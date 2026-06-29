Want a cleaner desk setup? Best 24-inch monitors that deliver great value

A monitor is one of those upgrades you notice every single day. A sharper display, better colours and smoother visuals can make everything from spreadsheets and online classes to gaming and movie nights far more enjoyable. Yet many users continue using outdated screens that no longer match modern laptops and PCs.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Samsung 24"(60.5 cm) Flat IPS Monitor|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|New Super Slim Design|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Tilt Stand Feature -2˚ to 21˚|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode|Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black View Details Get Price Gaming monitor acer EK251Q P6 24.5 Inch Full HD IPS LED Monitor | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 1ms VRB | AMD FreeSync | ZeroFrame Design | sRGB 99% | Flicker-Less & BlueLightShield | HDMI & VGA | Tilt Adjustable, Black View Details ₹6,899 Check Offers LG24U411A-BN Smartchoice 60 cm (24-inch) Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Monitor, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, 1ms MBR, 120Hz, sRGB 99%(Typ.), HDR10, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, VGA, HDMI, Slim Stand, Black View Details ₹7,299 Check Offers ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable View Details ₹6,199 Check Offers Curved monitor FRONTECH Ultima Series 24 Inch Curved LED Monitor| Refresh Rate 100Hz, VA Panel, 1800R Curve | Full HD 1080p, Bezel Less Design | HDMI & VGA Ports (MON-0080, White) View Details ₹6,503.41 Check Offers View More

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A good 24-inch monitor strikes the right balance between screen size, desk space and affordability. Many models now offer high refresh rates, IPS panels and eye care features without costing a fortune. To help you choose the right one, we have shortlisted the best 24-inch monitors that deliver excellent value for work, gaming and everyday entertainment.

The Samsung LS24D300GAWXXL is a 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor designed for everyday work, study, and casual gaming. Its 100Hz refresh rate delivers smoother visuals than conventional 60Hz displays, while the IPS panel provides wide viewing angles and accurate colours. Features such as Eye Saver Mode, Flicker-Free technology, and Game Mode improve comfort during extended use. The slim, wall-mountable design, HDMI and VGA connectivity, and tilt-adjustable stand make it a practical choice for modern workspaces.

Specifications Display 24-inch IPS Resolution 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) Refresh Rate 100Hz Ports HDMI, VGA Features Eye Saver Mode, Game Mode Reasons to buy Vibrant IPS panel with wide viewing angles Smooth 100Hz refresh rate Reason to avoid No built-in speakers Stand offers tilt adjustment only

What are buyers saying? Buyers appreciate the sharp IPS display, smooth 100Hz refresh rate, and slim design. Some mention the stand is basic and lacks height adjustment.

Why choose this product? You should choose this monitor because it combines reliable Samsung display quality, smooth performance, and eye-care features at an affordable price.

GAMING MONITOR 2. acer EK251Q P6 24.5 Inch Full HD IPS LED Monitor | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 1ms VRB | AMD FreeSync | ZeroFrame Design | sRGB 99% | Flicker-Less & BlueLightShield | HDMI & VGA | Tilt Adjustable, Black Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Acer EK251Q P6 is a 24.5-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time for smooth, responsive gameplay. AMD FreeSync minimises screen tearing, while the ZeroFrame design creates an immersive viewing experience with minimal bezels. Acer also includes Flicker-Less and BlueLightShield technologies to reduce eye strain during long sessions. With 99% sRGB colour coverage, it performs well for casual content creation alongside gaming and entertainment.

Specifications Display 24.5-inch IPS Resolution 1920 × 1080 Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 1ms VRB Sync AMD FreeSync Reasons to buy Excellent 144Hz gaming performance Good colour accuracy with IPS panel Reason to avoid Limited ergonomic adjustments No USB connectivity

What are buyers saying? Buyers praise its excellent value, smooth gaming performance, and vibrant IPS colours. Some feel the colour tuning could be improved straight out of the box.

Why choose this product? You should choose this monitor because it offers a high refresh rate, fast response time, and IPS colour quality at a competitive price.

The LG 24U411A-BN is a 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor that balances productivity and gaming. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, HDR10 support, and 99% sRGB colour coverage for detailed, vibrant visuals. Reader Mode and Flicker Safe technology reduce eye fatigue during long working hours, while the three-side virtually borderless design gives it a clean, modern appearance. HDMI and VGA connectivity make it compatible with a wide range of desktops and laptops.

Specifications Display 24-inch IPS Resolution 1920 × 1080 Refresh Rate 120Hz Colour Gamut 99% sRGB HDR HDR10 Reasons to buy Excellent colour reproduction Smooth 120Hz refresh rate Reason to avoid Basic stand adjustment No USB ports

What are buyers saying? Buyers appreciate the colour accuracy, slim bezels, and smooth performance. Many consider it suitable for both office work and casual gaming.

Why choose this product? You should choose this monitor because it delivers vibrant colours, HDR support, and smooth refresh rates in a stylish borderless design.

The ZEBRONICS EA124 is a 24-inch Full HD monitor offering a 100Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness for smooth everyday viewing. It features an ultra-slim bezel, built-in speakers, HDMI and VGA ports, and a sturdy metal stand that complements modern desk setups. Wall-mount support adds installation flexibility for homes and offices. Buyers appreciate its value and attractive design, although some have reported quality control and after-sales service concerns.

Specifications Display 24-inch LED Resolution 1920 × 1080 Refresh Rate 100Hz Brightness 250 nits Audio Built-in speakers Reasons to buy Built-in speakers included Modern metal stand and slim bezels Reason to avoid Mixed long-term reliability Average after-sales support

What are buyers saying? Buyers like the stylish design, built-in speakers, and value for money. However, some report quality control and warranty service issues.

Why choose this product? You should choose this monitor because it offers useful everyday features, built-in speakers, and a modern design at an affordable price.

The FRONTECH Ultima Series is a 24-inch Full HD curved monitor designed for users seeking an immersive viewing experience without spending a premium. Its 1800R curved VA panel delivers deeper contrast than standard IPS displays, while the 100Hz refresh rate makes scrolling, streaming, and casual gaming noticeably smoother. The bezel-less design gives it a modern appearance, and HDMI plus VGA connectivity ensures compatibility with desktops and laptops. It is an excellent entry-level curved monitor for everyday productivity and entertainment.

Specifications Display 24-inch Curved VA Panel Resolution 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) Refresh Rate 100Hz Curvature 1800R Ports HDMI, VGA Reasons to buy Immersive curved display Good contrast for movies Reason to avoid VA viewing angles are narrower than IPS Not ideal for colour-critical work

What are buyers saying? Buyers appreciate the curved display, good contrast, and smooth performance for everyday work and entertainment. Some mention limited ergonomic adjustments.

Why choose this product? You should choose this monitor because it delivers an immersive curved viewing experience, smooth 100Hz performance, and excellent value for everyday use.

The ZEBRONICS A24FHD is a 24-inch Full HD monitor that combines a 100Hz refresh rate with a slim, ultra-thin bezel design for work, study, and entertainment. Delivering 250 nits of brightness and built-in speakers, it offers a complete desktop solution without requiring external audio. HDMI and VGA connectivity ensure broad compatibility, while VESA wall-mount support adds installation flexibility. It is a practical budget monitor suitable for office tasks, streaming, and casual gaming.

Specifications Display 24-inch LED Resolution 1920 × 1080 Refresh Rate 100Hz Brightness 250 nits Ports HDMI, VGA Reasons to buy Built-in speakers included Slim modern design Reason to avoid Speaker quality is basic Colour accuracy is average

What are buyers saying? Buyers like the sharp display, value for money, and smooth everyday performance. However, some report inconsistent build quality and low speaker volume.

Why choose this product? You should choose this monitor because it offers excellent everyday performance, modern styling, and built-in speakers at an affordable price.

The BenQ GW2490 is a premium 24-inch IPS monitor built for productivity, entertainment, and extended daily use. It features a Full HD resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, and 99% sRGB colour coverage for accurate, vibrant visuals. BenQ's Eye-CareU technologies, including Brightness Intelligence, Low Blue Light Plus, and Flicker-Free technology, reduce eye fatigue during long working sessions. Dual HDMI ports, DisplayPort connectivity, built-in speakers, and VESA wall mounting make it one of the most versatile monitors in its class.

Specifications Display 24-inch IPS Resolution 1920 × 1080 Refresh Rate 100Hz Colour Gamut 99% sRGB Ports Dual HDMI, DisplayPort Reasons to buy Outstanding eye-care features Excellent colour accuracy Reason to avoid Gaming response isn't class-leading No height adjustment

What are buyers saying? Buyers praise the excellent colour quality, eye comfort, and reliable performance. Many recommend it for office work, coding, and multimedia consumption.

Why choose this product? You should choose this monitor because it combines impressive colour accuracy, advanced eye-care features, and versatile connectivity for work and entertainment.

The LG UltraGear 24G411A is a 24-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor built for competitive gameplay. With a 144Hz overclocked refresh rate, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, HDR10 support, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, and AMD FreeSync, it delivers fluid, tear-free visuals during fast-paced games. The anti-glare display, slim bezel design, and 99% sRGB colour coverage also make it suitable for content consumption and creative work. It strikes an excellent balance between gaming performance and everyday usability.

Specifications Display 24-inch IPS Resolution 1920 × 1080 Refresh Rate 144Hz (O/C) Response Time 1ms MBR Sync NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync Reasons to buy Excellent gaming performance Vibrant IPS colours with HDR10 Reason to avoid Basic stand adjustment No USB hub

What are buyers saying? Buyers appreciate the smooth gameplay, vivid colours, and responsive performance. Many also praise its value as an affordable IPS gaming monitor.

Why choose this product? You should choose this monitor because it delivers fast gaming performance, excellent IPS picture quality, and premium gaming features at a competitive price.

Factors to consider when buying a 24-inch monitor Panel type: IPS panels offer better colours and wider viewing angles, while VA panels deliver stronger contrast for movies and games.

Resolution: Full HD is ideal for most users, offering sharp visuals on a 24-inch display without demanding powerful hardware.

Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate, such as 100Hz or 144Hz, delivers smoother scrolling, gaming and everyday use.

Connectivity: Check for HDMI, DisplayPort and USB ports to ensure the monitor works easily with your laptop, PC or gaming console.

Ergonomics and eye care: Adjustable stands and low blue light features improve comfort during long work or study sessions. Top 3 features of best monitors

Monitors Panel Resolution Refresh Rate Samsung LS24D300GAWXXL IPS 1920 × 1080 100Hz Acer EK251Q P6 IPS 1920 × 1080 144Hz LG 24U411A-BN IPS 1920 × 1080 120Hz ZEBRONICS EA124 LED 1920 × 1080 100Hz FRONTECH Ultima Series VA Curved 1920 × 1080 100Hz ZEBRONICS A24FHD LED 1920 × 1080 100Hz BenQ GW2490 IPS 1920 × 1080 100Hz LG UltraGear 24G411A IPS 1920 × 1080 144Hz

The research and expertise I have been covering consumer technology and PC hardware for years, regularly reviewing laptops, monitors, and computer components across different price segments. For this buying guide, I compared products based on performance, build quality, features, compatibility, and value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world reliability before shortlisting these recommendations.

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