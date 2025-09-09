ViewSonic launches next-gen 4K COB LED display with custom features at InfoComm India 2025

At InfoComm India 2025, ViewSonic launched two new displays which are LDC027G-091C, a 4K COB LED display, and the LDC031G-251, an LED display with GOB protection. These displays are designed to meet the visual needs of businesses, educational institutions, and other environments where quality screens are essential.

LDC027G-091C: The LDC027G-091C offers a 0.9mm pixel pitch, ensuring sharp and vibrant visuals even in close up settings. Built with COB technology, this display is more compact without sacrificing quality. It also incorporates common cathode technology, reducing power consumption by 40%, making it a suitable option for businesses aiming to lower energy costs over time.

In control rooms and boardrooms, the LDC027G-091C delivers consistent image clarity with vibrant colours, even in bright environments. Its combination of high definition visuals and energy savings makes it a great option for professional spaces where both performance and cost management are important.

LDC031G-251: The LDC031G-251 is designed for tougher environments, offering GOB protection along with IP54 and IK06 ratings, ensuring it can withstand dust, moisture, and impact. It is well suited for video wall setups and areas with heavy traffic, where displays face regular wear and tear. The LDC031G-251 maintains clear visuals while handling the demands of high use environments, ensuring consistent quality over time.

ViewSonic’s focus on hybrid work solutions Along with the LDC027G-091C and LDC031G-251, ViewSonic also introduced the 105 inch View Board interactive display, integrated with the Microsoft Teams Rooms certified Team Join Solution. This setup enhances collaboration in hybrid work settings, combining display technology with tools for smoother communication across diverse work environments.