Valve’s Steam Frame is ready to take on Meta Quest 3, but one key detail is still missing

Valve has finally revealed the Steam Frame after months of leaks and guessing, and it is clearly going after the same audience as the Meta Quest 3. For a long time, the Quest 3 has been the simple answer to “which VR headset should I buy?” Now Valve has stepped in with a headset that feels serious, not experimental, and it puts real pressure on Meta’s current favourite.

Where Steam Frame pulls ahead On specifications, Steam Frame has a few clear wins. It comes with 16GB of RAM, while the Quest 3 has 8GB. That extra memory should help as VR games and apps become heavier over the next few years. Storage is also more generous. The top Steam Frame model offers up to 1TB, and even the 256GB version includes a microSD card slot, so you can expand storage instead of constantly deleting games. Quest 3 tops out at 512GB with no expansion, which already feels tight for larger titles.

The processor is the one detail that still feels a bit unclear. Valve only calls it a “4nm Snapdragon ARM processor” without giving a specific name. That description matches the family of chips used in the Quest 3, but the fact that Valve has not named it directly leaves room for questions. It could be a tuned version or something newer. Until Valve confirms exactly what it is using, we do not know how far Steam Frame can stretch compared with Meta’s headset.

Advertisement

VR first, mixed reality later Visually, the two headsets sit in the same tier. Steam Frame uses an LCD panel with pancake lenses and a resolution of 2,160 x 2,160 pixels per eye. The Quest 3’s resolution of 2,064 x 2,208 per eye is close enough that most people are unlikely to notice a huge difference in normal use. Both headsets support refresh rates up to 120Hz, and Steam Frame adds an experimental 144Hz mode for those who value smoother motion in fast games.

The bigger divide is in how each company treats mixed reality. Meta has pushed hard on the idea of showing your real room with digital objects on top, and the Quest 3’s full colour passthrough is a key part of that pitch. Steam Frame does not follow that path. It uses monochrome passthrough, so you see your surroundings in black and white. That is enough for basic awareness and safety, but it turns the headset firmly towards VR rather than mixed reality.

Advertisement

Some people will see this as a step away from where the rest of the industry is heading with devices from Meta, Samsung and Apple. Others will not mind at all, because they mostly want strong VR games and experiences and do not care about mixed reality experiments. Valve has also mentioned a “user accessible expansion port” on the headset. That one line leaves the door open for add-ons later, including the obvious idea of a colour passthrough module for those who want it.

Ecosystem and the missing detail Beyond raw specs, Steam Frame has one major advantage: Steam. Valve runs the largest PC game store, with a long list of VR titles and years of work on SteamVR. If Steam Frame can deliver good comfort, stable tracking and decent battery life, it could easily become the natural choice for players who already have a gaming PC and a large Steam library. Quest 3 still keeps strong points in its favour, including price, simple setup and a mature standalone content library, but it is no longer the only clear option.

Advertisement