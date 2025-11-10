Subscribe

UPI goes offline, make UPI payments without internet: Step-by-step guide

Ever wondered how you can make UPI payments without internet? Discover the simple USSD code that lets you send money securely, even in no-network zones or without a smartphone.

Amit Rahi
Published10 Nov 2025, 06:13 PM IST
UPI payments go offline, send money anywhere without internet.

Ever since UPI payments got mainstream in India, I wanted it to be possible to do UPI payments without internet. And it finally happened—you can now make payments using UPI without an internet connection. This is very useful for places where cellular internet connection is not stable.

This became possible because of the USSD service through the code *99#. This service enables you to do UPI payments using an interactive menu. This means that if the UPI service is enabled on the number, the transaction can be done using a feature phone.

Steps to use offline UPI payments

  1. Ensure your mobile number is linked to your bank account and you have set a UPI PIN through your bank's app or website.
  2. Dial *99# on your mobile phone from the number registered with your bank.
  3. A menu will appear with UPI options such as Send Money, Request Money, Check Balance, and more.
  4. Select "Send Money" by entering the corresponding number.
  5. The next menu will ask you about the recipient details; you can choose between Mobile no., UPI ID or IFSC and bank account number.
  6. Once you give the recipient details, it will ask you for the amount that you want to send.
  7. Finally, confirm the UPI PIN to authorise and complete the transaction.

This offline UPI service is not free; you need to pay 0.50 per transaction, and it supports transactions up to only 5000. It works across all telecom networks and mobiles, making it accessible in areas with no internet access. This supports different languages to make it easy for people who don’t understand English.

Additionally, the service is available 24/7, so you can access it anytime you need. It is also secure because each transaction requires your UPI PIN for authorisation, ensuring your money is safe. This makes the system very helpful in rural areas or during network outages when online payments aren’t possible.

 
 
