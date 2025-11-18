Want a new projector? Check out these options that are currently on discount from brands like LG, Benq and more

Large screen smart TVs with up to 80 to 100 inches are not only expensive but also a hassle to install. A very easy solution to enjoy your favourite content on a large screen is to get a projector. These are easy to install in any room and can be adjusted to project your content from 50 inches to 100 inches. And modern projectors even boast Android OS with all your favourite streaming apps preinstalled. The good news is that Amazon is offering major discounts on projectors, and here are the best deals you should not miss.

The Epson EB-E01 is a bright XGA projector ideal for business use, delivering 3300 lumens of colour and white brightness for clear visuals in well-lit rooms. Its 3LCD technology offers vibrant, accurate colours with a native resolution of 1024 x 768 pixels. The projector supports HDMI, USB, and VGA connectivity, making it versatile for presentations. A long-lasting lamp with up to 12,000 hours in eco mode ensures reliability. Digital zoom and keystone correction simplify setup and image adjustment.

Specifications Brightness 3300 lumens in color and white brightness Resolution 1024 x 768 (XGA) Connectivity HDMI, USB, VGA Lamp Life 12,000 hours (ECO mode) Zoom 1.35x

The Crossbeats Lumex Solis is a powerful smart projector with native 1080p resolution and 4K support. It features 16,000 lumens of brightness and runs Android OS with built-in Google TV, offering access to thousands of apps seamlessly. With intelligent voice control via Google Assistant and enhanced electric focus and auto keystone, it delivers effortless operation. The short-throw design enables large displays in small spaces, with 360° dual stereo speakers and advanced cooling for optimal performance.

Specifications Brightness 16,000 lumens Resolution 1080p native, 4K supported Connectivity HDMI, USB, WiFi, Bluetooth Display Size Up to 300 inches Features Google TV built-in, voice control, short throw

The Lumio Arc 5 projector projects up to 100 inches with 200 ANSI lumens brightness enhanced by HDR10 for vivid visuals. Certified for official Google TV and Netflix, it offers seamless streaming access to thousands of apps. It includes smart auto keystone, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance for easy setup. Dolby Audio speakers provide rich theatre-like sound while Bluetooth and WiFi ensure connectivity. The sealed optical engine prevents dust ingress, maintaining picture quality over time.

Specifications Brightness 200 ANSI lumens Resolution 1080p Full HD, 4K downscaling via HDMI Display 100 inches max Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-Band WiFi, HDMI 2.0 (ARC), USB 2.0 Audio Dolby Audio with tuned passive radiator

The WZATCO Yuva Vibe projector offers native 1080p resolution with 4K HDR support and 14,000 lumens brightness for clear viewing in bright environments. It features fully automatic adjustments, including autofocus, keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance. HDMI ARC support ensures seamless audio connectivity. With WiFi 6, Bluetooth, built-in speakers, and a certified OS with OTT apps, it is a versatile home cinema device. The integrated voice assistant and ChatGPT add smart interactive functionality.

Specifications Brightness 400 ISO lumens Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD), 4K supported Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio 2 x 8W speakers with Dolby Audio Features Auto Focus, Object Avoidance, Android TV 11.0

The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro is a compact, portable Full HD projector with 400 ISO lumens brightness and support for 4K. Featuring intelligent screen adaption technology with autofocus and keystone correction, it delivers sharp images easily. Dual 8W speakers powered by Dolby Audio produce immersive sound. Android TV 11.0 OS provides access to apps and streaming. Despite its small size, it is a professional-grade portable projector for home theatres, gaming, and presentations.

Specifications Brightness 400 ISO lumens Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD), 4K supported Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio 2 x 8W speakers with Dolby Audio Features Auto Focus, Object Avoidance, Android TV 11.0

BenQ MX560C is a bright business and education projector with 4000 ANSI lumens and XGA resolution (1024 x 768) designed for impactful presentations. It supports HDMI, USB-A, and VGA connectivity. The projector features a high contrast ratio of 20000:1 and a long lamp life of up to 15,000 hours. It includes a built-in 10W speaker, 1D auto keystone correction, and multiple display modes optimised for business and educational content.

Specifications Brightness 4000 ANSI lumens Resolution 1024 x 768 (XGA) Connectivity HDMI, USB-A, VGA Lamp Life Up to 15,000 hours Audio 10W built-in speaker

The Crossbeats Lumex Cine projector features native 1080p resolution with 4K support and impressive 16,000 lumens of brightness. Equipped with Android OS, it offers built-in popular streaming apps and smart features like auto focus and automatic keystone. The projector supports a 300-inch display size with 100%-50% zoom. A 15W built-in speaker delivers rich sound, eliminating the need for external audio equipment.

Specifications Brightness 16,000 lumens Resolution Native 1080p, 4K support Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth, built-in apps Display Size Up to 300 inches Audio 15W built-in speaker

LG CineBeam Q HU710PB is a compact 4K UHD portable laser projector with a 120-inch max screen size and 450,000:1 contrast ratio. It features 3-channel RGB laser light for vivid colours (154% DCI-P3). Connectivity includes Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and WiFi. Auto screen adjustment and AirPlay support enhance the user experience. Its lightweight design with a 360° handle makes it highly portable.

Specifications Brightness 500 ANSI lumens Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi Contrast 450,000:1 Screen Size Up to 120 inches

The BenQ GV50 is a portable Full HD laser projector with 500 ANSI lumens brightness and up to a 120-inch screen display. It supports 4K resolution input, auto focus, and screen alignment. Equipped with Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and a built-in Google TV, it enables seamless streaming and connectivity. It has 18W speakers and a unique 135° rotating projection angle for versatile placement.

Specifications Brightness 500 ANSI lumens Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD), supports 4K input Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, WiFi Audio 18W built-in speaker Special Features Auto Focus, 135° rotation, Google TV

BenQ GP520 is a smart 4K LED projector with 2600 ANSI lumens brightness and up to a 200-inch screen size. It supports auto focus, 2D keystone, and obstacle avoidance for optimal image adjustment. Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1, USB-C, WiFi, and Bluetooth. Dual 12W speakers deliver clear audio. Certified with Google TV, it is ideal for education, gaming, and home cinema.

Specifications Brightness 2600 ANSI lumens Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K) Connectivity HDMI 2.1, USB-C, WiFi, Bluetooth Audio Dual 12W speakers Special Features Auto focus, keystone correction, obstacle avoidance

