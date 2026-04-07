Want a smartwatch without spending too much? These 10 options under ₹5000 are made for you

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Finding a smartwatch that balances features and price can feel tricky, especially when you are trying to stay within a budget. Many users want essential features like fitness tracking, notifications and decent battery life without paying a premium.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallNoise Newly Launched Halo 2 Smart Watch 1st Ever Functional Rotating Dial (Axe-Cut Bezel), 1.43" AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Custom Transition Effects, BT Calling, Health Suite (Vintage Brown)View Details
Budget friendlyBoat Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39" (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)View Details
₹1,499
Fire-Boltt Axiom Round Smart Watch 1.43″ Super AMOLED Display with Always‑On Mode, Bluetooth Calling, Rotating Crown, SPO₂ & Heart Rate Monitor, IP67 Waterproof Silicone Smartwatch for Men - WhiteView Details
₹1,999
Boat Ultima Prime smartwatch with 1.43” AMOLED Display, AOD, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Modes, Create Your Own Watchface, smartwatch for Man and Woman (Forest Green)View Details
₹2,199
Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39" Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Jet Black)View Details
₹1,599
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
This is where smartwatches under ₹5000 stand out as a practical option. Brands like Noise, boAt and Fire-Boltt offer models that cover everyday needs such as step tracking, heart rate monitoring and Bluetooth calling. While they may not include premium features, they deliver enough functionality for daily use. This guide highlights some of the best options that offer value and convenience in this price range.
Noise Halo 2 smartwatch features a premium stainless steel build with an axe-cut bezel and a functional rotating dial for smooth navigation. The 1.43-inch AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals, while Bluetooth calling and a full health suite enhance usability. Custom transition effects improve UI experience. Customers appreciate its design and feature set, though some report inconsistent battery life and occasional connectivity issues. It suits users seeking a stylish smartwatch with practical controls and everyday smart features.
Premium design with rotating dial
Smooth UI transitions
Battery performance inconsistent
Connectivity issues reported
Buyers appreciate its premium build and feature-rich experience. However, many report inconsistent battery life and occasional connectivity or app synchronisation issues.
You should choose this product because it combines premium design with a functional rotating dial and useful smart features for everyday use.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
boAt Lunar Discovery smartwatch offers a 1.39-inch HD display with turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth calling. It includes features like DIY watch faces, SOS alerts, and QR tray access for convenience. Customers praise its premium look and health tracking, especially heart rate monitoring. However, battery life and connectivity receive mixed feedback, with some users reporting frequent disconnections. It is a feature-packed smartwatch suited for users wanting navigation and smart functionality at an affordable price.
Navigation feature included
Premium design
Battery inconsistency
Bluetooth disconnection issues
Buyers praise its features and design quality, though battery life and Bluetooth connectivity show mixed performance across different users.
You should choose this product because it offers navigation features and smart tools at a competitive price.
Fire-Boltt Axiom smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display and always-on functionality for clear visibility. It features Bluetooth calling, a rotating crown, and health tracking tools like SpO₂ and heart rate monitoring. The premium design resembles high-end smartwatches, attracting style-conscious users. Customers appreciate display quality and calling features, but battery life and reliability receive mixed feedback, with some users reporting sudden performance issues during prolonged usage.
Sharp AMOLED display
Premium design appeal
Battery drains quickly
Reliability issues reported
Buyers praise its premium look and display clarity, though battery life and long-term reliability receive mixed reviews.
You should choose this product because it offers a stylish AMOLED display with essential smart features and calling support.
boAt Ultima Prime smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with always-on support and a functional crown for navigation. It includes over 100 sports modes, personalised fitness nudges, and Bluetooth calling for convenience. Customers appreciate its stylish round dial and accurate tracking capabilities. However, performance and battery life vary, with some users experiencing limited backup and occasional malfunctioning. It is suitable for users seeking fitness-focused features with a modern design.
Fitness-focused features
Stylish round dial
Battery inconsistency
Mixed performance reliability
Buyers like its design and fitness tracking features. However, battery life and performance consistency vary across users.
You should choose this product because it balances fitness tracking and smart features with a stylish design.
Noise Twist Go smartwatch offers a round dial design with a 1.39-inch display and durable metal build. It supports Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes, and health tracking features like heart rate and sleep monitoring. Customers appreciate its affordability and stylish look. However, display clarity, connectivity, and battery life receive mixed feedback, with some users reporting quick battery drain and connection drops during use.
Affordable pricing
Stylish metal build
Mixed display clarity
Connectivity issues
Buyers like its value and design, though battery life and connectivity performance vary significantly.
You should choose this product because it offers essential smartwatch features at an affordable price.
Redmi Watch 5 Active features a large 2-inch display with a metal body and up to 18-day battery life. It supports Bluetooth calling, Alexa integration, and advanced AI noise cancellation for better call clarity. Customers appreciate its long battery backup and feature set. However, some find the display size bulky and report occasional issues with Alexa functionality. It suits users looking for long battery life and practical everyday features.
Excellent battery life
Large display
Bulky design
Alexa issues reported
Buyers praise its long battery life and feature set, though some find the size bulky and Alexa integration inconsistent.
You should choose this product because it delivers long battery life with smart calling and assistant features.
Pebble Royale Legend smartwatch offers a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an ultra-slim premium design and always-on functionality. It supports Bluetooth calling and essential health tracking features. Customers appreciate its elegant design and value pricing. However, display responsiveness, software quality, and battery performance receive mixed feedback, with some users reporting lag or reliability issues. It is suitable for users prioritising style with basic smartwatch functionality.
Premium slim design
Good value pricing
Software issues
Display responsiveness concerns
Buyers like its premium design, but report mixed experiences with software performance and battery life.
You should choose this product because it offers a stylish slim design with essential smartwatch features.
Redmi Move smartwatch features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness and always-on support. It offers 140+ sports modes, Bluetooth calling, and 24/7 heart rate and SpO₂ tracking. Powered by HyperOS, it ensures smoother performance and integration. With up to 14-day battery life, it suits active users. Its combination of display quality, fitness tracking, and battery efficiency makes it a balanced option for daily usage.
Bright AMOLED display
Strong battery backup
Limited premium build feel
Average speaker quality
You should choose this product because it offers strong display quality and balanced fitness tracking with long battery life.
Fastrack Limitless FS2 Pro smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistant support. It includes 100+ sports modes and fast charging capability. Customers appreciate its design and display clarity. However, battery life, functionality, and accuracy receive negative feedback, with some users reporting early device failure. It suits users focused on style but may not be ideal for heavy long-term usage.
Large AMOLED display
Stylish design
Poor battery consistency
Accuracy issues
Buyers like its design and display clarity, but report issues with battery life, accuracy, and long-term functionality.
You should choose this product because it offers a stylish large display and smart features for short-term everyday use.
Timex Smart Neo smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Bluetooth calling and essential health tracking features. Designed for simplicity and reliability, it focuses on everyday usability rather than advanced features. The clean interface and trusted Timex branding make it appealing for first-time smartwatch users. It offers a balance of display quality, calling support, and basic fitness tracking in a straightforward package suitable for daily wear.
Trusted brand reliability
Simple user interface
Limited advanced features
Basic fitness tracking
You should choose this product because it offers a simple, reliable smartwatch experience with essential features from a trusted brand.
Yes, many models in this price range offer essential features like fitness tracking, notifications and decent battery life, making them suitable for everyday use.
Several models now include Bluetooth calling, allowing users to take calls directly from the watch when connected to a smartphone.
You can expect basic health tracking, multiple sports modes, notifications and good battery life, though premium features may be limited.
|Smartwatches
|Display
|Sports Modes
|Special Feature
|Noise Halo 2
|1.43" AMOLED
|Yes
|Rotating Dial
|boAt Lunar Discovery
|1.39" HD
|Yes
|Navigation
|Fire-Boltt Axiom
|1.43" AMOLED
|Yes
|Rotating Crown
|boAt Ultima Prime
|1.43" AMOLED
|100+
|Fitness Nudges
|Noise Twist Go
|1.39"
|100+
|Metal Build
|Redmi Watch 5 Active
|2"
|Yes
|Alexa
|Pebble Royale Legend
|1.43" AMOLED
|Yes
|Slim Design
|Redmi Move
|1.85" AMOLED
|140+
|HyperOS
|Fastrack FS2 Pro
|1.96" AMOLED
|100+
|AI Assistant
|Timex Smart Neo
|1.43" AMOLED
|Yes
|Simplicity
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more