Subscribe

Valve to expand Steam games to ARM devices with FEX and Proton

Valve backs Proton+FEX to run x86 Windows games on ARM devices like phones and Steam Frame, freeing Steam libraries from x86/Windows limits.

Amit Rahi
Updated3 Dec 2025, 04:51 PM IST

You may be interested in

39% OFF

Lenovo Tab| 10.1 Inch Display| Wi-Fi Only| 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB)| Metal Body| Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos| Android 14| Color: Polar Blue

  • Lenovo Tab| 10.1 Inch Display| Wi-Fi Only| 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB)| Metal Body| Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos| Android 14| Color: Polar Blue

₹10999

₹18000

Get This

20% OFF

OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, 11"(27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hrs of Video Playback, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage, WiFi, Aero Blue

  • OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh
  • 11"(27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hrs of Video Playback
  • 6GB RAM 128GB Storage

₹15999

₹19999

Get This

35% OFF

HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray

  • HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display
  • Snapdragon 685
  • 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo)

₹16999

₹25999

Get This

44% OFF

Redmi Pad SE 4G | WiFi Mediatek Helio G55| 8.7-Inc Display | 6650Mah Battery | 90Hz Smooth Refresh Rate| 4GB, 128GB | 1340 X 800 Display | 1 Billion Colours | Dolby Atmos | Dual Speakers | Urban Grey

  • Redmi Pad SE 4G | WiFi Mediatek Helio G55| 8.7-Inc Display | 6650Mah Battery | 90Hz Smooth Refresh Rate| 4GB
  • 128GB | 1340 X 800 Display | 1 Billion Colours | Dolby Atmos | Dual Speakers | Urban Grey

₹9493

₹16999

Get This

39% OFF

HONOR Pad X8a (Smartchoice) Wi-Fi Tablet with Free Flip-Cover 27.94Cm (11 Inch),4GB Ram 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz,8300Mah Battery,Quad Speakers,Snapdragon 680,Android 14,Grey

  • HONOR Pad X8a (Smartchoice) Wi-Fi Tablet with Free Flip-Cover 27.94Cm (11 Inch)
  • 4GB Ram 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz
  • 8300Mah Battery

₹13430

₹21999

Get This

Valve's emulation stack brings full PC gaming to efficient ARM hardware.
Valve's emulation stack brings full PC gaming to efficient ARM hardware.(Valve)

Valve already has a tech called Proton that converts Windows Direct3D calls to Vulkan on Linux-based devices like the Steam Deck. This makes it possible to run thousands of PC games on Steam Deck with near-native performance. The company is now working on extending this compatibility to ARM architecture through funded open-source projects. Pierre-Loup Griffais, a key SteamOS architect, confirmed in a recent interview that Valve supports projects enabling x86 Windows games on ARM smartphones and beyond.​​

You may be interested in

24% OFF

Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice with Pen|Wi-Fi| 11 Inch, 2.5K Display, 500 Nits Brightness| 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM (Expandable Up to 2TB) |Mediatek Dimensity 6300|Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Grey

  • Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice with Pen|Wi-Fi| 11 Inch
  • 2.5K Display
  • 500 Nits Brightness| 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM (Expandable Up to 2TB) |Mediatek Dimensity 6300|Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos

₹18998

₹25000

Get This

10% OFF

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Twin Mint Colour

  • OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display
  • Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers
  • Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet

₹17999

₹19999

Get This

40% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display
  • RAM 8 GB
  • ROM 128 GB Expandable

₹35990

₹59999

Get This

41% OFF

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey

  • Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch
  • 2K

₹18998

₹32000

Get This

22% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) TFT LCD Display, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI
  • S Pen in-Box
  • 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) TFT LCD Display

₹28999

₹36999

Get This

FEX is an emulator that Valve has been backing for years, which translates x86 code to run efficiently on ARM chips like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Combined with Proton, FEX minimises overhead, as seen in the new Steam Frame VR headset that powers full x86 libraries on ARM silicon. This stack effectively eliminates barriers between Windows, Linux, x86, and ARM, opening Steam's vast catalogue to non-Windows ARM ecosystems.​​

Android users can already try this via apps like GameHub, which can run Windows PC games on an Android device; the performance may vary according to the hardware. To confirm, Valve is not building an emulator for Android to run PC games directly, but open-source tools mirror CrossOver's success on macOS and Linux, hinting at emulated Steam clients soon. Expect smoother gameplay on ARM laptops, tablets, and handhelds as Snapdragon X Elite devices proliferate.​​

Advertisement

This endorsement signals Valve's long-term vision, from Steam-branded gaming smartphones to expanded SteamOS on ARM laptops like Microsoft's Surface lineup. By prioritising open-source emulation, Valve ensures Steam thrives amid the ARM surge in mobiles and efficiency-focused PCs. Gamers on Qualcomm hardware could soon dive into Proton+FEX stacks for seamless library access, rivalling native Windows on ARM advances.​​

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesValve to expand Steam games to ARM devices with FEX and Proton
Read Next Story