Vivo T4 Pro 5G mobile launched: 5 things you need to know about this mid-ranger

Vivo has launched a new T-series smartphone, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G, in India at under Rs. 30,000. The smartphone has been launched with several impressive features, which include a durable build, advanced telephoto lens capabilities, a massive 6500 mAh battery, and more to offer power-efficient performance. Therefore, if you have been searching for a feature-filled smartphone around a similar budget, then here are 5 crucial things you need to know about the Vivo T4 Pro 5G that make it a worthwhile investment.