection GW Security Full-Time Color Night Vision Two-Way Audio 4K 8MP Outdoor/Indoor Wide Angle PoE IP Turret Security Camera 8MP 4K Colour night vision, email alerts 4K 8MP Lite Dome TVI CVI AHD Analog 4 in 1 CCTV Security Camera 8MP 4K Colour night vision, email alerts

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