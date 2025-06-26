ViewSonic expands M1 Series in India today with M1 Max and M1X portable projectors

ViewSonic has added two new models to its portable projector lineup in India, unveiling the M1 Max and M1X at a launch event held in New Delhi today. These are aimed at users looking for flexible, sharp visual solutions. These projectors focus on convenience, mobility, and smart entertainment without the usual complexity of traditional home cinema systems.

The launch continues ViewSonic’s push to make projectors easier to use and better suited for modern Indian homes, travel needs, and hybrid work life.

Built for everyday convenience and versatile viewing Both the ViewSonic M1 Max and M1X projectors feature a rotating stand that offers 360 degree rotation, allowing projection from various angles to suit different spaces. The stand also works as a lens cover and automatically turns on the projector when opened, so there is no need for a power button. Viewers can project onto walls, ceilings, or even corners of a room without needing a screen or tripod, allowing for flexible setup in different spaces. These projectors are lightweight and portable, making them easy to carry while travelling. They also include built-in speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, offering a fuller sound experience without needing external audio equipment.

Smart features that make setup easy These projectors are designed to simplify setup, especially in small or limited spaces. They include fast autofocus that sharpens the image on its own, and automatic keystone correction to keep visuals aligned. Viewers can also adjust the corners manually if needed. All of this makes it easy to get a clear, straight picture without much effort.

Both models support battery use and can be powered through a USB-C power bank. They include wireless screen sharing and Bluetooth audio, making it easier to connect smartphones, laptops, or headphones without extra cables. Each can project an image up to 100 inches, enough for watching videos or running quick presentations in shared spaces.

M1 Max comes with built in Google TV The M1 Max is aimed at viewers looking for a ready-to-use smart projector. With Google TV built in, there’s no need to plug in anything extra to stream Netflix, YouTube, or Disney+. It plays content in Full HD and includes fast autofocus and Harman Kardon speakers, making it a convenient option for entertainment at home or while travelling.

M1X offers flexibility with popular streaming sticks and USB-C-enabled devices The M1X is designed for home audiences who already use their own streaming devices. It works with options like Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, Roku, and Apple TV, all of which can be powered through the projector’s USB-A port. It also includes a USB-C input, allowing direct connections to phones, laptops, or game consoles. This setup gives buyers more flexibility in choosing how they watch content.

At the New Delhi launch, ViewSonic shared that these new models are built for how people work and relax today, often in the same space. The M1 Max and M1X projectors are now available in India through the company’s official website and other major online retail platforms.