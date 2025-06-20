Vivo X Fold 5 India launch leaked, may launch soon after Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Vivo is launching its new generation foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 5, in the global market. The smartphone is making its China debut on June 25 and is expected to launch in India in July. The Vivo X Fold 5 was also spotted on the BIS platform, hinting towards an imminent India launch. As we get closer to the launch timeline, a new report has come forward revealing the India launch timeline for the new Vivo foldable. Additionally, it might come as a surprise to many that the Vivo X Fold 5 could launch soon after the global launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Therefore, it will be a clash of two strong competitors in the foldable smartphone market.

Vivo X Fold 5 India launch date According to a 91Mobiles report, the Vivo X Fold 5 could launch between July 10 and July 15 in India. However, the official launch date is still awaited. This launch timeline is very close to the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which is expected to take place on July 9. Therefore, in the same month, we will get two flagship book-style foldables, enabling buyers to have wider options.

Alongside the India launch timeline, the Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to come with a thin and lightweight design. Therefore, the smartphone's slimness will be compared with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Honor Magic V5. In terms of numbers, the Vivo X Fold 5 could measure 11.2mm when folded and 5.2mm when unfolded. Despite having a slim build, the X Fold 5 is rumoured to be backed by a 6000mAh battery that may come with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging support.