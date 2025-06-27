Vivo Y400 Pro sale starts June 27: Check price, launch offers, and more

Vivo’s new Y series model, the Y400 Pro, officially goes on sale in India on July 27, 2025. This mid-range smartphone packs some attractive features such as a slim design, a 3D curved display, a Sony Multifocal Portrait lens, and much more to sway buyers. For performance, the Vivo Y400 Pro relies on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which may offer users with smooth day-to-day performance. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the Vivo Y400 Pro, check out the sale offers, price, availability, and more.

Vivo Y400 Pro sale: Price and offers The Vivo Y400 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs.24999 for the 8+128 GB storage variant. It also comes in an 8+256 GB variant, which is priced at Rs.26999 in India. Buyers can choose from three colour options: Freestyle White, Fest Gold, and Nebula Purple, which match their personality and style. The Y400 Pro can be purchased from Amazon.in, Flipkart, vivo India online store, and offline retail stores.

On the purchase of the Vivo Y400 Pro, buyers can avail up to 10% off on SBI, DBS Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, Yes Bank, BOBCARD, and Federal Bank cards. Additionally, buyers can also get the Vivo TWS 3e at just Rs.1499 with the smartphone purchase. Vivo is also offering a flat 20% off on the V-Shield plan and a 1-year free extended warranty. However, note that the cashback, extended warranty, and TWS purchase offers are only available till June 30.

Why should you buy the Vivo Y400 Pro? The Vivo Y400 Pro sports a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage for powerful performance. The smartphone is also capable of managing AI-powered features such as AI Transcript Assist, AI Superlink, and Circle to Search.