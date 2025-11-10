UPI goes offline, make UPI payments without internet: Step-by-step guide

Ever since UPI payments got mainstream in India, I wanted it to be possible to do UPI payments without internet. And it finally happened—you can now make payments using UPI without an internet connection. This is very useful for places where cellular internet connection is not stable.

This became possible because of the USSD service through the code *99#. This service enables you to do UPI payments using an interactive menu. This means that if the UPI service is enabled on the number, the transaction can be done using a feature phone.

Steps to use offline UPI payments Ensure your mobile number is linked to your bank account and you have set a UPI PIN through your bank's app or website. Dial *99# on your mobile phone from the number registered with your bank. A menu will appear with UPI options such as Send Money, Request Money, Check Balance, and more. Select "Send Money" by entering the corresponding number. The next menu will ask you about the recipient details; you can choose between Mobile no., UPI ID or IFSC and bank account number. Once you give the recipient details, it will ask you for the amount that you want to send. Finally, confirm the UPI PIN to authorise and complete the transaction. This offline UPI service is not free; you need to pay ₹0.50 per transaction, and it supports transactions up to only ₹5000. It works across all telecom networks and mobiles, making it accessible in areas with no internet access. This supports different languages to make it easy for people who don’t understand English.

