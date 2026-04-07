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Want a smartwatch without spending too much? These 10 options under ₹5000 are made for you

Smartwatches under 5000 from brands like Noise, boAt and Fire-Boltt offer fitness tracking, calling features and everyday usability at an accessible price.

Published7 Apr 2026, 04:16 PM IST
Affordable smartwatches that cover everyday features without stretching your budget.
Affordable smartwatches that cover everyday features without stretching your budget.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Finding a smartwatch that balances features and price can feel tricky, especially when you are trying to stay within a budget. Many users want essential features like fitness tracking, notifications and decent battery life without paying a premium.

Our PicksBest overallBudget friendlyValue for moneyFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

This is where smartwatches under 5000 stand out as a practical option. Brands like Noise, boAt and Fire-Boltt offer models that cover everyday needs such as step tracking, heart rate monitoring and Bluetooth calling. While they may not include premium features, they deliver enough functionality for daily use. This guide highlights some of the best options that offer value and convenience in this price range.

BEST OVERALL

Noise Halo 2 smartwatch features a premium stainless steel build with an axe-cut bezel and a functional rotating dial for smooth navigation. The 1.43-inch AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals, while Bluetooth calling and a full health suite enhance usability. Custom transition effects improve UI experience. Customers appreciate its design and feature set, though some report inconsistent battery life and occasional connectivity issues. It suits users seeking a stylish smartwatch with practical controls and everyday smart features.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED
Build
Stainless Steel
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Health
Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking
Control
Functional Rotating Dial

Reason to buy

Premium design with rotating dial

Smooth UI transitions

Reason to avoid

Battery performance inconsistent

Connectivity issues reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its premium build and feature-rich experience. However, many report inconsistent battery life and occasional connectivity or app synchronisation issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines premium design with a functional rotating dial and useful smart features for everyday use.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

boAt Lunar Discovery smartwatch offers a 1.39-inch HD display with turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth calling. It includes features like DIY watch faces, SOS alerts, and QR tray access for convenience. Customers praise its premium look and health tracking, especially heart rate monitoring. However, battery life and connectivity receive mixed feedback, with some users reporting frequent disconnections. It is a feature-packed smartwatch suited for users wanting navigation and smart functionality at an affordable price.

Specifications

Display
1.39-inch HD
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Navigation
Turn-by-Turn
Safety
Emergency SOS
Customisation
DIY Watch Faces

Reason to buy

Navigation feature included

Premium design

Reason to avoid

Battery inconsistency

Bluetooth disconnection issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its features and design quality, though battery life and Bluetooth connectivity show mixed performance across different users.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers navigation features and smart tools at a competitive price.

Fire-Boltt Axiom smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display and always-on functionality for clear visibility. It features Bluetooth calling, a rotating crown, and health tracking tools like SpO₂ and heart rate monitoring. The premium design resembles high-end smartwatches, attracting style-conscious users. Customers appreciate display quality and calling features, but battery life and reliability receive mixed feedback, with some users reporting sudden performance issues during prolonged usage.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch Super AMOLED
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Health
SpO₂, Heart Rate
Build
Rotating Crown
Waterproof
IP67

Reason to buy

Sharp AMOLED display

Premium design appeal

Reason to avoid

Battery drains quickly

Reliability issues reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its premium look and display clarity, though battery life and long-term reliability receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a stylish AMOLED display with essential smart features and calling support.

boAt Ultima Prime smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with always-on support and a functional crown for navigation. It includes over 100 sports modes, personalised fitness nudges, and Bluetooth calling for convenience. Customers appreciate its stylish round dial and accurate tracking capabilities. However, performance and battery life vary, with some users experiencing limited backup and occasional malfunctioning. It is suitable for users seeking fitness-focused features with a modern design.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED
Modes
100+ Sports Modes
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Features
Fitness Nudges
Control
Functional Crown

Reason to buy

Fitness-focused features

Stylish round dial

Reason to avoid

Battery inconsistency

Mixed performance reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its design and fitness tracking features. However, battery life and performance consistency vary across users.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it balances fitness tracking and smart features with a stylish design.

Noise Twist Go smartwatch offers a round dial design with a 1.39-inch display and durable metal build. It supports Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes, and health tracking features like heart rate and sleep monitoring. Customers appreciate its affordability and stylish look. However, display clarity, connectivity, and battery life receive mixed feedback, with some users reporting quick battery drain and connection drops during use.

Specifications

Display
1.39-inch
Build
Metal Body
Modes
100+ Sports
Health
Heart Rate Monitoring
Waterproof
IP68

Reason to buy

Affordable pricing

Stylish metal build

Reason to avoid

Mixed display clarity

Connectivity issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its value and design, though battery life and connectivity performance vary significantly.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers essential smartwatch features at an affordable price.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Redmi Watch 5 Active features a large 2-inch display with a metal body and up to 18-day battery life. It supports Bluetooth calling, Alexa integration, and advanced AI noise cancellation for better call clarity. Customers appreciate its long battery backup and feature set. However, some find the display size bulky and report occasional issues with Alexa functionality. It suits users looking for long battery life and practical everyday features.

Specifications

Display
2-inch
Battery
Up to 18 days
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Assistant
Alexa
Build
Metal Body

Reason to buy

Excellent battery life

Large display

Reason to avoid

Bulky design

Alexa issues reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its long battery life and feature set, though some find the size bulky and Alexa integration inconsistent.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers long battery life with smart calling and assistant features.

Pebble Royale Legend smartwatch offers a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an ultra-slim premium design and always-on functionality. It supports Bluetooth calling and essential health tracking features. Customers appreciate its elegant design and value pricing. However, display responsiveness, software quality, and battery performance receive mixed feedback, with some users reporting lag or reliability issues. It is suitable for users prioritising style with basic smartwatch functionality.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED
Build
Ultra Slim
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Features
Always-On Display
Health
Basic Tracking

Reason to buy

Premium slim design

Good value pricing

Reason to avoid

Software issues

Display responsiveness concerns

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its premium design, but report mixed experiences with software performance and battery life.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a stylish slim design with essential smartwatch features.

Redmi Move smartwatch features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness and always-on support. It offers 140+ sports modes, Bluetooth calling, and 24/7 heart rate and SpO₂ tracking. Powered by HyperOS, it ensures smoother performance and integration. With up to 14-day battery life, it suits active users. Its combination of display quality, fitness tracking, and battery efficiency makes it a balanced option for daily usage.

Specifications

Display
1.85-inch AMOLED
Brightness
600 nits
Modes
140+ Sports
Health
HR, SpO₂
Battery
Up to 14 days

Reason to buy

Bright AMOLED display

Strong battery backup

Reason to avoid

Limited premium build feel

Average speaker quality

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers strong display quality and balanced fitness tracking with long battery life.

Fastrack Limitless FS2 Pro smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistant support. It includes 100+ sports modes and fast charging capability. Customers appreciate its design and display clarity. However, battery life, functionality, and accuracy receive negative feedback, with some users reporting early device failure. It suits users focused on style but may not be ideal for heavy long-term usage.

Specifications

Display
1.96-inch AMOLED
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Modes
100+ Sports
Assistant
AI Voice
Battery
5 days

Reason to buy

Large AMOLED display

Stylish design

Reason to avoid

Poor battery consistency

Accuracy issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its design and display clarity, but report issues with battery life, accuracy, and long-term functionality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a stylish large display and smart features for short-term everyday use.

Timex Smart Neo smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Bluetooth calling and essential health tracking features. Designed for simplicity and reliability, it focuses on everyday usability rather than advanced features. The clean interface and trusted Timex branding make it appealing for first-time smartwatch users. It offers a balance of display quality, calling support, and basic fitness tracking in a straightforward package suitable for daily wear.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED
Calling
Bluetooth Calling
Health
Heart Rate Tracking
Build
Lightweight Design
Brand
Timex

Reason to buy

Trusted brand reliability

Simple user interface

Reason to avoid

Limited advanced features

Basic fitness tracking

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a simple, reliable smartwatch experience with essential features from a trusted brand.

Factors to consider when buying smartwatches under 5000

  • Display quality: A bright and clear display improves readability during outdoor and indoor use.
  • Battery life: Long battery backup ensures the watch lasts through daily activities without frequent charging.
  • Fitness tracking: Features like step count, heart rate monitoring and workout modes add practical value.
  • Calling and notifications: Bluetooth calling and app notifications improve convenience for everyday use.
  • Build and comfort: Lightweight and comfortable designs are better for all-day wear.

Are smartwatches under 5000 reliable for daily use?

Yes, many models in this price range offer essential features like fitness tracking, notifications and decent battery life, making them suitable for everyday use.

Do these smartwatches support Bluetooth calling?

Several models now include Bluetooth calling, allowing users to take calls directly from the watch when connected to a smartphone.

What features should you expect at this price?

You can expect basic health tracking, multiple sports modes, notifications and good battery life, though premium features may be limited.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches under 5000

SmartwatchesDisplaySports ModesSpecial Feature
Noise Halo 21.43" AMOLEDYesRotating Dial
boAt Lunar Discovery1.39" HDYesNavigation
Fire-Boltt Axiom1.43" AMOLEDYesRotating Crown
boAt Ultima Prime1.43" AMOLED100+Fitness Nudges
Noise Twist Go1.39"100+Metal Build
Redmi Watch 5 Active2"YesAlexa
Pebble Royale Legend1.43" AMOLEDYesSlim Design
Redmi Move1.85" AMOLED140+HyperOS
Fastrack FS2 Pro1.96" AMOLED100+AI Assistant
Timex Smart Neo1.43" AMOLEDYesSimplicity

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesWant a smartwatch without spending too much? These 10 options under ₹5000 are made for you

FAQs

Are these smartwatches good for fitness tracking?

Yes, most models include basic tracking features such as steps, heart rate and activity monitoring.

Do they work with all smartphones?

Most smartwatches support both Android and iOS devices through companion apps.

Is battery life good in this segment?

Many models offer battery life that can last several days depending on usage.

Do they support app notifications?

Yes, they can display notifications from calls, messages and apps.

Are these watches durable?

Build quality varies, but many models are designed for regular daily use.

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