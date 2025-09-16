Vivo X300 appeared in Geekbench with…

Vivo is launching the X300 series in the coming months, and leaks surrounding the devices have already started to surface on the internet. Recently, we came across smartphone camera upgrades. Now, the Vivo X300 appeared on the Geekbench listing, revealing the processor, performance scores, and more. While it was speculated to be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, the new listing may have confirmed its use of the expected processor. Therefore, we can expect a major performance upgrade this year.

Vivo X300 Geekbench scores Tipster who goes by the name Anvin shared a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showcasing screenshots of Vivo X300 on Geekbench with model number V2515. As per the listing, the smartphone is speculated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip with 3,177 points in single-core and 9,701 points in multicore performance. The smartphone will likely have 16GB of RAM and may run on Android 16. However, the Indian version of Vivo X300 may differ in terms of performance and Geekbench cores.

Apart from performance, the Vivo X300 is expected to feature a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display that may offer a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also feature slimmer bezels, which may give the phone a more refined look, an expanded display, and an improved multimedia experience. In addition, the smartphone is expected to feature a 200MP main camera. It may also come with an upgraded telephoto lens that may also offer macro capabilities. Like any other Vivo X series device, the upcoming X300 series will also come with Zeiss co-branding for professional photography. The Vivo X300 series will likely make its debut in December in India, after its official China debut.

