Want a smartwatch without spending too much? These 10 options under ₹5000 are made for you

Finding a smartwatch that balances features and price can feel tricky, especially when you are trying to stay within a budget. Many users want essential features like fitness tracking, notifications and decent battery life without paying a premium.

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This is where smartwatches under ₹5000 stand out as a practical option. Brands like Noise, boAt and Fire-Boltt offer models that cover everyday needs such as step tracking, heart rate monitoring and Bluetooth calling. While they may not include premium features, they deliver enough functionality for daily use. This guide highlights some of the best options that offer value and convenience in this price range.

BEST OVERALL

Noise Halo 2 smartwatch features a premium stainless steel build with an axe-cut bezel and a functional rotating dial for smooth navigation. The 1.43-inch AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals, while Bluetooth calling and a full health suite enhance usability. Custom transition effects improve UI experience. Customers appreciate its design and feature set, though some report inconsistent battery life and occasional connectivity issues. It suits users seeking a stylish smartwatch with practical controls and everyday smart features.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Build Stainless Steel Calling Bluetooth Calling Health Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking Control Functional Rotating Dial Reason to buy Premium design with rotating dial Smooth UI transitions Reason to avoid Battery performance inconsistent Connectivity issues reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its premium build and feature-rich experience. However, many report inconsistent battery life and occasional connectivity or app synchronisation issues.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines premium design with a functional rotating dial and useful smart features for everyday use.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

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boAt Lunar Discovery smartwatch offers a 1.39-inch HD display with turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth calling. It includes features like DIY watch faces, SOS alerts, and QR tray access for convenience. Customers praise its premium look and health tracking, especially heart rate monitoring. However, battery life and connectivity receive mixed feedback, with some users reporting frequent disconnections. It is a feature-packed smartwatch suited for users wanting navigation and smart functionality at an affordable price.

Specifications Display 1.39-inch HD Calling Bluetooth Calling Navigation Turn-by-Turn Safety Emergency SOS Customisation DIY Watch Faces Reason to buy Navigation feature included Premium design Reason to avoid Battery inconsistency Bluetooth disconnection issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its features and design quality, though battery life and Bluetooth connectivity show mixed performance across different users.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers navigation features and smart tools at a competitive price.

Fire-Boltt Axiom smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display and always-on functionality for clear visibility. It features Bluetooth calling, a rotating crown, and health tracking tools like SpO₂ and heart rate monitoring. The premium design resembles high-end smartwatches, attracting style-conscious users. Customers appreciate display quality and calling features, but battery life and reliability receive mixed feedback, with some users reporting sudden performance issues during prolonged usage.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch Super AMOLED Calling Bluetooth Calling Health SpO₂, Heart Rate Build Rotating Crown Waterproof IP67 Reason to buy Sharp AMOLED display Premium design appeal Reason to avoid Battery drains quickly Reliability issues reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its premium look and display clarity, though battery life and long-term reliability receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers a stylish AMOLED display with essential smart features and calling support.

boAt Ultima Prime smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with always-on support and a functional crown for navigation. It includes over 100 sports modes, personalised fitness nudges, and Bluetooth calling for convenience. Customers appreciate its stylish round dial and accurate tracking capabilities. However, performance and battery life vary, with some users experiencing limited backup and occasional malfunctioning. It is suitable for users seeking fitness-focused features with a modern design.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Modes 100+ Sports Modes Calling Bluetooth Calling Features Fitness Nudges Control Functional Crown Reason to buy Fitness-focused features Stylish round dial Reason to avoid Battery inconsistency Mixed performance reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its design and fitness tracking features. However, battery life and performance consistency vary across users.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it balances fitness tracking and smart features with a stylish design.

Noise Twist Go smartwatch offers a round dial design with a 1.39-inch display and durable metal build. It supports Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes, and health tracking features like heart rate and sleep monitoring. Customers appreciate its affordability and stylish look. However, display clarity, connectivity, and battery life receive mixed feedback, with some users reporting quick battery drain and connection drops during use.

Specifications Display 1.39-inch Build Metal Body Modes 100+ Sports Health Heart Rate Monitoring Waterproof IP68 Reason to buy Affordable pricing Stylish metal build Reason to avoid Mixed display clarity Connectivity issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its value and design, though battery life and connectivity performance vary significantly.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers essential smartwatch features at an affordable price.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Redmi Watch 5 Active features a large 2-inch display with a metal body and up to 18-day battery life. It supports Bluetooth calling, Alexa integration, and advanced AI noise cancellation for better call clarity. Customers appreciate its long battery backup and feature set. However, some find the display size bulky and report occasional issues with Alexa functionality. It suits users looking for long battery life and practical everyday features.

Specifications Display 2-inch Battery Up to 18 days Calling Bluetooth Calling Assistant Alexa Build Metal Body Reason to buy Excellent battery life Large display Reason to avoid Bulky design Alexa issues reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its long battery life and feature set, though some find the size bulky and Alexa integration inconsistent.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it delivers long battery life with smart calling and assistant features.

Pebble Royale Legend smartwatch offers a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an ultra-slim premium design and always-on functionality. It supports Bluetooth calling and essential health tracking features. Customers appreciate its elegant design and value pricing. However, display responsiveness, software quality, and battery performance receive mixed feedback, with some users reporting lag or reliability issues. It is suitable for users prioritising style with basic smartwatch functionality.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Build Ultra Slim Calling Bluetooth Calling Features Always-On Display Health Basic Tracking Reason to buy Premium slim design Good value pricing Reason to avoid Software issues Display responsiveness concerns

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its premium design, but report mixed experiences with software performance and battery life.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers a stylish slim design with essential smartwatch features.

Redmi Move smartwatch features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness and always-on support. It offers 140+ sports modes, Bluetooth calling, and 24/7 heart rate and SpO₂ tracking. Powered by HyperOS, it ensures smoother performance and integration. With up to 14-day battery life, it suits active users. Its combination of display quality, fitness tracking, and battery efficiency makes it a balanced option for daily usage.

Specifications Display 1.85-inch AMOLED Brightness 600 nits Modes 140+ Sports Health HR, SpO₂ Battery Up to 14 days Reason to buy Bright AMOLED display Strong battery backup Reason to avoid Limited premium build feel Average speaker quality

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers strong display quality and balanced fitness tracking with long battery life.

Fastrack Limitless FS2 Pro smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with Bluetooth calling and AI voice assistant support. It includes 100+ sports modes and fast charging capability. Customers appreciate its design and display clarity. However, battery life, functionality, and accuracy receive negative feedback, with some users reporting early device failure. It suits users focused on style but may not be ideal for heavy long-term usage.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch AMOLED Calling Bluetooth Calling Modes 100+ Sports Assistant AI Voice Battery 5 days Reason to buy Large AMOLED display Stylish design Reason to avoid Poor battery consistency Accuracy issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its design and display clarity, but report issues with battery life, accuracy, and long-term functionality.

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers a stylish large display and smart features for short-term everyday use.

Timex Smart Neo smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Bluetooth calling and essential health tracking features. Designed for simplicity and reliability, it focuses on everyday usability rather than advanced features. The clean interface and trusted Timex branding make it appealing for first-time smartwatch users. It offers a balance of display quality, calling support, and basic fitness tracking in a straightforward package suitable for daily wear.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Calling Bluetooth Calling Health Heart Rate Tracking Build Lightweight Design Brand Timex Reason to buy Trusted brand reliability Simple user interface Reason to avoid Limited advanced features Basic fitness tracking

Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers a simple, reliable smartwatch experience with essential features from a trusted brand.

Factors to consider when buying smartwatches under ₹ 5000 Display quality: A bright and clear display improves readability during outdoor and indoor use.

Battery life: Long battery backup ensures the watch lasts through daily activities without frequent charging.

Fitness tracking: Features like step count, heart rate monitoring and workout modes add practical value.

Calling and notifications: Bluetooth calling and app notifications improve convenience for everyday use.

Build and comfort: Lightweight and comfortable designs are better for all-day wear. Are smartwatches under ₹ 5000 reliable for daily use? Yes, many models in this price range offer essential features like fitness tracking, notifications and decent battery life, making them suitable for everyday use.

Do these smartwatches support Bluetooth calling? Several models now include Bluetooth calling, allowing users to take calls directly from the watch when connected to a smartphone.

What features should you expect at this price? You can expect basic health tracking, multiple sports modes, notifications and good battery life, though premium features may be limited.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches under ₹ 5000

Smartwatches Display Sports Modes Special Feature Noise Halo 2 1.43" AMOLED Yes Rotating Dial boAt Lunar Discovery 1.39" HD Yes Navigation Fire-Boltt Axiom 1.43" AMOLED Yes Rotating Crown boAt Ultima Prime 1.43" AMOLED 100+ Fitness Nudges Noise Twist Go 1.39" 100+ Metal Build Redmi Watch 5 Active 2" Yes Alexa Pebble Royale Legend 1.43" AMOLED Yes Slim Design Redmi Move 1.85" AMOLED 140+ HyperOS Fastrack FS2 Pro 1.96" AMOLED 100+ AI Assistant Timex Smart Neo 1.43" AMOLED Yes Simplicity

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