Want a new ringtone in iOS 26? Here’s how to get “Use as Ringtone” working and what can go wrong

Changing an iPhone ringtone used to be a tedious chore, with owners forced to jump through hoops just to set a tune of their choice. Now, iOS 26 introduces a much simpler way to pick custom sounds, but the new approach isn’t without its hiccups.

Making any MP3 your ringtone Apple’s iOS 26 finally includes a built-in “Use as Ringtone” feature, a welcome upgrade that lets users designate almost any MP3 or M4A file stored on their device as a ringtone. You don’t need iTunes or any complex conversion tools. Just download or transfer the music track, open the Files app, press and hold the file, and choose “Share” from the menu. The “Use as Ringtone” option appears instantly - tap it, and your selected audio moves straight into the ringtone picker. Removing a custom ringtone is easy too. In the selection screen, swipe left on the tone’s name and hit “Delete.”

Why you might be running into issues Despite the convenience, early adopters have found the process doesn’t always go smoothly. The “Use as Ringtone” function remains finicky, sometimes the option doesn’t appear, or the system stutters and crashes. Often, these bugs can be fixed by updating iOS 26 to its latest build, as Apple is still working out performance issues after launch.

There are also a few up-front requirements that Apple doesn’t spell out clearly. For the feature to work:

The audio file must be accessed directly via the Files app, not through another service.

Only MP3 or M4A formats are supported; other formats won’t show up.

Your chosen clip shouldn’t be longer than 30 seconds. If it is, you’ll need to trim it to size before the phone will accept it as a ringtone. If you need a shorter segment, third-party apps from the App Store can help cut down length or convert files into the proper format.