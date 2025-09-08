Vivo X300 Pro 5G mobile display features confirmed- Here what’s coming

Vivo is expected to launch next-generation X series phones, the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro models, next month. As of now, the smartphones are expected to make their China debut before launching in the global markets. As we get closer to launch, Vivo’s product manager, Han Boxiao, has been revealing crucial details about the Vivo X300 series ahead of the debut. Now, in a recent post, Han revealed the display features of X300 Pro 5G in comparison to the iPhone 16 Pro models. Therefore, know what display upgrades we can expect from this years Vivo X series models.

Vivo X300 Pro 5G display upgrades According to Vivo’s product manager, the Vivo X300 will feature a 6.3-inch flat display, whereas the Vivo X300 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch display with rounded R corners for improved visual appeal. In addition, the smartphone frame has micro-arc detailing for premium ergonomics. The executive also compared the X300 Pro with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, highlighting that the Vivo model will be lightweight, slim, and compact.

Alongside the display, Boxiao also highlighted the Deco craftsmanship of the camera module and that the company has invested more in refining the design. However, Vivo has yet to reveal the official design of the Vivo X300 series. Therefore, we may have to keep an eye on the gradual releases about the Vivo X300 series ahead of its China launch.