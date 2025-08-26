Subscribe

Vivo T4 Pro 5G mobile launched: 5 things you need to know about this mid-ranger

Vivo T4 Pro 5G launch in India at a starting price of just Rs. 27,999. Here are its 4 unique offerings under the segment.

Aishwarya Panda
Published26 Aug 2025, 03:54 PM IST
5 things that make Vivo T4 Pro 5G an impressive phone at under Rs. 30,000.
5 things that make Vivo T4 Pro 5G an impressive phone at under Rs. 30,000.(Vivo)

Vivo has launched a new T-series smartphone, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G, in India at under Rs. 30,000. The smartphone has been launched with several impressive features, which include a durable build, advanced telephoto lens capabilities, a massive 6500 mAh battery, and more to offer power-efficient performance. Therefore, if you have been searching for a feature-filled smartphone around a similar budget, then here are 5 crucial things you need to know about the Vivo T4 Pro 5G that make it a worthwhile investment.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: What makes it special?

  1. The Vivo T4 Pro 5G claims to offer flagship-level durability at under Rs. 30,000. The smartphone offers IP68 and IP69 ratings that allow the device to be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 120 minutes. It is also equipped with Schott Diamond Shield Glass, making it drop-resistant.
  2. The Vivo T4 Pro 5G is powered by the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor to offer powerful performance. The chip has been claimed to achieve over 1 million in AnTuTu, which is impressive for a mid-ranger. It also offers up to 12 GB RAM for efficient performance and a VC smart cooling system with 16,470 mm² heat dissipation. 
  3. Alongside a powerful performance, the smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera, a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope camera and a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x Periscope Camera that also offers a 10x telephoto stage portrait feature similar to Vivo X200 FE and Vivo V60.
  4. The Vivo T4 Pro 5G is backed by a massive 6500mAh battery that claims to offer 1300 full charge cycles. It supports 90W FlashCharge for faster charging speed. Therefore, users will not have to worry about the charge time.
  5. Lastly, the smartphone runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, offering features like AI Smart Call Assistant, AI Captions, AI spam call protection, and more. In addition, the Vivo T4 Pro will support 4 years of Android software updates and 6 years of security patches.

