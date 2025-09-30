Vivo V60e 5G mobile launch in India confirmed: Revealed to offer this BIG camera upgrade

Vivo has officially confirmed the launch of a new V series model, the Vivo V60e 5G, in India. With the launch announcement, the company also teased several attention-grabbing upgrades, with one of them being a 200MP main camera. In addition, Vivo also revealed the smartphone’s battery size, durability features, camera features, and more. Just before its launch confirmation, Flipkart's listing revealed the expected colour variants and price of the smartphone, which may have revealed the majority of details of the Vivo V60e 5G. However, here’s what is confirmed.

Vivo V60e 5G launch in India Vivo has officially started teasing the Vivo V60e 5G mobile launch in India, saying the phone is “coming soon” to the market. While the launch date is still under wraps, we expect the phone to debut in the first half of October. Therefore, we may be getting a launch announcement soon.

Vivo V60e 5G specs and features: Confirmed features and what to expect The Vivo V60e 5G is confirmed to feature a dual rear camera setup that will include a 200MP main camera that will offer 30x super zoom and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, the phone will sport a 50MP selfie shooter with autofocus. For performance, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and is likely to be paired with 8GB of RAM

In terms of design, it resembles the Vivo V60 5G model, but the upcoming model may introduce new colours. In addition, it is also confirmed to offer IP68 and IP6P ratings for water and dust resistance. It also features a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display that will likely offer a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. Furthermore, the Vivo V60e is confirmed to be backed by a 6500mAh battery, bringing lasting performance.