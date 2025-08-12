Vu’s new Glo QLED TV 2025 promises Dolby Magic at a disruptive price

Vu is aiming straight for the “affordable luxury” crowd with its new Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition). Launched ahead of the Independence Day sales, the series blends high-end specs with pricing that undercuts much of the premium TV market. Screen sizes range from 43 to 75-inches, starting at ₹24,990 and topping out at ₹64,990.
The design is sleek and understated, but the real story is in the hardware and features. The Glo QLED panel delivers 400 nits brightness, a claimed 60% bump over earlier models, with 92% NTSC colour coverage. Add Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, and you’re looking at visuals tuned for cinematic impact whether you’re streaming or watching live sports.
The built-in 24W Dolby Atmos system is designed to eliminate the need for extra speakers. Vu promises clear dialogue, immersive effects, and a surround feel right out of the box. For smaller living rooms, this is a big win, no clutter, no compromise.
Under the hood, the 1.5GHz VuOn™ AI Processor works with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage to keep the Google TV interface smooth. AI-driven upscaling promises sharper visuals even for non-4K content. Personalization comes through Google TV’s curated recommendations and easy access to streaming apps.
The standout is the new Instant Network Remote, which includes a Wi-Fi hotkey to quickly fix connectivity hiccups. Dedicated Cricket and Cinema modes, plus voice control, round out the usability perks.
The TV includes a Gaming Bar with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and even a crosshair overlay for FPS fans. Vu is clearly courting console players with low-lag performance and responsive visuals.
Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, Chromecast, 2-way Bluetooth 5.3, 5GHz Wi-Fi, and optional camera support turn the TV into a smart home hub. From streaming to video calls, it’s built to handle more than just movies.