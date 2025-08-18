ViewSonic launches Made-in-India ViewBoard IN03 and CN01 interactive displays for classrooms and businesses

ViewSonic has revealed its latest Made-in-India ViewBoard IN03 and CN01 series, crafted to meet the needs of both digital classrooms and business environments. Manufactured at ViewSonic’s facilities in Gujarat, Noida, and Tirupati, this launch is a significant step towards offering local solutions for India’s growing demand for advanced tech. The company aims to provide quicker delivery and improved support to businesses and educational institutions throughout the country.

Advertisement

ViewBoard IN03 Series: Built for engaging classrooms The ViewBoard IN03 series, available in sizes from 65 to 86 inches, is built specifically for classrooms that need a bit more engagement and interaction. It’s got a stunning 4K UHD display, with 40 point touch support and dual-tip pen functionality, making it feel like you’re writing on paper. Teachers will love the smooth experience, and students can get involved easily.

Running on Android 14, the IN03 gives teachers quick access to all the Google apps they use every day, like Chrome, YouTube, and Google Search, helping them integrate digital tools seamlessly into lessons. With a customisable launcher, teachers can quickly jump from app to app without fumbling around, and automatic updates make sure IT departments aren’t bogged down with maintenance. Plus, the built-in 20 watts speakers ensure clear sound for videos, presentations, and class activities.

Advertisement

CN01Series: Built for business and 24/7 operation On the business side, the CN01 series is all about reliability and visibility. Available in sizes from 43 to 75 inches, this series offers a bright 520-nit display, ensuring it’s easy to read even in well lit rooms. Designed to run 24/7, it’s best for digital signage, public displays, and presentations that need to stay on all day long without a hitch.

The CN01 is versatile too, allowing businesses to switch between portrait and landscape modes, giving flexibility in how they display their content. It comes with a built-in signage player, letting businesses schedule and manage content remotely. Plus, the CN01 supports wireless casting through AirPlay, Miracast, and Chromecast, and it has a USB-C port for easy media and power connectivity, simplifying setup and use.

Advertisement