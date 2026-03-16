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Upgrade your security: Best 4K CCTV cameras for securing your homes and businesses

4K CCTV cameras come in handy if you are business owner or live in a private piece of land. They offer higher resolution visuals during the day time and clearer images at night, which has significantly enhance security. Here are our top picks for you.

Shweta Ganjoo
Updated16 Mar 2026, 08:23 PM IST
Best 4K CCTV cameras for homes and businesses
Best 4K CCTV cameras for homes and businesses(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Are planning to upgrade the security of your home or your business? If you are, 4K CCTV cameras are the smartest investment that you can make. These CCTV cameras capture high clarity images and videos with the resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels. What it means is that you can easily identify the faces and even the number on the vehicle plate within its vision. What gives them an edge over other CCTV cameras is the fact that they can also capture detailed images and videos at night.

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Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

From monitoring the front door of your home to securing office spaces and retail stores and warehouses, 4K CCTV cameras provide sharper images and better zooming capabilities, during the day and at night. Some of these CCTV cameras also provide AI-enabled features for enhanced surveillance. Here's a list of our top picks for you.

B07VL3P2D4 - HIKVISION Wired 4K Full HD 5MP CCTV Combo with 6 Bullet Cameras

This 4K CCTV camera includes six outdoor camera units each with a 5MP resolution and a wide-angle lens. These camera units provide a detailed coverage of space. Additionally, users get a 2TB hard drive that can store additional footage. Users also get night vision support with this CCTV camera. This feature has a range of 30m.

Specifications

Camera
5MP
Video capture resolution
4K
Connectivity
Wired
Special feature
HD resolution

Reason to buy

2TB storage space

30m night vision range

Reason to avoid

Corded power source required

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its image quality.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this CCTV camera for its high quality images and night vision support.

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This 4K CCTV camera includes four outdoor camera units each with a 8MP resolution. Buyers also get a 1TB hard drive where they can store additional footage. This CCTV camera also offers features such as night vision and motion detection schedule.

Specifications

Camera
8MP
Video capture resolution
4K
Connectivity
Wired
Special feature
Night Vision

Reason to buy

Good image quality and build

Night vision support

Reason to avoid

Wired connectivity feature

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its high resolution image quality.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this CCTV camera for its night vision and motion detection schedule feature.

This CCTV camera comes with a 3-screen monitoring feature, which lets users monitor three different areas simultaneously on a single screen. It also comes with a 360-degree pan, tilt and zoom features, which lets users view every corner of the secured area with ease. Additionally, users get access to features such as motion detection technology, enhanced infrared and coloured night vision and a built-in high-sensitivity microphone and speaker for two-way communication.

Specifications

Viewing angle
360 degrees
Video capture resolution
4K
Connectivity
Wireless
Special feature
Night vision, motion detection technology

Reason to buy

- Sharp video quality

- Easy to use night vision

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its 360-degree pan and tilt features.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this CCTV camera for its double screen view feature, which helps avoid blind spots.

This 4K CCTV camera comes with a built-in microphone and an 8MP camera that can easily differentiate between humans and vehicles owing to its AI-based features. Users can set motion zones and adjust sensitivity to focus on the areas that matter the most. Users can also set a tripwire, wherein the camera warns the users in case a human or a vehicle crosses the set perimeter. Additionally, users get up to 98 feet of night vision coverage and up to 256GB of storage space.

Specifications

Camera
8MP
Viewing angle
112 degrees
Video capture resolution
4K
Connectivity
Wired
Special feature
Night vision, optical and digital zoom

Reason to buy

- Sharp image quality

- Optical and digital zoom

Reason to avoid

- Limited storage space

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its image quality and sturdy design.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this CCTV camera for all-weather built and high image quality.

This 4K CCTV camera comes with a built-in microphone that enables one-way communication. It also has an 8MP camera which includes a 2.8mm wide-angle lens for securing a large area. Users get up to 98 feet of IR night vision coverage and up to 256GB of storage space with this camera.

Specifications

Camera
8MP
Viewing angle
108 degrees
Video capture resolution
4K
Connectivity
Wired and wireless
Special feature
Night vision and IP67 dust and water protection

Reason to buy

Durable built

Good image quality

Reason to avoid

Limited storage space

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its image quality and all-weather friendly design.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this CCTV camera for night one way communication feature and freedom to connect it in a wired and wireless way.

This 4K CCTV camera comes with an 8MP full-time colour night vision camera that gives users high-quality colour videos in the day time and at night. Users also get a face recognition feature along with a human and vehicle detection feature for easy identification of objects in the field of view. It offers alerts to users over emails and over mobile phones.

Specifications

Camera
8MP
Viewing angle
130-degrees
Video capture resolution
4K
Connectivity
Wired and wireless
Special feature
Colour night vision, email alerts

Reason to buy

- Two-way audio

- Face recognition

Reason to avoid

- No zooming feature

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its day and night coloured visuals and easy installation.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this CCTV camera for image quality and audio features.

This 4K CCTV camera comes with an 8MP full-time colour night vision cameras that gives users high-quality colour videos in the day time and at night. Users also get a face recognition feature along with a human and vehicle detection feature for easy identification of objects in the field of view. It offers alerts to users over emails and over mobile phone.

Specifications

Camera
8MP
Viewing angle
100-degrees
Video capture resolution
4K
Connectivity
Wired and wireless
Special feature
Colour night vision, email alerts

Reason to buy

- 65ft IR night vision range

- IP66 dust and water protection coating

Reason to avoid

- No recording or remoting feature

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its night vision feature and wide angle of view.

Why choose this product?

Buyers should pick this CCTV camera for image quality and durable build.

Top 3 features of 4K CCTV cameras

NAMECAMERAVIDEO RESOLUTIONSPECIAL FEATURES
HIKVISION Wired 4K Full HD 5MP CCTV Combo with 6 Bullet Cameras5MP4KHD resolution
HIKVISION Wired 4K FHD 8MP Security Camera Kit8MP4KNight Vision
Triple Lens 4K HD Outdoor PTZ WiFi Security CameraTriple Lens PTZ4KNight vision, motion detection technology
Amcrest Wired UltraHD 4K 8MP Outdoor Bullet POE IP Camera8MP4KNight vision, optical and digital zoom
Real HD 4K 8MP POE IP OEM Dome Camera8MP4KNight vision and IP67 dust and water protection
GW Security Full-Time Color Night Vision Two-Way Audio 4K 8MP Outdoor/Indoor Wide Angle PoE IP Turret Security Camera8MP4KColour night vision, email alerts
4K 8MP Lite Dome TVI CVI AHD Analog 4 in 1 CCTV Security Camera8MP4KColour night vision, email alerts

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FAQs

Which are the popular 4K CCTV cameras brands in India?

Popular 4K CCTV camera brands in India include HIKVISION, Amrest and GW Security.

Do all 4K CCTV cameras offer night vision?

Yes, all 4K CCTV cameras come with night vision feature.

Do 4K CCTV cameras offer built-in storage space?

While most 4K CCTV camera come with a certain amount of storage space, some only offer streaming function.

What connectivity options do 4K CCTV cameras offer?

Most 4K CCTV cameras offer both wired and wireless connectivity options.

What are the some of the features to look for while buying a 4K CCTV cameras?

Some features to look out for include two-way audio communication, night vision support, and motion detection.

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