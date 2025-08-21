Vivo V60 5G mobile in 5 points: What you need to know before buying

Vivo V60 5G was launched earlier this month in the mid-range segment, offering a pro-like ZEISS integrated camera, a bigger battery, a sleek and stylish design, and other upgrades. Reportedly, the mid-ranger offers several features resembling the flagship Vivo X200 FE model, which was launched earlier this year. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, the Vivo V60 5G offers a reliable performance, but is it worth spending Rs. 36,999? If you are someone who’s looking for a camera-centric smartphone, then here are 5 things you need to know about the new Vivo V60.

Display: The Vivo V60 5G sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000nits peak brightness. The smartphone offers crisp and vibrant visuals with HDR10+ support across OTT platforms. The display is quite responsive and is bright even when used in direct sunlight conditions. Therefore, the Vivo V60 is perfect for multimedia usage.



Camera: The Vivo V60 5G features a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The smartphone captures vibrant images in well-lit or daytime conditions with accurate colours. One of its best features is the ZEISS portrait mode that offers natural background blur and great focus to the subject. However, the low-light camera performance is average as it does not provide clarity and colours look faded.



Performance: The smartphone is powered by the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM. With a week’s usage, it offered reliable performance with smooth multitasking, browsing, OTT viewing, and casual gaming. However, the smartphone showcased overheating issues during heavy gaming, but the performance remained consistent.



Battery: Lastly, the Vivo V60 5G is backed by a 6500mAh battery that offers more than 24 hours of battery life in a single charge. Even with heavy usage, the smartphone will easily last for a day, which is quite impressive for a mid-ranger. The smartphone supports 90W FlashCharge, which takes about an hour to fully charge the device.