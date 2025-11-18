Want a new projector? Check out these options that are currently on discount from brands like LG, Benq and more

Don't miss these limited-time deals on top-rated projectors. From 4K cinema to portable gaming, find the perfect upgrade for your home theater at a fraction of the price.

Amit Rahi
Updated18 Nov 2025, 12:19 PM IST
Turn your living room into a movie theatre for less with these unbeatable projector deals.
Turn your living room into a movie theatre for less with these unbeatable projector deals.

Large screen smart TVs with up to 80 to 100 inches are not only expensive but also a hassle to install. A very easy solution to enjoy your favourite content on a large screen is to get a projector. These are easy to install in any room and can be adjusted to project your content from 50 inches to 100 inches. And modern projectors even boast Android OS with all your favourite streaming apps preinstalled. The good news is that Amazon is offering major discounts on projectors, and here are the best deals you should not miss.

Our Picks

Best overall

Value for money

Budget friendly

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector Brightness: 3300lm with HDMI Port (White)View Details...

₹27,201

...
Check Details

[Google TV Official] Crossbeats Lumex Solis Projector 4k Ultra HD, 1080p Native, Android OS WiFi, 1000 ANSI, Smart Mini Projector for Room, Portable Home Theater Cinema, Built-in Apps, 300''DisplayView Details...

₹19,999

...
Check Details

Value for money

Lumio Arc 5 Projector | Official Google TV & Netflix | 1080p Full HD | 4K Downscaling via HDMI | 200 ANSI Lumens | 100" Screen | Auto Keystone, Obstacle Avoidance | Dolby Audio | Bluetooth SpeakerView Details...

₹18,499

...
Check Details

WZATCO Yuva Vibe, Certified Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080P Fully Automatic, HDMI ARC, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, Portable Room Cinema, BlackView Details...

₹13,790

...
Check Details

XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Full HD Portable Projector, Mini Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth, Android TV 11.0, 400 ISO Lumens, 2X8W Speakers, Supports 4K, Auto Focus, Object Avoidance & Screen AdaptionView Details...

₹34,999

...
Check Details
View More...

The Epson EB-E01 is a bright XGA projector ideal for business use, delivering 3300 lumens of colour and white brightness for clear visuals in well-lit rooms. Its 3LCD technology offers vibrant, accurate colours with a native resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels. The projector supports HDMI, USB, and VGA connectivity, making it versatile for presentations. A long-lasting lamp with up to 12,000 hours in eco mode ensures reliability. Digital zoom and keystone correction simplify setup and image adjustment.

Specifications

Brightness
3300 lumens in color and white brightness
Resolution
1024 x 768 (XGA)
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, VGA
Lamp Life
12,000 hours (ECO mode)
Zoom
1.35x

The Crossbeats Lumex Solis is a powerful smart projector with native 1080p resolution and 4K support. It features 16,000 lumens of brightness and runs Android OS with built-in Google TV, offering access to thousands of apps seamlessly. With intelligent voice control via Google Assistant and enhanced electric focus and auto keystone, it delivers effortless operation. The short-throw design enables large displays in small spaces, with 360° dual stereo speakers and advanced cooling for optimal performance.

Specifications

Brightness
16,000 lumens
Resolution
1080p native, 4K supported
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, WiFi, Bluetooth
Display Size
Up to 300 inches
Features
Google TV built-in, voice control, short throw

The Lumio Arc 5 projector projects up to 100 inches with 200 ANSI lumens brightness enhanced by HDR10 for vivid visuals. Certified for official Google TV and Netflix, it offers seamless streaming access to thousands of apps. It includes smart auto keystone, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance for easy setup. Dolby Audio speakers provide rich theatre-like sound while Bluetooth and WiFi ensure connectivity. The sealed optical engine prevents dust ingress, maintaining picture quality over time.

Specifications

Brightness
200 ANSI lumens
Resolution
1080p Full HD, 4K downscaling via HDMI
Display
100 inches max
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-Band WiFi, HDMI 2.0 (ARC), USB 2.0
Audio
Dolby Audio with tuned passive radiator

The WZATCO Yuva Vibe projector offers native 1080p resolution with 4K HDR support and 14,000 lumens brightness for clear viewing in bright environments. It features fully automatic adjustments, including autofocus, keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance. HDMI ARC support ensures seamless audio connectivity. With WiFi 6, Bluetooth, built-in speakers, and a certified OS with OTT apps, it is a versatile home cinema device. The integrated voice assistant and ChatGPT add smart interactive functionality.

Specifications

Brightness
400 ISO lumens
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD), 4K supported
Connectivity
WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
Audio
2 x 8W speakers with Dolby Audio
Features
Auto Focus, Object Avoidance, Android TV 11.0

The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is a compact, portable Full HD projector with 400 ISO lumens brightness and support for 4K. Featuring intelligent screen adaption technology with autofocus and keystone correction, it delivers sharp images easily. Dual 8W speakers powered by Dolby Audio produce immersive sound. Android TV 11.0 OS provides access to apps and streaming. Despite its small size, it is a professional-grade portable projector for home theatres, gaming, and presentations.

Specifications

Brightness
400 ISO lumens
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD), 4K supported
Connectivity
WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB
Audio
2 x 8W speakers with Dolby Audio
Features
Auto Focus, Object Avoidance, Android TV 11.0

BenQ MX560C is a bright business and education projector with 4000 ANSI lumens and XGA resolution (1024 x 768) designed for impactful presentations. It supports HDMI, USB-A, and VGA connectivity. The projector features a high contrast ratio of 20000:1 and a long lamp life of up to 15,000 hours. It includes a built-in 10W speaker, 1D auto keystone correction, and multiple display modes optimised for business and educational content.

Specifications

Brightness
4000 ANSI lumens
Resolution
1024 x 768 (XGA)
Connectivity
HDMI, USB-A, VGA
Lamp Life
Up to 15,000 hours
Audio
10W built-in speaker

The Crossbeats Lumex Cine projector features native 1080p resolution with 4K support and impressive 16,000 lumens of brightness. Equipped with Android OS, it offers built-in popular streaming apps and smart features like auto focus and automatic keystone. The projector supports a 300-inch display size with 100%-50% zoom. A 15W built-in speaker delivers rich sound, eliminating the need for external audio equipment.

Specifications

Brightness
16,000 lumens
Resolution
Native 1080p, 4K support
Connectivity
WiFi, Bluetooth, built-in apps
Display Size
Up to 300 inches
Audio
15W built-in speaker

LG CineBeam Q HU710PB is a compact 4K UHD portable laser projector with a 120-inch max screen size and 450,000:1 contrast ratio. It features 3-channel RGB laser light for vivid colours (154% DCI-P3). Connectivity includes Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and WiFi. Auto screen adjustment and AirPlay support enhance the user experience. Its lightweight design with a 360° handle makes it highly portable.

Specifications

Brightness
500 ANSI lumens
Resolution
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Connectivity
Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi
Contrast
450,000:1
Screen Size
Up to 120 inches

The BenQ GV50 is a portable Full HD laser projector with 500 ANSI lumens brightness and up to a 120-inch screen display. It supports 4K resolution input, auto focus, and screen alignment. Equipped with Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and a built-in Google TV, it enables seamless streaming and connectivity. It has 18W speakers and a unique 135° rotating projection angle for versatile placement.

Specifications

Brightness
500 ANSI lumens
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD), supports 4K input
Connectivity
Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi
Audio
18W built-in speaker
Special Features
Auto Focus, 135° rotation, Google TV

BenQ GP520 is a smart 4K LED projector with 2600 ANSI lumens brightness and up to a 200-inch screen size. It supports auto focus, 2D keystone, and obstacle avoidance for optimal image adjustment. Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1, USB-C, WiFi, and Bluetooth. Dual 12W speakers deliver clear audio. Certified with Google TV, it is ideal for education, gaming, and home cinema.

Specifications

Brightness
2600 ANSI lumens
Resolution
3840 x 2160 (4K)
Connectivity
HDMI 2.1, USB-C, WiFi, Bluetooth
Audio
Dual 12W speakers
Special Features
Auto focus, keystone correction, obstacle avoidance

Similar articles for you

Don’t settle for a small screen! Check out these 5 projectors for home at great discounts with HD display

Comprehensive buying guide for projectors: Keep these things in mind before replacing your TV

Best projectors under 10000: Top 10 portable picks to consider

LED multimedia projectors for that theatre-like experience at home: Top 10 picks for stunning picture quality

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesWant a new projector? Check out these options that are currently on discount from brands like LG, Benq and more
More
FAQs
For a dedicated dark home theater room, 1,500 lumens is plenty. If you plan to use the projector in a living room with some ambient light (windows/lamps), look for 3,000+ lumens to ensure the image doesn't look washed out.
No, a white wall works, but a screen significantly improves brightness and contrast for a sharper image.
Yes, but only if you plan to project an image larger than 100 inches; otherwise, 1080p is sufficient.
It is the required distance between the projector and the wall; "Short Throw" lets you place it very close to the screen.
Yes, just ensure the projector has low input lag (under 30ms) to prevent delay while playing.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.