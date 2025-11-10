UPI goes offline, make UPI payments without internet: Step-by-step guide

Ever since UPI payments got mainstream in India, I wanted it to be possible to do UPI payments without internet. And it finally happened—you can now make payments using UPI without an internet connection. This is very useful for places where cellular internet connection is not stable.
This became possible because of the USSD service through the code *99#. This service enables you to do UPI payments using an interactive menu. This means that if the UPI service is enabled on the number, the transaction can be done using a feature phone.
This offline UPI service is not free; you need to pay ₹0.50 per transaction, and it supports transactions up to only ₹5000. It works across all telecom networks and mobiles, making it accessible in areas with no internet access. This supports different languages to make it easy for people who don’t understand English.
Additionally, the service is available 24/7, so you can access it anytime you need. It is also secure because each transaction requires your UPI PIN for authorisation, ensuring your money is safe. This makes the system very helpful in rural areas or during network outages when online payments aren’t possible.