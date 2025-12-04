Valve brings Android gaming to Linux with new Lepton compatibility layer

Valve is reportedly working on a new Android compatibility layer for Linux called “Lepton”. It is based on Waydroid, and it is designed to run Android apps and games natively on Linux devices. It functions similarly to Valve’s Proton layer, which enables Windows games to work seamlessly on Linux systems.

Lepton has been developed with a special focus on the Steam Frame VR headset, aiming to enable Android games and applications to run directly on the device. It utilises SteamOS, Valve’s Linux-based operating system tailored for consoles and handheld gaming devices.This new compatibility layer will allow developers to port their Android games directly to Steam Frame and other devices powered by SteamOS, simplifying cross-platform development. The recent update introducing Android and Linux ARM support in Valve’s Steamworks SDK highlights Valve’s commitment to making Lepton a central tool for game creators targeting Linux and virtual reality platforms.​

Much like Proton, Lepton promises to significantly influence the Linux gaming landscape. It will benefit both developers and end users by expanding access to a diverse range of Android apps, games, productivity software, and more. Furthermore, Valve aims to ensure the compatibility layer delivers a smooth and optimised user experience across devices.

Lepton may open new possibilities for Linux machines beyond gaming, enabling seamless execution of Android applications on desktops and handheld consoles alike. As Valve’s Steam Frame and other SteamOS devices gain traction, Lepton could become key to unifying app ecosystems between Android and Linux.