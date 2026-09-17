Want a soundbar that sounds good with music too? Check these features before buying

Buying a soundbar mainly for your TV is fairly simple. But if you also plan to use it for music, there are a few more things to consider. Not every soundbar is tuned with music in mind. Some are great for movies and dialogue but can sound too bass-heavy or flat with songs. Features such as stereo performance, bass, EQ controls, streaming support and connectivity can make a real difference. So, before you spend on a soundbar, here are the features worth checking if music is going to be a big part of your usage.

Start with the sound, not the wattage Wattage is one of the first numbers you will see on a soundbar's product page. It is also one of the easiest numbers to overvalue.

A higher wattage figure does not automatically mean a soundbar will reproduce music better. For music listening, what matters more is how cleanly the soundbar handles vocals, instruments, bass and louder passages.

Independent testing of soundbars for music commonly looks at things such as stereo frequency response, soundstage, bass performance and sound customisation rather than simply power output.

Think about your own listening habits. If you mostly play acoustic tracks, Bollywood vocals or podcasts, clear mid-range performance matters. If your playlist leans towards EDM, hip-hop or rock, deeper and more controlled bass becomes more important.

In other words, do not let a big wattage number make the buying decision for you.

Stereo performance matters more than you might expect Soundbars are heavily marketed around surround sound and multiple channels, but music is not always about creating the biggest possible wall of sound.

A good stereo presentation can make vocals feel centred while instruments spread naturally across the left and right sides. That sense of space is often more useful for music than simply adding more virtual surround processing.

This does not mean you should avoid 5.1 or Dolby Atmos soundbars. It simply means that more channels do not automatically translate into better music.

If possible, look for reviews that discuss stereo performance, vocals, instrument separation and soundstage. Those details tell you considerably more about music playback than a channel count printed on the box.

A subwoofer can change the experience If you listen to bass-heavy music, think carefully about whether you want a soundbar with a dedicated subwoofer.

A separate subwoofer handles the lowest frequencies, which can give electronic music, hip-hop and cinematic tracks more weight. It can also allow the main soundbar to focus more on the middle and higher frequencies.

But bigger bass is not always better bass.

A badly integrated subwoofer can make music sound boomy, with bass overpowering vocals and other instruments. A well-balanced setup should make the subwoofer feel like part of the system rather than a separate speaker announcing its presence every few seconds.

For a smaller room, an all-in-one soundbar may be perfectly adequate. If you have a larger living room and regularly listen to music at higher volumes, a soundbar plus subwoofer setup is worth considering.

Look for EQ controls and a dedicated music mode This is one of those features that may not sound exciting on a specification sheet but can make a difference in daily use.

Equaliser, or EQ, controls let you adjust different parts of the sound. Depending on the model, you may be able to alter bass, treble or individual frequency bands.

Some soundbars also include dedicated music modes and presets. These can be useful when you switch between watching a film and playing music.

More importantly, customisation gives you some control over the sound rather than forcing you to accept whatever tuning the manufacturer chose.

Room correction can also be useful. Supported soundbars can analyse the room and adjust their output accordingly. The exact implementation varies, so it is worth checking what the feature actually does rather than assuming every "room calibration" system works in the same way.

Wi-Fi streaming is worth paying attention to Bluetooth is convenient, but it should not necessarily be your only option if music is a major part of your buying decision.

Wi-Fi-enabled soundbars can offer direct access to streaming platforms and features such as Spotify Connect, AirPlay or Chromecast, depending on the model. Current soundbars from brands such as Samsung offer combinations of these services, along with Bluetooth and app-based controls.

The advantage is convenience. You can start music from your phone without necessarily having to maintain a Bluetooth connection throughout playback.

There is another benefit too. Wi-Fi can make a soundbar part of a wider multi-room audio setup on supported platforms.

Just check which services your preferred soundbar actually supports. Streaming compatibility varies between models.

Dolby Atmos can be useful for music, but it is not essential Dolby Atmos is usually associated with films and TV shows, but it is also available for music.

Atmos Music uses spatial audio to place elements of a track around the listener rather than limiting the presentation to a conventional left-right stereo image. Supported music is available through services and devices that support Dolby Atmos.

That can be interesting if you regularly listen to Atmos mixes on services such as Apple Music.

But do not buy a soundbar purely because it has a Dolby Atmos badge. If most of your music is standard stereo, a well-tuned soundbar with good stereo performance may be more relevant to your listening habits than an elaborate Atmos setup.

Atmos is a useful extra. It should not automatically be the deciding factor.

Check the connectivity before buying If your soundbar will also be connected to a TV, HDMI eARC is worth looking for. It can simplify the connection between the TV and soundbar and supports high-quality audio formats when the connected devices and content are compatible. Current soundbars commonly combine eARC with Bluetooth, optical input and Wi-Fi.

For music, however, also check the wireless and network options.

Do you use an iPhone? AirPlay could be useful. Spotify user? Spotify Connect may be more convenient. Prefer playing local files? Check whether the soundbar supports the formats and playback method you use.

These small compatibility details can matter much more after six months of ownership than an extra feature you never use.

Do not ignore the size of the room A soundbar that works well in a bedroom may feel underpowered in a large open-plan living room.

This is not simply about volume. The size and layout of the room influence how sound spreads and how convincing the soundstage feels.

A compact all-in-one bar can make sense for a smaller room where you mainly want better TV audio and casual music playback. A larger soundbar with a subwoofer, and potentially rear speakers, can make more sense when music and movies are both important in a bigger space.

Also measure the TV cabinet before buying. Some soundbars are surprisingly wide and tall, and a bar that blocks part of your TV's screen or remote sensor is going to become annoying very quickly.

All-in-one soundbar or soundbar with subwoofer?

Feature All-in-one soundbar Soundbar + subwoofer Bass Usually adequate for casual listening More potential for deep, powerful bass Space Easier to place Requires additional floor space Setup Simpler More components to position Small rooms Generally more practical May be excessive for some spaces Large rooms Can work, depending on model Better suited to fuller, room-filling sound Music with heavy bass Depends strongly on the model Dedicated subwoofer can add impact Convenience Higher Slightly more involved

So, what should you actually buy? If music is going to be a major part of how you use your soundbar, do not shop by wattage or channel count alone.

Start with sound quality. Then look at bass performance, EQ controls, wireless streaming and connectivity. Consider Dolby Atmos if you actually listen to spatial music, rather than treating it as a compulsory feature.

For a bedroom or smaller living room, a well-tuned all-in-one soundbar may be all you need. If you have more space and listen to bass-heavy music regularly, a model with a dedicated subwoofer could make more sense.

The simplest rule is this: buy for the way you listen, not for the longest specification sheet. A soundbar with fewer headline features but better tuning and the right connectivity can be a much more satisfying long-term purchase.

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