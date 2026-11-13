Want a clutter-free home theatre setup? 5 soundbars with wireless subwoofers I'd consider buying

A TV's speaker is often not enough for getting a theatre-like experience at home, which is why a home theatre system is your best bet for getting the right sound. However, setting up a home theatre does not necessarily mean filling your living room with multiple speakers, tangled wires and bulky audio equipment. If you want a cinematic sound experience in your living room without compromising on its aesthetics or getting tangled in a mesh of wires, a soundbar paired with a wireless subwoofer is worth considering. This setup offer a convenient alternative to traditional multi-speaker setups while delivering more powerful sound than most television speakers.

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A wireless subwoofer is particularly useful because it gives you more flexibility when arranging your entertainment space. You can position it separately from the soundbar without having to run an audio cable between the two units. More importantly, it can add the bass depth needed to make action movies, background scores and music sound more engaging.

So recently when I was upgrading my home's audio setup, I went looking for soundbars with wireless subwoofers. While shortlisting various options, I looked at its channel configuration, total audio output, Dolby Atmos support and connectivity options. I also considered price and room compatibility. If you are planning to upgrade your television's audio, here are five soundbars with wireless subwoofers I'd consider buying.

Factors to consider while buying a soundbar with a wireless subwoofer - Audio output and wattage: Check the total audio output before choosing a soundbar. Higher wattage can help deliver louder audio, but it does not automatically guarantee better sound quality.

- Channel configuration: The channel configuration determines how sound is distributed across the system. A 3.1 channel system adds a dedicated centre channel for clearer dialogue while a 5.1 channel setup offers a more immersive surround-sound experience with additional channels and a 5.1.2 channel setup adds height channels for compatible Dolby Atmos content.

- Wireless subwoofer performance: The subwoofer plays an important role in delivering low-frequency sounds, particularly during action sequences, explosions and music playback. Check its driver size, power output, bass performance and placement flexibility.

- Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support: If you frequently watch movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video or other streaming platforms, look for soundbars supporting Dolby Atmos or DTS:X. These audio formats can create a more immersive listening experience with compatible content.

- Connectivity options: Look for HDMI ARC or eARC for connecting to compatible televisions, optical input for older TVs, Bluetooth for wireless music streaming, Wi-Fi for supported network-based audio features and USB connectivity for compatible external storage devices.

- Sound modes and equaliser settings: Dedicated sound modes can help optimise audio for different types of content. Look for Movie, Music, Sports, Game and News modes. Some soundbars also offer adjustable bass and treble settings, dialogue enhancement and custom equaliser controls.

- Smart features and warranty: Some premium soundbars offer Wi-Fi streaming, app-based controls, voice assistant compatibility and integration with smart home ecosystems. Evaluate whether these features are genuinely useful for your requirements.

3 Features of top soundbars with a wireless subwoofer MODEL WATTAGE NUMBER OF CHANNELS NUMBER OF SPEAKERS Sony HT-S400 2.1ch soundbar with Powerful Wireless subwoofer 330W 2.1 3 LG S65TR 600W 600W 5.1 6 Samsung 400 W 5.1 ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio 400W 5.1 6 JBL New Launch Bar 500 MK2 750W 5.1 10 Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 5 250W 3.1 4 Top soundbars with a wireless subwoofer

The Sony HT-S400 2.1-channel soundbar is designed to upgrade your television's audio with a 330W output and a wireless subwoofer. It features S-Force PRO Front Surround technology to create a wider, cinema-like soundstage, while Dolby Digital and X-Balanced Speaker Units aim to deliver clearer dialogue and powerful audio. The wireless subwoofer adds deeper bass without requiring a wired connection to the soundbar. Connectivity options include HDMI ARC, optical input and Bluetooth 5.0 for streaming music wirelessly from compatible devices.

Specifications Soundbar wattage 330W Number of channels 2.1 channels Connectivity HDMI ARC, Optical input, Bluetooth 5.0 Number of speakers 3 speaker units Audio technologies Dolby Digital, S-Force PRO Front Surround, X-Balanced Speaker Unit, S-Master Digital Amplifier Reason to buy Good sound quality Good connectivity Value for money Reason to avoid Average settings

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the soundbar delivers crisp and clear dialogue, with good Bluetooth connectivity to subwoofer and devices. The installation and value for money receive positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this setup for its sound quality and connectivity.

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The LG S65TR is a 5.1-channel home theatre soundbar that is designed to deliver surround sound through a main soundbar, wireless subwoofer and two rear speakers. It offers a claimed 600W output, with Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround support for movies, television and music. AI Sound Pro automatically adjusts audio settings according to the content, while Clear Voice Pro aims to improve dialogue clarity. Its connectivity options include HDMI ARC, optical, USB and Bluetooth 5.3, along with LG's WOW Interface.

Specifications Soundbar wattage 600W Number of channels 5.1 channels Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, USB, Bluetooth 5.3 Number of speakers 6 speaker units Audio technologies AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro, Bass Blast/Bass Blast+, Cinema, Game, Music, Sports and Standard, WOW Interface, WOW Orchestra, 3-band EQ Reason to buy Good sound quality Good connectivity Good vocal quality Reason to avoid Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the soundbar's ability to hear each instrument in music clearly and appreciate its wireless rear speakers that cut down on messy cables. Moreover, the sound quality is excellent, with crisp and clear vocals, and customers find it worth the money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this setup for its sound quality, clarity and connectivity.

The Samsung HW-B750F/XL features a sleek black soundbar with built-in side speakers, a dedicated centre channel and a wireless subwoofer. Its 400W output, Dolby Audio 5.1-channel support and DTS Virtual:X technology are designed to create an immersive 3D surround-sound experience. Q-Symphony combines audio from compatible Samsung TVs and the soundbar, while Adaptive Sound adjusts playback according to the content. Its connectivity options include HDMI ARC, HDMI input, optical, Bluetooth and USB, making it suitable for multiple entertainment devices.

Specifications Soundbar wattage 400W Number of channels 5.1 channels Connectivity HDMI In, HDMI Out with ARC and CEC, optical input, Bluetooth 4.2 and USB music playback Number of speakers 6 speaker units Audio technologies Dolby Audio 5.1ch, DTS Virtual:X, Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound, Voice Enhance Mode, Night Mode, Bass Boost and Surround Sound Expansion Reason to buy Good sound quality Value for money Loud sound Reason to avoid Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the sound quality of the soundbar, noting its amazing loudness and top-notch vocal clarity. They find it offers good value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this setup for its sound quality and quality.

The JBL Bar 500MK2 has a slim, black soundbar paired with a 10-inch wireless subwoofer, which brings a 5.1-channel setup to your living room without separate rear speakers. Its 750W maximum output, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X and MultiBeam 3.0 are designed to create a wide, cinematic soundstage, while PureVoice 2.0 enhances dialogue. Connectivity includes HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision passthrough, HDMI input, optical, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, with control through the JBL One app.

Specifications Soundbar wattage 750W Number of channels 5.1 channels Connectivity HDMI input, HDMI eARC output, optical, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi Number of speakers 10 speaker units Audio technologies Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, MultiBeam 3.0, PureVoice 2.0, SmartDetails and Easy Sound Calibration Reason to buy Excellent clarity Great soundstage Premium quality Reason to avoid Limited height effects

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the sound quality of the soundbar. They also praise it for its soundstage and premium quality.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this setup for its sound quality and premium quality.

The Sony BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5 features a minimalist black soundbar that is paired with a wireless subwoofer, which makes it suitable for a home entertainment setup. Its 250W output and 3.1-channel configuration support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive audio. S-Force PRO Front Surround and Vertical Surround Engine create virtual surround effects, while the dedicated centre speaker and Voice Mode help improve dialogue clarity. Its connectivity includes HDMI eARC/ARC, optical input and Bluetooth 5.3, with smartphone control through the BRAVIA Connect app.

Specifications Soundbar wattage 250W Number of channels 2.1 channels Connectivity HDMI eARC/ARC, optical audio input, Bluetooth 5.3 Number of speakers 4 speaker units Audio technologies Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, S-Force PRO Front Surround, Vertical Surround Engine, DSEE Reason to buy Good sound quality Easy to setup Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the soundbar extremely good and super easy to set up. The value for money receives mixed feedback, with some saying it's worth the money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this setup for its sound quality.

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