Valve Fremont benchmark reveals AMD Zen 4 CPU and Radeon RX 7600 GPU

Valve’s rumored Fremont gaming console has been leaked through Geekbench scores. The benchmark page shows some promising hardware, and it is rumored to be a living room-focused, SteamOS-powered machine. This is reminiscent of the Steam Machine that Valve brought to market years ago, but which failed to compete in the market for various reasons.

According to the Geekbench results page, Valve’s Fremont is powered by a custom AMD processor, listed as “AMD Custom CPU 1772.” This custom chip is based on AMD’s Hawk Point 2 silicon and uses six Zen 4 cores and 12 threads with a frequency range from a base clock of 3.2GHz to a boost clock of 4.8GHz. This is a significant update over the Steam Deck OLED’s Van Gogh processor, which used Zen 2 cores with 4 cores and 8 threads.

The Hawk Point 2 architecture brings enhanced performance that rivals budget-oriented, desktop-level CPUs. Another aspect of the Fremont device is the graphics it uses. Instead of depending on the integrated GPU found in APUs, the Fremont houses a discrete Radeon RX 7600 GPU with dedicated VRAM. Note that this is a desktop-level GPU, not a mobile version. This is expected, since running PC-level games requires a discrete GPU for better performance.

The RX 7600 GPU features 32 RDNA 3 compute units with 8GB GDDR6 memory. This is enough to handle modern AAA games at up to 1440p resolutions without any problem, and it could use upscaling tech like FidelityFX Super Resolution to run games at up to 4K resolution.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the device is running Windows 10 Pro, possibly because it is an engineering sample. This device also includes 8GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 5600MHz.