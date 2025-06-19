Vivo Y400 Pro 5G launch on June 20: Price, specifications, and key highlights

Vivo is launching a new generation Y series smartphone, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, in India tomorrow, on June 20. This smartphone is expected to debut in the mid-range segment with an eye-catching design, specifications and features. Vivo has been teasing the smartphone for quite some time, revealing its glossy rear panel design and slimness. As we have almost reached the launch timeline, several leaks surrounding the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G have been circulating, giving us a glimpse of what the smartphone will offer. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and may feature a 3D curved display. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, here’s everything you need to know ahead of launch.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Design and display Vivo has officially revealed the rear panel design of the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in White colour. The smartphone has a textured rear panel and a pill-shaped camera module housing two camera sensors and an LED flash. The smartphone is expected to come with a slim design that may measure 7.4mm. For display, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Camera For photography, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G features a dual camera setup as mentioned above. The camera may include a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies, it may rely on a 32MP front-facing camera.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Performance and battery The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will likely run on Funtouch 15 based on Android 15, offering AI-powered features such as AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, Circle-to-Search, AI Transcript Assist, and more. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5500mAh battery that may come with 90W fast charging support.