Valve Steam Machine console targets PS5 and Xbox with 4K SteamOS and 6x Steam Deck performance

Valve is bringing Steam back to the living room with a new home console called the Steam Machine. Instead of a handheld like the Steam Deck, this box sits under your TV and is built for 4K gaming. Valve is pitching it as a compact system that can stand next to a PS5 or Xbox Series X in capability, but in a smaller body that is easier to place in a living room setup.

Inside, the Steam Machine uses an AMD APU based on Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 graphics. The chip combines a 6-core processor with a semi custom GPU offering 28 compute units. With AMD’s FSR upscaling enabled, Valve says the device can run games at 4K and 60 frames per second and delivers more than six times the performance of the Steam Deck. On paper, it should sit below a PS5 in raw power, but still be strong enough for most modern games at high settings.

The hardware is packed into a cube like chassis with most of the space taken up by a large heatsink and fan, which should help keep temperatures and noise under control. The front has a light bar that can show system status while booting, downloading games or updating. That front panel is also magnetic, and Valve plans to share files so anyone with a 3D printer can create and snap on their own custom designs.

There are two SSD options at launch: 512GB and 2TB. If you need more space for a large library, storage can be expanded with a microSD card. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and the wireless adapter for the Steam Controller is built into the console, so you can pair it directly and even wake the system with the controller. The power supply is internal, so there is no bulky external power brick to hide.

Valve Steam Machine 4K. (Valve)

As expected, the Steam Machine runs SteamOS, the same Linux-based platform used by the Steam Deck. The interface should feel familiar to anyone who has used Steam’s Big Picture Mode. Valve will expand its “Verified” program to include ratings specifically for Steam Machine so players can quickly see how well a game is expected to run. Like the Deck, the console is not locked down: you can install apps or even another operating system and treat it like a small PC if you want to.

Valve says you can pair up to four Steam Controllers with the Steam Machine. Other Bluetooth controllers will also work, though they may not be able to turn the system on. You can stream games from the Steam Machine to other devices such as a Steam Deck or any device running Steam or the Steam Link app.

Alongside the console, Valve is launching a new Steam Controller. It uses magnetic thumbsticks with TMR tech and capacitive touch for motion controls. The controller offers rumble with support for detailed haptics, and a feature called Grip Sense uses capacitive touch to enable or disable gyro aiming or act as an extra input. The layout covers the usual needs: four face buttons, four shoulder buttons, four back buttons, two thumbsticks and two trackpads. It will ship with community configurations for thousands of games and will work with the Steam Machine, Steam Deck and gaming PCs.