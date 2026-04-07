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Want a big screen at home? These top-rated smart projectors can help elevate your cinema experience

Looking to upgrade your home screen setup? These top rated smart projectors offer easy streaming, large displays, and simple controls without complicated installation or extra devices.

Published7 Apr 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Looking for top rated smart projectors? Here are reliable options in India for home viewing and streaming.
Looking for top rated smart projectors? Here are reliable options in India for home viewing and streaming.(AI-generated)

By MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a Senior Tech Journalist and Content Producer at Live Mint, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

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Watching films or shows on a large screen at home is now easier without complex setups. Smart projectors have moved beyond basic display devices and now combine streaming support, wireless access, and simple controls in one unit. Many options in India offer Full HD output, support for 4K input, and enough brightness to work in different lighting conditions. Built-in systems such as Android TV or Google TV reduce the need for extra devices, while features like auto keystone and wireless casting help with quick setup.

Our Picks

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Zebronics Android Smart Projector, 4K UHD Support, 12000 Lumens, 250" Screen, 90° Tiltable, Auto Focus & Keystone, OTT Apps (Netflix, Prime, Hotstar), BT v5.4, HDMI, Miracast, WiFi (PixaPlay 38)View Details...

₹12,999

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CHECK DETAILS

Lumio Arc 5 Portable Home Projector | Official Google TV with Netflix | Native 1080p Full HD | 4K Support | 200 ANSI Lumens | Auto Keystone | Dolby Audio | Sealed Light Engine | Bluetooth SpeakerView Details...

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GET PRICE

BenQ GV32 LED Portable FHD Projector,Excellent Colors 95% REC709, 500ANSI Lumens Bright,Upto 120inches Screensize,135° Projection,18W Speaker, builtin GoogleTV,WiFi,HDMI,USB-C,WhiteView Details...

₹49,990

...
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ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18,Smart LED Vertical Projector, 8200 Lumens, 4K Support,Dolby Audio,200 inch Screen Size,HDMI,USB, WiFi,Supports Bluetooth,1080p Native,Electronic Focus,APP Support,MiracastView Details...

₹11,999

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Wzatco Yuva Infinity, Google TV Official, Native 1080P, Projector 4k Ultra HD, 1200 ANSI Ultra Bright, Fully Automatic, Dust Free, Smart Mini Theater for Room, Portable 300" Cinema, 2GB RAMView Details...

₹19,990

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

If you are planning to upgrade your home viewing setup, here is a list of top-rated smart projectors that balance performance, ease of use, and price.

The Zebronics Android Smart Projector is designed for users who want a simple home setup. It comes with native 720p resolution and supports 1080p input. With 3000 lumens brightness, it can handle regular indoor lighting. The projection size can go up to 330 cm, making it suitable for living rooms or bedrooms.

The device includes a tiltable stand, which helps adjust the angle without external mounts. Auto keystone correction further reduces the need for manual alignment. It supports Miracast, allowing users to mirror content from smartphones or laptops without cables. HDMI and USB ports provide options for external devices.

Built-in speakers handle basic audio needs, removing the need for external speakers in casual use. The LED lamp is rated for up to 30,000 hours, which means long-term usage without frequent replacements. This model fits users who want a simple, ready-to-use projector for daily content viewing.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1280x720p, supports 1920x1080p
Brightness
3000 lumens
Projection size
Up to 330cm
Lamp life
30,000 hours
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, Miracast wireless mirroring
Other
Tiltable stand, auto keystone correction, built-in speakers

Reasons to buy

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Clear home viewing in moderate light

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Easy wireless screen sharing

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Quick setup with auto adjustments

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Long-lasting LED bulb

Reason to avoid

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Best in dim rooms for peak clarity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the simple setup and sharp picture for movies. Many praise wireless mirroring from phones. Sound works well for small rooms, though some pair external speakers.

Why choose this product?

Pick it for easy big-screen fun at home without fuss. Great if you want clear views and phone casting for family nights.

2. Lumio Arc 5 Portable Home Projector

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The Lumio Arc 5 Portable Home Projector focuses on easy setup and streaming support. It offers native 1080p resolution with 400 ANSI lumens brightness and supports screen sizes up to 120 inches. A TOF sensor enables auto keystone correction, adjusting the image without manual input. The projector runs on Google TV, giving access to apps like Netflix directly from the device. This removes the need for external streaming sticks.

It includes Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB connectivity options. The built-in 16W speakers support Dolby Audio, making it suitable for watching shows or movies without extra sound systems. This projector works well for users who want a plug-and-play experience with built-in streaming and minimal setup effort.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080p
Brightness
400 ANSI lumens
Projection size
Up to 120 inches
OS
Google TV with Netflix
Audio
16W Dolby speakers
Other
Auto keystone via TOF sensor, Bluetooth, HDMI/USB

Reasons to buy

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Smart streaming built in

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Automatic image fixes

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Good sound for rooms

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Full HD detail

Reason to avoid

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Lower brightness needs some shade

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers note easy Netflix access and clear pictures. Setup is fast with auto features. Audio impresses for size, but brightness dips in full light.

Why choose this product?

Go for it if you stream shows directly and hate manual tweaks. Suits casual viewing in bedrooms.

The BenQ GV32 LED projector offers Full HD resolution and 500 ANSI lumens brightness. It supports projection up to 120 inches and performs well in moderate lighting. The projector comes with a rotating base, allowing flexible placement across rooms. Auto keystone helps align the image automatically. It runs on Google TV, which supports direct access to streaming platforms.

For sound, the device includes 18W 2.1-channel speakers with added bass output. This setup improves audio without external speakers. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB. With a lamp life of up to 30,000 hours, this projector is suitable for long-term use. It is a good choice for users who want a mix of portability, built-in apps, and stable performance.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080p (1920x1080)
Brightness
500 ANSI lumens
Projection size
Up to 120 inches
Lamp life
30,000 hours
OS
Google TV
Audio
18W 2.1-channel with bass

Reasons to buy

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Versatile angles for any spot

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Rich sound with deep bass

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Cinematic colors

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Portable flexibility

Reason to avoid

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App selection could expand

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People rave about ceiling projection for beds and strong audio. Picture stays crisp in light rooms. Easy Google TV use gets thumbs up.

Why choose this product?

Choose from bedroom movies or flexible setups. Ideal if quality sound and rotation matter most.

The Zebronics PixaPlay 18 is built for users who want a larger display and flexible installation. It supports native 1080p resolution and offers 3800 lumens brightness. The projection size can go up to 200 inches. It includes electronic focus control via remote, which helps adjust clarity without moving the unit. Miracast support allows wireless screen sharing. The projector also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.

Powered by a quad-core processor with 8GB internal storage, it can run apps directly. HDMI, USB, and AUX ports expand connectivity options. Built-in speakers support Dolby Audio for direct playback. With a carry strap and support for ceiling mounting, it works for both fixed and portable setups. This model suits users looking for a flexible home projector with built-in smart features.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080p FHD
Brightness
3800 lumens
Projection size
Up to 200 inches
Lamp life
30,000 hours
Connectivity
Miracast, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI/USB
Other
Electronic focus, Dolby Audio, carry strap

Reasons to buy

...

Huge sharp screen option

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Wireless mirroring ease

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Dolby sound quality

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Portable with strap

Reason to avoid

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Fan noise in quiet spots

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users highlight big, clear images and app streaming. Mirroring from phones is seamless. Sound fills rooms well for movies.

Why choose this product?

Select for family gatherings or gaming with its size and wireless perks. Fits active homes.

The Wzatco Yuva Infinity projector is aimed at users who prefer compact devices. It supports 1080p resolution and offers 500 ANSI lumens brightness with screen sizes up to 120 inches. It runs on Android 11 and supports multiple apps, including Netflix. Wi-Fi 6 ensures stable wireless connectivity, while Bluetooth allows pairing with external audio devices.

The projector includes HDMI and USB ports for wired connections. A manual focus wheel helps adjust image clarity. Its compact design makes it easy to move between rooms or carry during travel. The LED lamp is designed for long use, reducing maintenance concerns. This projector is suitable for users who want a portable option with built-in smart features.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p support
Brightness
500 ANSI lumens
Projection size
Up to 120 inches
OS
Android 11
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth
Other
Manual focus wheel

Reasons to buy

...

Apps like Netflix are ready

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Fast Wi-Fi connection

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Compact travel size

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Quick phone casting

Reason to avoid

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Non-adjustable feet

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say setup is seconds, and the picture stays clear. Sound suits bedrooms. Works well after days of use.

Why choose this product?

Best for on-the-go viewing with built-in apps. Pick if portability tops your list.

The Portronics Pico 14 stands out for its small size and battery support. It offers native 720p resolution with support for 4K input and up to 100-inch projection size. With 1600 lumens of brightness, it works best in low-light environments. The device runs on Android 13 and supports apps like Netflix and Prime Video. It includes auto keystone correction, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.4. Ports include HDMI and USB for external devices. A 3W speaker is built in for basic audio output.

The 4800mAh battery supports up to 60 minutes of use without power, making it useful for short viewing sessions or travel. The projector also runs quietly, which helps during indoor use. This model is suitable for users who need a portable, battery-powered projector for flexible usage.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 720p, 4K input
Brightness
1600 lumens
Projection size
Up to 100 inches
Battery
4800mAh (60 min)
OS
Android 13
Other
Auto keystone, Bluetooth 5.4, 3W speaker

Reasons to buy

...

Pocket-sized portability

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Battery for wireless use

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Streaming apps included

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Quiet fan operation

Reason to avoid

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Shorter playtime unplugged

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Folks praise pocket fit and sharp, small screens. The battery lasts for short films. Easy Android apps.

Why choose this product?

Grab for travel movies without outlets. Suits quick sessions anywhere.

The Crossbeats Lumex Solis projector supports Full HD resolution and accepts 4K input. It offers up to 16,000 lumens brightness and supports projection sizes up to 300 inches. It runs on Android OS with built-in access to streaming apps. Features like auto focus and auto keystone correction help reduce setup time. Obstacle avoidance further adjusts the image based on the surroundings.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, and AUX ports. The projector also includes 10W speakers for direct audio output. With a lamp life of up to 30,000 hours, it is designed for long-term use. This projector is suitable for users who want a large display with minimal setup effort and built-in smart features.

Specifications

Resolution
Native 1080p, 4K support
Brightness
Up to 16,000 lumens
Projection size
Up to 300 inches
OS
Android 13 with OTT apps
Audio
10W Hi-Fi speakers
Other
Auto focus/keystone, WiFi 6

Reasons to buy

...

Massive screen potential

...

Auto setup features

...

Built-in streaming

...

Strong room-filling sound

Reason to avoid

...

Best with some shade

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users enjoy bright, sharp images in even-lit rooms. Netflix Direct is a hit. Auto fixes save time.

Why choose this product?

Opt for home theatre vibes in any space. Perfect for big family screens.

Factors to Consider Before Buying a Smart Projector for Home

Room lighting conditions: Check brightness (lumens) to ensure clear images in dim or lit rooms, higher for daytime use.

Projection surface and size: Measure wall/ceiling space and confirm the max screen size fits without distortion.

Content source: Look for built-in apps (Netflix), wireless mirroring, or HDMI for your phone/TV/stick needs.

Usage frequency: Pick battery-powered for portability or plugged-in for long movie nights to match your routine.

Audio needs and longevity: Ensure decent speakers or Bluetooth pairing; verify lamp life (20,000+ hours) for low upkeep costs.

Top 3 Features of the Best Smart Projectors

ProjectorResolutionBrightnessKey Connectivity
Zebronics Smart LEDNative 720p3000 lumensMiracast, HDMI, USB
Lumio SmartNative 1080p400 ANSI lumensGoogle TV, Bluetooth, HDMI
BenQ GV32Native 1080p500 ANSI lumensGoogle TV, Bluetooth, 360° rotation
Zebronics PixaPlay 18Native 1080p3800 lumensMiracast, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1
Infinity Smart1080p support500 ANSI lumensAndroid 11, Wi-Fi 6, HDMI
Portronics PicoNative 720p1600 lumensAndroid 13, Battery, Bluetooth 5.4
Crossbeats PortableNative 1080p16,000 lumensAndroid 13, WiFi 6, Auto keystone

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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Meet your Guide

MD Ijaj Khan