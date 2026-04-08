Want a smarter home without spending big? These 7 gadgets are a good place to start

Homes are changing with the way people use technology in daily life. Many households now rely on connected devices to manage routine tasks, monitor security, and control appliances without being physically present. A smart home setup allows users to operate devices through a smartphone or other connected systems using the internet. This shift is not limited to large cities anymore, as more households across India are adopting connected living solutions.

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A smart home usually includes devices such as lighting systems, cooling appliances, security tools, and kitchen equipment that can be controlled remotely. These products work through wireless networks and mobile apps, giving users access to controls even when they are away. The idea is simple - reduce manual effort and allow better control over daily tasks.

For those planning to move from a standard home setup to a connected one, several devices can help build that system step by step. Here are seven commonly used smart gadgets that can change how a home functions.

Smart Door Locks Smart door locks replace traditional keys with digital access systems. These locks support multiple entry methods such as fingerprint recognition, PIN codes, RFID cards, and mobile access. Many models also allow users to generate temporary access codes for guests. With Bluetooth or WiFi support, users can lock or unlock doors through their phones. This adds a layer of control, especially when managing access remotely.

Smart Security Cameras Security cameras connected to the internet help users monitor their homes in real time. These cameras are available for indoor and outdoor use and often include features such as video recording, night vision, motion alerts, and two-way audio. Users can view live footage through mobile apps and receive notifications if any movement is detected. Some systems also store recordings for later use. Depending on the layout of the house, more than one camera may be needed for full coverage.

Smart Fans Smart fans can be operated through mobile apps without using traditional regulators. These fans connect to home WiFi networks and allow users to control speed, set timers, and switch them on or off remotely. Some models also include remote controls and indicators to show speed levels. This helps users manage cooling without moving from their place.

Smart Switches Smart switches are one of the easiest ways to upgrade existing appliances. Instead of replacing devices, users can connect them to smart plugs or switches and control them through a smartphone. These switches work over WiFi and allow users to operate appliances such as lights, televisions, or kitchen devices from a distance. They are useful for those who want a connected setup without replacing all their existing equipment.

Smart Bulbs Smart bulbs allow users to control lighting through apps or voice commands. These bulbs can change brightness levels and, in some cases, switch between different colours. They connect through WiFi or Bluetooth and can be scheduled to turn on or off at specific times. This helps in managing lighting without manual switches and can also support routines based on daily schedules.

Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaners Robot vacuum cleaners automate floor cleaning. These devices use sensors to move around the house and clean surfaces without manual effort. Some models support sweeping and dust collection, while others also include mopping functions. Users can set cleaning schedules through apps, allowing the device to work even when no one is at home. This reduces the need for frequent manual cleaning.

Smart Refrigerators Refrigerators with internet connectivity offer more than basic cooling. These appliances can display temperature settings, send alerts, and allow remote monitoring through apps. Some models include internal cameras so users can check stored items without opening the door. Touchscreen panels and adjustable cooling settings help users manage storage more efficiently.