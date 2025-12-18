Subscribe

ViewSonic launches LSD400 lamp-free laser projectors in India, introduces short-throw LSD300W ST

ViewSonic has launched the lamp-free LSD400 laser projector series and the LSD300W ST short-throw LED model in India. Key highlights include 4,000 ANSI lumens, IP5X sealed engines, and a 100 inch image from 1.06 metres, plus Crestron and Q-SYS support on select models.

Published18 Dec 2025, 04:11 PM IST
ViewSonic goes lamp-free in India with LSD400 series.
ViewSonic goes lamp-free in India with LSD400 series.(ViewSonic)

By Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’.

ViewSonic has launched new lamp-free projectors in India on December 18, 2025, adding the LSD400 Series high brightness laser range and the LSD300W ST short-throw LED projector. The new models focus on long life light sources, lower running costs, and sealed engines built to handle dust-heavy environments across classrooms, coaching centres, and university halls.

LSD400 Series: laser brightness for bigger rooms

The LSD400 Series includes LSD400W, LSD400HD, and LSD400HD-ST. ViewSonic says its third-generation laser phosphor light source delivers 4,000 ANSI lumens and can cut power use by up to 49 percent compared to similar lamp-based projectors. ViewSonic rates the light source for up to 30,000 hours, aiming to reduce maintenance visits and recurring lamp spends.

The series targets medium to large spaces such as auditoriums and coaching institutes, with support for projection sizes up to 300 inches.

ViewSonic lamp-free projectors India

LSD300W ST: short-throw for tight classrooms

The LSD300W-ST is the short-throw option for smaller tuition rooms and activity-based learning zones. With a 0.49 throw ratio, it can project a 100 inch image from as little as 1.06 metres, which helps reduce shadows when teachers stand close to the screen. ViewSonic rates it at 3,300 ANSI lumens, with a 3,700 centre lumens figure, and claims a 60,000 hour LED lifespan.

It also supports 360 degree projection for ceiling or floor-based installs used in interactive learning setups.

Dust sealing, quick setup, and campus-wide control

Both the LSD400 range and the LSD300W-ST use a sealed, filter-free IP5X-rated optical engine to reduce dust-related downtime. ViewSonic is using DLP projection with Texas Instruments DMD chips, including a 0.65 inch DMD on the LSD300W-ST. For easier setup, the models offer instant on and off, horizontal and vertical keystone correction up to 40 degrees, and four corner adjustment for alignment.

On the management side, the LSD400HD-ST is certified for Crestron and Q-SYS, and supports integration with AMX, PJLink, ATEN, and Extron for central monitoring. The LSD300W-ST supports ViewShare wireless presentations via its USB-A power output and allows firmware updates through USB.

These launches are aimed at classrooms, coaching centres, and higher education spaces that need bright projection with less maintenance in day-to-day use.

 
 
