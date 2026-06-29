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Want a cleaner desk setup? Best 24-inch monitors that deliver great value

A good 24-inch monitor can improve productivity, entertainment and gaming. These top picks offer sharp displays, smoother visuals and great everyday value.

Published29 Jun 2026, 05:39 PM IST
A better monitor can make every task more enjoyable.
A better monitor can make every task more enjoyable.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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A monitor is one of those upgrades you notice every single day. A sharper display, better colours and smoother visuals can make everything from spreadsheets and online classes to gaming and movie nights far more enjoyable. Yet many users continue using outdated screens that no longer match modern laptops and PCs.

Our Picks

Best overall

Gaming monitor

Curved monitor

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Samsung 24"(60.5 cm) Flat IPS Monitor|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|New Super Slim Design|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Tilt Stand Feature -2˚ to 21˚|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode|Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|BlackView Details...

...
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Gaming monitor

acer EK251Q P6 24.5 Inch Full HD IPS LED Monitor | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 1ms VRB | AMD FreeSync | ZeroFrame Design | sRGB 99% | Flicker-Less & BlueLightShield | HDMI & VGA | Tilt Adjustable, BlackView Details...

₹6,899

...
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LG24U411A-BN Smartchoice 60 cm (24-inch) Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Monitor, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, 1ms MBR, 120Hz, sRGB 99%(Typ.), HDR10, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, VGA, HDMI, Slim Stand, BlackView Details...

₹7,299

...
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ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall MountableView Details...

₹6,199

...
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Curved monitor

FRONTECH Ultima Series 24 Inch Curved LED Monitor| Refresh Rate 100Hz, VA Panel, 1800R Curve | Full HD 1080p, Bezel Less Design | HDMI & VGA Ports (MON-0080, White)View Details...

₹6,503.41

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

A good 24-inch monitor strikes the right balance between screen size, desk space and affordability. Many models now offer high refresh rates, IPS panels and eye care features without costing a fortune. To help you choose the right one, we have shortlisted the best 24-inch monitors that deliver excellent value for work, gaming and everyday entertainment.

The Samsung LS24D300GAWXXL is a 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor designed for everyday work, study, and casual gaming. Its 100Hz refresh rate delivers smoother visuals than conventional 60Hz displays, while the IPS panel provides wide viewing angles and accurate colours. Features such as Eye Saver Mode, Flicker-Free technology, and Game Mode improve comfort during extended use. The slim, wall-mountable design, HDMI and VGA connectivity, and tilt-adjustable stand make it a practical choice for modern workspaces.

Specifications

Display
24-inch IPS
Resolution
1920 × 1080 (Full HD)
Refresh Rate
100Hz
Ports
HDMI, VGA
Features
Eye Saver Mode, Game Mode

Reasons to buy

...

Vibrant IPS panel with wide viewing angles

...

Smooth 100Hz refresh rate

Reason to avoid

...

No built-in speakers

...

Stand offers tilt adjustment only

What are buyers saying?

Buyers appreciate the sharp IPS display, smooth 100Hz refresh rate, and slim design. Some mention the stand is basic and lacks height adjustment.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this monitor because it combines reliable Samsung display quality, smooth performance, and eye-care features at an affordable price.

GAMING MONITOR

2. acer EK251Q P6 24.5 Inch Full HD IPS LED Monitor | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 1ms VRB | AMD FreeSync | ZeroFrame Design | sRGB 99% | Flicker-Less & BlueLightShield | HDMI & VGA | Tilt Adjustable, Black

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Acer EK251Q P6 is a 24.5-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time for smooth, responsive gameplay. AMD FreeSync minimises screen tearing, while the ZeroFrame design creates an immersive viewing experience with minimal bezels. Acer also includes Flicker-Less and BlueLightShield technologies to reduce eye strain during long sessions. With 99% sRGB colour coverage, it performs well for casual content creation alongside gaming and entertainment.

Specifications

Display
24.5-inch IPS
Resolution
1920 × 1080
Refresh Rate
144Hz
Response Time
1ms VRB
Sync
AMD FreeSync

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent 144Hz gaming performance

...

Good colour accuracy with IPS panel

Reason to avoid

...

Limited ergonomic adjustments

...

No USB connectivity

What are buyers saying?

Buyers praise its excellent value, smooth gaming performance, and vibrant IPS colours. Some feel the colour tuning could be improved straight out of the box.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this monitor because it offers a high refresh rate, fast response time, and IPS colour quality at a competitive price.

The LG 24U411A-BN is a 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor that balances productivity and gaming. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, HDR10 support, and 99% sRGB colour coverage for detailed, vibrant visuals. Reader Mode and Flicker Safe technology reduce eye fatigue during long working hours, while the three-side virtually borderless design gives it a clean, modern appearance. HDMI and VGA connectivity make it compatible with a wide range of desktops and laptops.

Specifications

Display
24-inch IPS
Resolution
1920 × 1080
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Colour Gamut
99% sRGB
HDR
HDR10

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent colour reproduction

...

Smooth 120Hz refresh rate

Reason to avoid

...

Basic stand adjustment

...

No USB ports

What are buyers saying?

Buyers appreciate the colour accuracy, slim bezels, and smooth performance. Many consider it suitable for both office work and casual gaming.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this monitor because it delivers vibrant colours, HDR support, and smooth refresh rates in a stylish borderless design.

The ZEBRONICS EA124 is a 24-inch Full HD monitor offering a 100Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness for smooth everyday viewing. It features an ultra-slim bezel, built-in speakers, HDMI and VGA ports, and a sturdy metal stand that complements modern desk setups. Wall-mount support adds installation flexibility for homes and offices. Buyers appreciate its value and attractive design, although some have reported quality control and after-sales service concerns.

Specifications

Display
24-inch LED
Resolution
1920 × 1080
Refresh Rate
100Hz
Brightness
250 nits
Audio
Built-in speakers

Reasons to buy

...

Built-in speakers included

...

Modern metal stand and slim bezels

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed long-term reliability

...

Average after-sales support

What are buyers saying?

Buyers like the stylish design, built-in speakers, and value for money. However, some report quality control and warranty service issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this monitor because it offers useful everyday features, built-in speakers, and a modern design at an affordable price.

The FRONTECH Ultima Series is a 24-inch Full HD curved monitor designed for users seeking an immersive viewing experience without spending a premium. Its 1800R curved VA panel delivers deeper contrast than standard IPS displays, while the 100Hz refresh rate makes scrolling, streaming, and casual gaming noticeably smoother. The bezel-less design gives it a modern appearance, and HDMI plus VGA connectivity ensures compatibility with desktops and laptops. It is an excellent entry-level curved monitor for everyday productivity and entertainment.

Specifications

Display
24-inch Curved VA Panel
Resolution
1920 × 1080 (Full HD)
Refresh Rate
100Hz
Curvature
1800R
Ports
HDMI, VGA

Reasons to buy

...

Immersive curved display

...

Good contrast for movies

Reason to avoid

...

VA viewing angles are narrower than IPS

...

Not ideal for colour-critical work

What are buyers saying?

Buyers appreciate the curved display, good contrast, and smooth performance for everyday work and entertainment. Some mention limited ergonomic adjustments.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this monitor because it delivers an immersive curved viewing experience, smooth 100Hz performance, and excellent value for everyday use.

The ZEBRONICS A24FHD is a 24-inch Full HD monitor that combines a 100Hz refresh rate with a slim, ultra-thin bezel design for work, study, and entertainment. Delivering 250 nits of brightness and built-in speakers, it offers a complete desktop solution without requiring external audio. HDMI and VGA connectivity ensure broad compatibility, while VESA wall-mount support adds installation flexibility. It is a practical budget monitor suitable for office tasks, streaming, and casual gaming.

Specifications

Display
24-inch LED
Resolution
1920 × 1080
Refresh Rate
100Hz
Brightness
250 nits
Ports
HDMI, VGA

Reasons to buy

...

Built-in speakers included

...

Slim modern design

Reason to avoid

...

Speaker quality is basic

...

Colour accuracy is average

What are buyers saying?

Buyers like the sharp display, value for money, and smooth everyday performance. However, some report inconsistent build quality and low speaker volume.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this monitor because it offers excellent everyday performance, modern styling, and built-in speakers at an affordable price.

The BenQ GW2490 is a premium 24-inch IPS monitor built for productivity, entertainment, and extended daily use. It features a Full HD resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, and 99% sRGB colour coverage for accurate, vibrant visuals. BenQ's Eye-CareU technologies, including Brightness Intelligence, Low Blue Light Plus, and Flicker-Free technology, reduce eye fatigue during long working sessions. Dual HDMI ports, DisplayPort connectivity, built-in speakers, and VESA wall mounting make it one of the most versatile monitors in its class.

Specifications

Display
24-inch IPS
Resolution
1920 × 1080
Refresh Rate
100Hz
Colour Gamut
99% sRGB
Ports
Dual HDMI, DisplayPort

Reasons to buy

...

Outstanding eye-care features

...

Excellent colour accuracy

Reason to avoid

...

Gaming response isn't class-leading

...

No height adjustment

What are buyers saying?

Buyers praise the excellent colour quality, eye comfort, and reliable performance. Many recommend it for office work, coding, and multimedia consumption.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this monitor because it combines impressive colour accuracy, advanced eye-care features, and versatile connectivity for work and entertainment.

The LG UltraGear 24G411A is a 24-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor built for competitive gameplay. With a 144Hz overclocked refresh rate, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, HDR10 support, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, and AMD FreeSync, it delivers fluid, tear-free visuals during fast-paced games. The anti-glare display, slim bezel design, and 99% sRGB colour coverage also make it suitable for content consumption and creative work. It strikes an excellent balance between gaming performance and everyday usability.

Specifications

Display
24-inch IPS
Resolution
1920 × 1080
Refresh Rate
144Hz (O/C)
Response Time
1ms MBR
Sync
NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent gaming performance

...

Vibrant IPS colours with HDR10

Reason to avoid

...

Basic stand adjustment

...

No USB hub

What are buyers saying?

Buyers appreciate the smooth gameplay, vivid colours, and responsive performance. Many also praise its value as an affordable IPS gaming monitor.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this monitor because it delivers fast gaming performance, excellent IPS picture quality, and premium gaming features at a competitive price.

Factors to consider when buying a 24-inch monitor

  • Panel type: IPS panels offer better colours and wider viewing angles, while VA panels deliver stronger contrast for movies and games.
  • Resolution: Full HD is ideal for most users, offering sharp visuals on a 24-inch display without demanding powerful hardware.
  • Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate, such as 100Hz or 144Hz, delivers smoother scrolling, gaming and everyday use.
  • Connectivity: Check for HDMI, DisplayPort and USB ports to ensure the monitor works easily with your laptop, PC or gaming console.
  • Ergonomics and eye care: Adjustable stands and low blue light features improve comfort during long work or study sessions.

Top 3 features of best monitors

MonitorsPanelResolutionRefresh Rate
Samsung LS24D300GAWXXLIPS1920 × 1080100Hz
Acer EK251Q P6IPS1920 × 1080144Hz
LG 24U411A-BNIPS1920 × 1080120Hz
ZEBRONICS EA124LED1920 × 1080100Hz
FRONTECH Ultima SeriesVA Curved1920 × 1080100Hz
ZEBRONICS A24FHDLED1920 × 1080100Hz
BenQ GW2490IPS1920 × 1080100Hz
LG UltraGear 24G411AIPS1920 × 1080144Hz

The research and expertise

I have been covering consumer technology and PC hardware for years, regularly reviewing laptops, monitors, and computer components across different price segments. For this buying guide, I compared products based on performance, build quality, features, compatibility, and value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world reliability before shortlisting these recommendations.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesWant a cleaner desk setup? Best 24-inch monitors that deliver great value
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FAQs
Yes, a 24-inch monitor offers enough screen space for productivity while fitting comfortably on most desks.
Yes, Full HD provides sharp text and clear visuals, making it the most popular resolution for this screen size.
IPS is generally better for colour accuracy and viewing angles, while VA panels offer deeper blacks and higher contrast.
Yes, even outside gaming, a higher refresh rate makes scrolling, animations and general navigation feel smoother.
Yes, sale events often bring significant discounts on premium monitors, making them a great time to upgrade your setup.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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