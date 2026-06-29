Want a cleaner desk setup? Best 24-inch monitors that deliver great value

A monitor is one of those upgrades you notice every single day. A sharper display, better colours and smoother visuals can make everything from spreadsheets and online classes to gaming and movie nights far more enjoyable. Yet many users continue using outdated screens that no longer match modern laptops and PCs.
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A good 24-inch monitor strikes the right balance between screen size, desk space and affordability. Many models now offer high refresh rates, IPS panels and eye care features without costing a fortune. To help you choose the right one, we have shortlisted the best 24-inch monitors that deliver excellent value for work, gaming and everyday entertainment.
The Samsung LS24D300GAWXXL is a 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor designed for everyday work, study, and casual gaming. Its 100Hz refresh rate delivers smoother visuals than conventional 60Hz displays, while the IPS panel provides wide viewing angles and accurate colours. Features such as Eye Saver Mode, Flicker-Free technology, and Game Mode improve comfort during extended use. The slim, wall-mountable design, HDMI and VGA connectivity, and tilt-adjustable stand make it a practical choice for modern workspaces.
Vibrant IPS panel with wide viewing angles
Smooth 100Hz refresh rate
No built-in speakers
Stand offers tilt adjustment only
Buyers appreciate the sharp IPS display, smooth 100Hz refresh rate, and slim design. Some mention the stand is basic and lacks height adjustment.
You should choose this monitor because it combines reliable Samsung display quality, smooth performance, and eye-care features at an affordable price.
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The Acer EK251Q P6 is a 24.5-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time for smooth, responsive gameplay. AMD FreeSync minimises screen tearing, while the ZeroFrame design creates an immersive viewing experience with minimal bezels. Acer also includes Flicker-Less and BlueLightShield technologies to reduce eye strain during long sessions. With 99% sRGB colour coverage, it performs well for casual content creation alongside gaming and entertainment.
Excellent 144Hz gaming performance
Good colour accuracy with IPS panel
Limited ergonomic adjustments
No USB connectivity
Buyers praise its excellent value, smooth gaming performance, and vibrant IPS colours. Some feel the colour tuning could be improved straight out of the box.
You should choose this monitor because it offers a high refresh rate, fast response time, and IPS colour quality at a competitive price.
The LG 24U411A-BN is a 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor that balances productivity and gaming. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, HDR10 support, and 99% sRGB colour coverage for detailed, vibrant visuals. Reader Mode and Flicker Safe technology reduce eye fatigue during long working hours, while the three-side virtually borderless design gives it a clean, modern appearance. HDMI and VGA connectivity make it compatible with a wide range of desktops and laptops.
Excellent colour reproduction
Smooth 120Hz refresh rate
Basic stand adjustment
No USB ports
Buyers appreciate the colour accuracy, slim bezels, and smooth performance. Many consider it suitable for both office work and casual gaming.
You should choose this monitor because it delivers vibrant colours, HDR support, and smooth refresh rates in a stylish borderless design.
The ZEBRONICS EA124 is a 24-inch Full HD monitor offering a 100Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness for smooth everyday viewing. It features an ultra-slim bezel, built-in speakers, HDMI and VGA ports, and a sturdy metal stand that complements modern desk setups. Wall-mount support adds installation flexibility for homes and offices. Buyers appreciate its value and attractive design, although some have reported quality control and after-sales service concerns.
Built-in speakers included
Modern metal stand and slim bezels
Mixed long-term reliability
Average after-sales support
Buyers like the stylish design, built-in speakers, and value for money. However, some report quality control and warranty service issues.
You should choose this monitor because it offers useful everyday features, built-in speakers, and a modern design at an affordable price.
The FRONTECH Ultima Series is a 24-inch Full HD curved monitor designed for users seeking an immersive viewing experience without spending a premium. Its 1800R curved VA panel delivers deeper contrast than standard IPS displays, while the 100Hz refresh rate makes scrolling, streaming, and casual gaming noticeably smoother. The bezel-less design gives it a modern appearance, and HDMI plus VGA connectivity ensures compatibility with desktops and laptops. It is an excellent entry-level curved monitor for everyday productivity and entertainment.
Immersive curved display
Good contrast for movies
VA viewing angles are narrower than IPS
Not ideal for colour-critical work
Buyers appreciate the curved display, good contrast, and smooth performance for everyday work and entertainment. Some mention limited ergonomic adjustments.
You should choose this monitor because it delivers an immersive curved viewing experience, smooth 100Hz performance, and excellent value for everyday use.
The ZEBRONICS A24FHD is a 24-inch Full HD monitor that combines a 100Hz refresh rate with a slim, ultra-thin bezel design for work, study, and entertainment. Delivering 250 nits of brightness and built-in speakers, it offers a complete desktop solution without requiring external audio. HDMI and VGA connectivity ensure broad compatibility, while VESA wall-mount support adds installation flexibility. It is a practical budget monitor suitable for office tasks, streaming, and casual gaming.
Built-in speakers included
Slim modern design
Speaker quality is basic
Colour accuracy is average
Buyers like the sharp display, value for money, and smooth everyday performance. However, some report inconsistent build quality and low speaker volume.
You should choose this monitor because it offers excellent everyday performance, modern styling, and built-in speakers at an affordable price.
The BenQ GW2490 is a premium 24-inch IPS monitor built for productivity, entertainment, and extended daily use. It features a Full HD resolution, 100Hz refresh rate, and 99% sRGB colour coverage for accurate, vibrant visuals. BenQ's Eye-CareU technologies, including Brightness Intelligence, Low Blue Light Plus, and Flicker-Free technology, reduce eye fatigue during long working sessions. Dual HDMI ports, DisplayPort connectivity, built-in speakers, and VESA wall mounting make it one of the most versatile monitors in its class.
Outstanding eye-care features
Excellent colour accuracy
Gaming response isn't class-leading
No height adjustment
Buyers praise the excellent colour quality, eye comfort, and reliable performance. Many recommend it for office work, coding, and multimedia consumption.
You should choose this monitor because it combines impressive colour accuracy, advanced eye-care features, and versatile connectivity for work and entertainment.
The LG UltraGear 24G411A is a 24-inch Full HD IPS gaming monitor built for competitive gameplay. With a 144Hz overclocked refresh rate, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction, HDR10 support, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, and AMD FreeSync, it delivers fluid, tear-free visuals during fast-paced games. The anti-glare display, slim bezel design, and 99% sRGB colour coverage also make it suitable for content consumption and creative work. It strikes an excellent balance between gaming performance and everyday usability.
Excellent gaming performance
Vibrant IPS colours with HDR10
Basic stand adjustment
No USB hub
Buyers appreciate the smooth gameplay, vivid colours, and responsive performance. Many also praise its value as an affordable IPS gaming monitor.
You should choose this monitor because it delivers fast gaming performance, excellent IPS picture quality, and premium gaming features at a competitive price.
|Monitors
|Panel
|Resolution
|Refresh Rate
|Samsung LS24D300GAWXXL
|IPS
|1920 × 1080
|100Hz
|Acer EK251Q P6
|IPS
|1920 × 1080
|144Hz
|LG 24U411A-BN
|IPS
|1920 × 1080
|120Hz
|ZEBRONICS EA124
|LED
|1920 × 1080
|100Hz
|FRONTECH Ultima Series
|VA Curved
|1920 × 1080
|100Hz
|ZEBRONICS A24FHD
|LED
|1920 × 1080
|100Hz
|BenQ GW2490
|IPS
|1920 × 1080
|100Hz
|LG UltraGear 24G411A
|IPS
|1920 × 1080
|144Hz
I have been covering consumer technology and PC hardware for years, regularly reviewing laptops, monitors, and computer components across different price segments. For this buying guide, I compared products based on performance, build quality, features, compatibility, and value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world reliability before shortlisting these recommendations.
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FAQs
Is a 24-inch monitor good for work?
Yes, a 24-inch monitor offers enough screen space for productivity while fitting comfortably on most desks.
Is Full HD enough for a 24-inch monitor?
Yes, Full HD provides sharp text and clear visuals, making it the most popular resolution for this screen size.
Which panel is better, IPS or VA?
IPS is generally better for colour accuracy and viewing angles, while VA panels offer deeper blacks and higher contrast.
Is a high refresh rate useful for everyday use?
Yes, even outside gaming, a higher refresh rate makes scrolling, animations and general navigation feel smoother.
Should I buy a monitor during online sales?
Yes, sale events often bring significant discounts on premium monitors, making them a great time to upgrade your setup.