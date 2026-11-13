Want a clutter-free home theatre setup? 5 soundbars with wireless subwoofers I'd consider buying

A TV's speaker is often not enough for getting a theatre-like experience at home, which is why a home theatre system is your best bet for getting the right sound. However, setting up a home theatre does not necessarily mean filling your living room with multiple speakers, tangled wires and bulky audio equipment. If you want a cinematic sound experience in your living room without compromising on its aesthetics or getting tangled in a mesh of wires, a soundbar paired with a wireless subwoofer is worth considering. This setup offer a convenient alternative to traditional multi-speaker setups while delivering more powerful sound than most television speakers.
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A wireless subwoofer is particularly useful because it gives you more flexibility when arranging your entertainment space. You can position it separately from the soundbar without having to run an audio cable between the two units. More importantly, it can add the bass depth needed to make action movies, background scores and music sound more engaging.
So recently when I was upgrading my home's audio setup, I went looking for soundbars with wireless subwoofers. While shortlisting various options, I looked at its channel configuration, total audio output, Dolby Atmos support and connectivity options. I also considered price and room compatibility. If you are planning to upgrade your television's audio, here are five soundbars with wireless subwoofers I'd consider buying.
- Audio output and wattage: Check the total audio output before choosing a soundbar. Higher wattage can help deliver louder audio, but it does not automatically guarantee better sound quality.
- Channel configuration: The channel configuration determines how sound is distributed across the system. A 3.1 channel system adds a dedicated centre channel for clearer dialogue while a 5.1 channel setup offers a more immersive surround-sound experience with additional channels and a 5.1.2 channel setup adds height channels for compatible Dolby Atmos content.
- Wireless subwoofer performance: The subwoofer plays an important role in delivering low-frequency sounds, particularly during action sequences, explosions and music playback. Check its driver size, power output, bass performance and placement flexibility.
- Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support: If you frequently watch movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video or other streaming platforms, look for soundbars supporting Dolby Atmos or DTS:X. These audio formats can create a more immersive listening experience with compatible content.
- Connectivity options: Look for HDMI ARC or eARC for connecting to compatible televisions, optical input for older TVs, Bluetooth for wireless music streaming, Wi-Fi for supported network-based audio features and USB connectivity for compatible external storage devices.
- Sound modes and equaliser settings: Dedicated sound modes can help optimise audio for different types of content. Look for Movie, Music, Sports, Game and News modes. Some soundbars also offer adjustable bass and treble settings, dialogue enhancement and custom equaliser controls.
- Smart features and warranty: Some premium soundbars offer Wi-Fi streaming, app-based controls, voice assistant compatibility and integration with smart home ecosystems. Evaluate whether these features are genuinely useful for your requirements.
|MODEL
|WATTAGE
|NUMBER OF CHANNELS
|NUMBER OF SPEAKERS
|Sony HT-S400 2.1ch soundbar with Powerful Wireless subwoofer
|330W
|2.1
|3
|LG S65TR 600W
|600W
|5.1
|6
|Samsung 400 W 5.1 ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio
|400W
|5.1
|6
|JBL New Launch Bar 500 MK2
|750W
|5.1
|10
|Sony BRAVIA Theater Bar 5
|250W
|3.1
|4
Choose better. Buy smarter.
The Sony HT-S400 2.1-channel soundbar is designed to upgrade your television's audio with a 330W output and a wireless subwoofer. It features S-Force PRO Front Surround technology to create a wider, cinema-like soundstage, while Dolby Digital and X-Balanced Speaker Units aim to deliver clearer dialogue and powerful audio. The wireless subwoofer adds deeper bass without requiring a wired connection to the soundbar. Connectivity options include HDMI ARC, optical input and Bluetooth 5.0 for streaming music wirelessly from compatible devices.
Good sound quality
Good connectivity
Value for money
Average settings
Buyers find the soundbar delivers crisp and clear dialogue, with good Bluetooth connectivity to subwoofer and devices. The installation and value for money receive positive feedback.
Buyers should buy this setup for its sound quality and connectivity.
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The LG S65TR is a 5.1-channel home theatre soundbar that is designed to deliver surround sound through a main soundbar, wireless subwoofer and two rear speakers. It offers a claimed 600W output, with Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Surround support for movies, television and music. AI Sound Pro automatically adjusts audio settings according to the content, while Clear Voice Pro aims to improve dialogue clarity. Its connectivity options include HDMI ARC, optical, USB and Bluetooth 5.3, along with LG's WOW Interface.
Good sound quality
Good connectivity
Good vocal quality
Average reliability
Buyers praise the soundbar's ability to hear each instrument in music clearly and appreciate its wireless rear speakers that cut down on messy cables. Moreover, the sound quality is excellent, with crisp and clear vocals, and customers find it worth the money.
Buyers should buy this setup for its sound quality, clarity and connectivity.
The Samsung HW-B750F/XL features a sleek black soundbar with built-in side speakers, a dedicated centre channel and a wireless subwoofer. Its 400W output, Dolby Audio 5.1-channel support and DTS Virtual:X technology are designed to create an immersive 3D surround-sound experience. Q-Symphony combines audio from compatible Samsung TVs and the soundbar, while Adaptive Sound adjusts playback according to the content. Its connectivity options include HDMI ARC, HDMI input, optical, Bluetooth and USB, making it suitable for multiple entertainment devices.
Good sound quality
Value for money
Loud sound
Average reliability
Buyers praise the sound quality of the soundbar, noting its amazing loudness and top-notch vocal clarity. They find it offers good value for money.
Buyers should buy this setup for its sound quality and quality.
The JBL Bar 500MK2 has a slim, black soundbar paired with a 10-inch wireless subwoofer, which brings a 5.1-channel setup to your living room without separate rear speakers. Its 750W maximum output, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X and MultiBeam 3.0 are designed to create a wide, cinematic soundstage, while PureVoice 2.0 enhances dialogue. Connectivity includes HDMI eARC with 4K Dolby Vision passthrough, HDMI input, optical, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, with control through the JBL One app.
Excellent clarity
Great soundstage
Premium quality
Limited height effects
Buyers praise the sound quality of the soundbar. They also praise it for its soundstage and premium quality.
Buyers should buy this setup for its sound quality and premium quality.
The Sony BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5 features a minimalist black soundbar that is paired with a wireless subwoofer, which makes it suitable for a home entertainment setup. Its 250W output and 3.1-channel configuration support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive audio. S-Force PRO Front Surround and Vertical Surround Engine create virtual surround effects, while the dedicated centre speaker and Voice Mode help improve dialogue clarity. Its connectivity includes HDMI eARC/ARC, optical input and Bluetooth 5.3, with smartphone control through the BRAVIA Connect app.
Good sound quality
Easy to setup
Average connectivity
Buyers find the soundbar extremely good and super easy to set up. The value for money receives mixed feedback, with some saying it's worth the money.
Buyers should buy this setup for its sound quality.
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FAQs
Does a wireless subwoofer need a power cable?
Yes. Wireless generally means that the subwoofer receives audio signals from the soundbar without requiring a physical audio cable. It still needs a power connection to an electrical socket.
Which is better: a wired or wireless subwoofer?
Both can deliver good bass, and the choice largely depends on your room layout and installation preferences.
Does a soundbar with a wireless subwoofer support Dolby Atmos?
Some models do, but not every soundbar with a wireless subwoofer supports Dolby Atmos.
Is HDMI ARC or optical better for connecting a soundbar to a TV?
HDMI ARC is generally the more convenient option because it can transmit TV audio through a single HDMI cable and allow compatible devices to be controlled using one remote through HDMI-CEC.
Can I connect a soundbar with a wireless subwoofer to any TV?
Most soundbars can connect to TVs that have compatible HDMI ARC/eARC, optical or other supported audio outputs.