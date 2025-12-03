Valve to expand Steam games to ARM devices with FEX and Proton

Valve already has a tech called Proton that converts Windows Direct3D calls to Vulkan on Linux-based devices like the Steam Deck. This makes it possible to run thousands of PC games on Steam Deck with near-native performance. The company is now working on extending this compatibility to ARM architecture through funded open-source projects. Pierre-Loup Griffais, a key SteamOS architect, confirmed in a recent interview that Valve supports projects enabling x86 Windows games on ARM smartphones and beyond.​​

FEX is an emulator that Valve has been backing for years, which translates x86 code to run efficiently on ARM chips like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Combined with Proton, FEX minimises overhead, as seen in the new Steam Frame VR headset that powers full x86 libraries on ARM silicon. This stack effectively eliminates barriers between Windows, Linux, x86, and ARM, opening Steam's vast catalogue to non-Windows ARM ecosystems.​​

Android users can already try this via apps like GameHub, which can run Windows PC games on an Android device; the performance may vary according to the hardware. To confirm, Valve is not building an emulator for Android to run PC games directly, but open-source tools mirror CrossOver's success on macOS and Linux, hinting at emulated Steam clients soon. Expect smoother gameplay on ARM laptops, tablets, and handhelds as Snapdragon X Elite devices proliferate.​​