Want a 15-litre geyser for routine use? Explore models from Crompton, Venus, Havells, Bajaj and more

Winter is almost here and a 15-litre storage geyser can make sense for a bathroom where hot water is needed for routine bathing, particularly in a smaller household or where usage is spread across the day. But capacity is only one part of the decision. Heating power affects how long you wait, the pressure rating matters in high-rise apartments and the tank coating can be important if your home has hard water. Safety features, energy ratings and warranty coverage deserve a look too. We're going to compare seven options from Crompton, Venus, Havells, A.O. Smith, Orient, Bajaj and V-Guard, focusing on the features that matter for everyday use.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Crompton Arno Plus 15L 5‑Star Storage Water Heater | Anti‑Scale Technology for Hard Water up to 2000 ppm | 8 Bar High‑Rise Pressure | 5‑Level Safety | Free Installation & Pipes | 8 Year Tank warranty View Details ₹6,799 CHECK OFFERS Venus MegaPlus 15-litre storage geyser Storage Geyser | Advanced Multi-Layered Safety | Porcelain Enamel Tank | 4-Star Rated | ISI | High-Rise Compatible | Hard Water | Triple Safety | 8 BAR View Details ₹6,089 CHECK OFFERS Havells Instanio Prime 15L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Color Changing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Heavy Duty Heating Element View Details ₹7,987 CHECK OFFERS AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015 View Details ₹6,699 CHECK OFFERS Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro Geyser|15L Storage Water Heater| Faster Heating with Whirlflow Technology| HPE Coated Tank | BEE 5-star rated | High Rise Compatible |5 years tank warranty View Details ₹5,399 CHECK OFFERS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Crompton Arno Neo is a vertical storage geyser designed for regular household hot-water needs. Its 2,000W heating system is suited to routine bathing, while the model's safety features and pressure compatibility make it worth considering for apartment bathrooms.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Rated power 2,000W Mounting Wall-mounted Maximum pressure 8 bar Warranty 5 years on tank, 2 years on heating element and 2 years on product for the Arno Neo variant listed by Crompton. Reasons to buy Storage capacity is suitable for routine bathing in a smaller household. A 2,000W heating element supports everyday hot-water requirements. An 8-bar pressure rating is useful for many high-rise apartment installations. Reason to avoid A 15-litre tank may require a second heating cycle if several people need hot water one after another. The vertical design needs sufficient wall space and secure mounting.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers have mixed opinions about the water heater's quality and value. Some find it efficient for the price, while others report slow or inadequate heating. Installation feedback is divided and reliability is a concern in some reviews, with buyers describing faults soon after installation.

Why we picked it The Crompton is worth comparing if you want a conventional storage geyser from an established home-appliance brand. Its straightforward format and everyday capacity may suit a smaller bathroom, provided the listing's warranty, installation support and included fittings meet your requirements.

2. Venus MegaPlus 15-litre storage geyser Storage Geyser | Advanced Multi-Layered Safety | Porcelain Enamel Tank | 4-Star Rated | ISI | High-Rise Compatible | Hard Water | Triple Safety | 8 BAR Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Venus MegaPlus is a storage geyser aimed at households that want a conventional water heater with a tank designed to handle regular use. Its listing highlights a multi-layered porcelain coating and compatibility with high-rise installations. Before buying, check the precise star rating, pressure limit and warranty for this variant, as specifications can differ between models in the same product family.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Type Storage water heater Tank feature Multi-layered porcelain coating, as identified in the product listing Installation Confirm mounting and pressure requirements for the exact variant Energy rating and warranty Verify on the current product listing or warranty documentation Reasons to buy A coated tank is a relevant feature for buyers concerned about corrosion. Storage heating provides a reserve of hot water for routine bathing. The product family offers a conventional option for homes that do not need a digital display. Reason to avoid The precise pressure rating should be confirmed for the specific model and plumbing setup. Confirm whether connecting pipes and installation are included, since these can affect the final cost.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers are generally positive about Venus water heaters, with buyers appreciating product quality, performance, heating speed and value. Installation feedback is more neutral. The customer reviews on Amazon also describe the brand's wider range and warranty offerings, so those broader claims should not be treated as model-specific guarantees.

Why we picked it The MegaPlus deserves a look if tank protection and a traditional storage design are priorities. It gives buyers another option beyond the more feature-heavy models, but checking the exact pressure rating, energy label and warranty is especially important before choosing it.

The Havells Instanio Prime adds a useful visual cue to everyday water heating: its colour-changing LED indicator shifts from blue to amber to show water temperature. The model also features a heavy-duty heating element and a corrosion-resistant tank design. It is worth comparing for homes that want a little more visibility into heating status without moving to a digital-control geyser.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Model number GHWAICTBL015 for the White Blue variant Heating element Heavy-duty heating element Indicator Colour-changing LED Tank Corrosion-resistant tank design Warranty Check the exact variant's warranty terms before purchase. Reasons to buy The colour-changing indicator makes it easier to gauge heating status at a glance. The heavy-duty heating element is designed for regular hot-water use. Its high-rise compatibility claims make it worth checking for apartment bathrooms. Reason to avoid The LED indicator is a visual aid, not a substitute for checking water temperature safely. Buyers should confirm the pressure rating and installation requirements for their building. Connecting pipes may not be included in every package, so check the box contents before ordering.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally praise the Instanio Prime's heating performance and say it keeps water hot for several hours. They also appreciate the LED indicator, straightforward installation and perceived energy efficiency. Feedback on temperature control is mixed, and some buyers mention that connecting pipes were missing from their package.

Why we picked it The colour-changing LED is the Instanio Prime's main distinction in this group. It gives users a quick visual indication of heating status, which can be convenient in a shared bathroom where people may not know when the water is ready.

The A.O. Smith HSE-SHS-015 is aimed at buyers who want a storage geyser with a focus on tank protection and apartment compatibility. It has a 2,000W heating system, a 5-star energy rating and a Blue Diamond glass-lined tank. The 8-bar pressure rating is useful to consider in high-rise buildings, although your home's plumbing requirements should always be checked before installation.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Rated power 2,000W Energy rating 5-star Maximum operating pressure 8 bar Tank Blue Diamond glass-lined tank Mounting Wall-mounted Reasons to buy The 5-star rating is useful for buyers comparing energy efficiency labels. The glass-lined tank is designed to resist corrosion. An 8-bar pressure rating supports use in many high-rise settings. Reason to avoid A 15-litre capacity may be restrictive for multiple back-to-back baths. The 2,000W heating system still needs time to heat stored water before use. The red-and-white finish may not suit every bathroom's colour scheme.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers are positive about the A.O. Smith geyser's heating performance, with some saying it reaches 60°C in around 10 minutes. They also appreciate heat retention and the finish. Noise during operation is a recurring drawback in the customer say, so it is worth considering if your bathroom is close to a bedroom.

Why we picked it The combination of a 5-star energy label, glass-lined tank and 8-bar pressure rating makes this model a useful comparison point for apartment owners. It is particularly worth checking if you want to balance energy efficiency with tank protection.

The Orient Enamour Classic is a conventional storage geyser with a focus on everyday heating and tank protection. The Enamour Classic Pro family uses Whirlflow technology and a polymer-coated tank, with a 15-litre capacity available. You must verify that the Amazon listing matches the Classic Pro variant before relying on its exact energy rating, coating or warranty details.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Type Vertical storage water heater Rated power 2,000W for the Enamour Classic Pro variant Maximum operating pressure Up to 8 bar for the Enamour Classic Pro variant Tank Polymer-coated for the Classic Pro variant Warranty Check the exact Amazon variant's terms. Reasons to buy The storage format suits regular household hot-water use. The coated tank is designed to offer protection against corrosion. Whirlflow technology is a feature to compare if hot-water output is a priority. Reason to avoid Heating time depends on the starting water temperature and the temperature setting. Buyers should verify the exact variant because the Classic and Classic Pro names may refer to different specifications. A vertical unit needs appropriate wall clearance and installation support.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the geyser's appearance and perceived energy efficiency, but feedback on heating speed is mixed. Some say it heats water quickly, while others report longer waits. Opinions also vary on durability, installation and water pressure, with some customers describing reliable operation and others reporting performance issues.

Why we picked it The Enamour Classic is worth considering if you prefer a straightforward storage geyser with tank-protection features rather than a digital interface. Its appeal depends on confirming the exact variant, particularly the tank treatment, energy rating and warranty.

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti is built around practical features for daily use, including Swirlflow technology, a coated tank and multiple safety systems. The model is designed for wall mounting and has a 2,000W heating system with an 8-bar pressure rating. Its child safety mode and surge protection are useful points to consider if the geyser will be used by a family.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Model number 150952 Rated power 2,000W Maximum operating pressure 8 bar Tank DuraAce tank with marine-grade glassline coating Features Swirlflow technology, VoltagePro and child safety mode Reasons to buy Child safety mode adds a useful layer of protection for family bathrooms. Swirlflow technology is designed to deliver up to 20% more hot-water output. Voltage protection and a coated tank add useful features for regular household use. Reason to avoid The 15-litre tank may need to reheat between consecutive users. Installation should be handled by a qualified technician and may involve additional charges. The unit needs a suitable 16A power connection and adequate wall support.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the geyser's overall quality and report that it heats water in around 10 to 15 minutes, although some say it takes longer. Feedback on installation is negative in parts of the customer reviews. Buyers also raise concerns about durability, leakage, heat retention and value for money.

Why we picked it The Shield Series New Shakti stands out for its child safety mode, surge protection and Swirlflow technology. These features make it worth comparing for family use, especially when safety and hot-water output matter as much as basic heating.

The V-Guard Victo DG is the option to consider if you prefer seeing the water temperature rather than relying on a basic indicator light. Its digital display shows the temperature in real time, while the vitreous enamel-coated tank and Incoloy 800 heating element are designed for durability. The model is also listed as suitable for high-rise buildings and hard-water use.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Display Seven-segment LED temperature display Tank Titanium-enriched vitreous enamel coating Heating element Incoloy 800 Pressure suitability Suitable for high-rise buildings Warranty 2 years on product, 3 years on heating element and 7 years on inner tank Reasons to buy The digital display makes it easier to check the current water temperature. The coated tank and Incoloy 800 element are designed for sustained use. The listed warranty offers extended coverage for the inner tank. Reason to avoid The display adds convenience but does not increase the geyser's 15-litre storage capacity. Buyers should confirm installation eligibility and any service charges for their location. Digital temperature information does not replace standard electrical and scalding precautions.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the geyser's appearance, heating speed and installation experience, with some reporting that the water warms to 35°C to 46°C in around two minutes. Feedback on overall performance and durability is mixed, however, as some buyers report that their unit stopped working within a month.

Why we picked it The Victo DG's digital temperature display is its clearest advantage over basic storage models. It is worth comparing if you want to monitor heating status more precisely, along with a coated tank and a longer inner-tank warranty.

Top 3 features of 15-litre geysers

Geyser Heating and capacity Tank or efficiency feature Standout feature Crompton Arno Neo 15 litres, 2,000W Storage heating 8-bar pressure rating Venus MegaPlus 15-litre storage Multi-layered porcelain coating High-rise compatibility to verify Havells Instanio Prime 15-litre storage Corrosion-resistant tank design Colour-changing LED indicator A.O. Smith HSE-SHS-015 15 litres, 2,000W 5-star rating, glass-lined tank 8-bar pressure rating Orient Enamour Classic 15-litre storage Coated tank on Classic Pro variant Whirlflow technology on Classic Pro Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15 litres, 2,000W Marine-grade glassline coating Child safety mode and VoltagePro V-Guard Victo DG 15-litre storage Vitreous enamel-coated tank Digital temperature display

Factors to consider when buying a 15-litre geyser Household size and usage: A 15-litre tank can suit routine bathing for one or two people, depending on bathing habits and local water temperature. If several family members need hot water consecutively, compare larger capacities too.

Heating power and energy rating: Check the wattage to understand the heating setup, and compare the BEE star rating for the exact model. A higher rating can indicate better energy efficiency under the applicable test conditions.

Water pressure and installation: Check the geyser's maximum operating pressure against your plumbing system, particularly in a high-rise building. Confirm the wall can support the filled unit and use a qualified installer.

Tank protection and warranty: Hard water can contribute to scale and corrosion. Compare tank coatings, heating-element protection and the separate warranties for the product, element and inner tank. Read the warranty terms rather than relying only on the headline duration. Similar stories for you: Need a mixer grinder for everyday cooking and traditional-style masalas? Here are 4 options worth comparing