Want fewer wrinkles after every wash? These steam wash washing machines can help

Doing laundry is easy. Ironing a pile of wrinkled clothes afterward is not. If you're someone who washes office wear, school uniforms or delicate fabrics regularly, a washing machine with a steam wash feature can make a noticeable difference. Steam helps loosen stubborn dirt while gently relaxing fabric fibres, which can reduce wrinkles and leave clothes looking fresher when the wash cycle ends. While it won't completely replace ironing, it can help cut down the effort needed to get clothes ready to wear.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, Hygiene Steam, Ecobubble, Quick Wash, Soft Closing Door, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA40F08H2CTL, In-Built Heater, Stainwash, Deep Charcoal) View Details Get Price Best washing machine LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details ₹36,489 Check Offers Whirlpool 9 Kg Steam Wash Technology 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (SUPREME CARE 9014-E, Midnight Grey, 100+ Tough Stains, 1400 RPM) View Details ₹36,990 Check Offers LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details Get Price LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details ₹31,990 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Modern washing machines with steam technology also offer benefits beyond wrinkle reduction. Many models help remove allergens, minimise odours, and provide gentler care for fabrics, making them a practical choice for busy households. To help you find the right one, we've rounded up 8 washing machines with steam wash features that are worth considering.

If you're new to steam wash technology, this Samsung washing machine makes laundry more convenient by reducing wrinkles, tackling stubborn stains, and improving hygiene. The Hygiene Steam cycle helps remove bacteria, while Ecobubble technology cleans effectively even with less energy and water.

Add Quick Wash, an in-built heater, and a soft-closing door, and you get a machine designed to save both time and effort.

Specifications Capacity 8kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 700 RPM Wash Programs 11 Special Features Hygiene Steam, Ecobubble, In-built Heater, Stain Wash, Quick Wash Reasons to buy Steam cycle helps reduce wrinkles, bacteria, and tough stains. Energy-efficient 5-star rating with Digital Inverter motor. Reason to avoid 700 RPM spin speed is lower than many front-load models. Steam feature is available only on selected wash programmes.

Why choose this product? Choose this washing machine for its steam-powered hygiene, wrinkle reduction, energy efficiency, and user-friendly features that simplify everyday laundry tasks.

BEST WASHING MACHINE 2. LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you want cleaner, fresher clothes with less effort, this LG front-load washing machine is a great choice. Its Steam Wash technology helps reduce wrinkles, remove allergens, and improve hygiene, making it ideal for families.

Combined with 6 Motion Direct Drive, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a powerful 1200 RPM spin, it delivers thorough cleaning while being gentle on different fabrics.

Specifications Capacity 8kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1200 RPM Wash Programs 10 Special Features Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Wi-Fi, In-built Heater, Direct Drive Motor Reasons to buy Steam wash helps reduce wrinkles, allergens, and bacteria. Quiet, durable Direct Drive motor with Wi-Fi smart controls. Reason to avoid Costs more than most top-load washing machines. Wash cycles can take longer than quick top-load models.

Why choose this product? Choose this LG washing machine for superior fabric care, steam hygiene, smart Wi-Fi controls, quieter operation, and faster drying performance every day.

If your family has frequent laundry loads, this Whirlpool front-load washing machine makes the task easier with Steam Wash technology. Steam helps reduce wrinkles, freshen clothes, and improve hygiene, while the in-built heater tackles stubborn stains more effectively. Its 1400 RPM spin also removes more water from clothes, helping them dry faster after every wash.

Specifications Capacity 9kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1400 RPM Wash Type Fully Automatic Front Load Special Features Steam Wash, In-built Heater, Inverter Motor, 100+ Tough Stain Removal Reasons to buy High 1400 RPM spin speed for quicker drying. Steam wash and heater improve stain removal and fabric hygiene. Reason to avoid Limited smart features compared to some competitors. Larger size may require more installation space.

Why choose this product? Choose this Whirlpool washing machine for powerful steam cleaning, excellent stain removal, faster drying, and spacious capacity for larger families.

This LG front-load washing machine is a great pick for small families looking to upgrade to steam wash technology. The Hygiene Steam cycle helps reduce wrinkles, remove allergens, and tackle stubborn stains, while the 6 Motion Direct Drive system adjusts drum movements for better fabric care. It also runs quietly and uses less energy, making everyday laundry more convenient.

Specifications Capacity 7kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1200 RPM Wash Programs 10 Special Features Hygiene Steam, 6 Motion DD, In-built Heater, Inverter Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis Reasons to buy Steam wash helps reduce wrinkles, stains, and allergens. Quiet, energy-efficient Direct Drive motor with 1200 RPM spin. Reason to avoid 7kg capacity may not suit larger families. No Wi-Fi connectivity for remote operation.

Why choose this product? Choose this LG washing machine for efficient steam cleaning, quieter performance, better fabric care, and reliable everyday washing for small families.

This LG front-load washing machine is designed for those who want cleaner, fresher clothes with less effort. Its Steam Wash technology helps reduce wrinkles, remove allergens, and improve hygiene, while the 6 Motion Direct Drive system adapts washing movements to different fabrics for gentler care. The 1200 RPM spin speed also extracts more water, reducing drying time.

Specifications Capacity 7kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1200 RPM Wash Programs 10 Special Features Steam Wash, 6 Motion Direct Drive, In-built Heater, Smart Diagnosis, Allergy Care Reasons to buy Steam wash reduces wrinkles while removing allergens and bacteria. Quiet, durable Direct Drive motor with excellent fabric care. Reason to avoid Suitable mainly for 3–4 member households. No built-in Wi-Fi or app-based controls.

Why choose this product? Choose this LG washing machine for steam-powered hygiene, wrinkle reduction, quieter washing, excellent fabric care, and reliable everyday performance for families.

This Samsung washing machine is a good option if you want cleaner, more hygienic laundry without extra effort. Its Hygiene Steam feature helps reduce wrinkles, remove bacteria, and freshen clothes while being gentle on fabrics. Paired with a Digital Inverter motor, it delivers quieter operation, lower energy consumption, and reliable performance for everyday family laundry.

Specifications Capacity 8kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 700 RPM Wash Type Fully Automatic Front Load Special Features Hygiene Steam, Digital Inverter Motor, Child Lock, Diamond Drum Reasons to buy Hygiene Steam improves fabric hygiene and helps reduce wrinkles. Energy-efficient Digital Inverter motor with quieter operation. Reason to avoid 700 RPM spin speed is lower than many front-load alternatives. Fewer premium smart features than similarly priced competitors.

Why choose this product? Choose this Samsung washing machine for hygienic steam cleaning, reliable inverter performance, energy savings, and gentle fabric care for everyday use.

If you're looking for a washing machine that goes beyond basic cleaning, this Bosch model is worth considering. Its Steam Antibacterial Technology helps reduce wrinkles, eliminate germs, and refresh clothes, while AI ActiveWater adjusts water usage based on the load. The large 53L drum, 15 wash programmes, and 1200 RPM spin make everyday laundry more efficient and fabric-friendly.

Specifications Capacity 7kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1200 RPM Wash Programs 15 Special Features Steam Antibacterial Technology, AI ActiveWater, In-built Heater, SoftCare Drum, EcoSilence Drive Motor Reasons to buy Steam technology improves hygiene while helping reduce wrinkles. AI ActiveWater saves water and offers 15 versatile wash programmes. Reason to avoid 7kg capacity may not be ideal for very large families. No Wi-Fi or app-based smart controls.

Why choose this product? Choose this Bosch washing machine for steam hygiene, intelligent water savings, gentle fabric care, and versatile wash programmes for everyday laundry.

If you want a single appliance to wash, dry, and refresh clothes, this IFB model is an excellent choice. Its Steam Refresh feature removes odours, allergens, and light wrinkles without using water or detergent, making it perfect for clothes that don't need a full wash.

AI-powered washing, a built-in dryer, and Wi-Fi connectivity add convenience to everyday laundry.

Specifications Capacity 9kg Wash / 6kg Dry / 3kg Steam Refresh Energy Efficiency Eco Inverter Motor Spin Speed 1400 RPM Connectivity Wi-Fi & Voice Control Special Features Steam Refresh, AI Wash, Built-in Dryer, 9 Swirl Wash, PowerSteam Reasons to buy Washes, dries, and refreshes clothes in one machine. Steam Refresh removes odours, allergens, and light wrinkles without a full wash. Reason to avoid Premium price compared to standard washing machines. Drying cycles can take longer for full loads.

Why choose this product? Choose this IFB washer dryer for AI-powered washing, steam refresh, built-in drying, smart controls, and complete laundry convenience in one machine.

What does the steam wash feature do in a washing machine? The steam wash feature releases steam into the drum during or after the wash cycle. This helps loosen dirt, penetrate fabric fibres more effectively, reduce wrinkles, remove odours, and improve hygiene. Many steam wash cycles are also designed to eliminate common allergens, making them useful for households with children or allergy sufferers.

Does a steam wash washing machine completely remove wrinkles? No, a steam wash cycle cannot completely eliminate wrinkles, especially on fabrics like cotton or linen. However, it can significantly reduce creases by relaxing fabric fibres, so clothes often come out looking smoother. This means you'll usually spend less time ironing, particularly for shirts, trousers, and everyday wear.

Is a steam wash washing machine worth buying? A steam wash washing machine is worth considering if you want better fabric care, improved hygiene, and less time spent ironing. Besides reducing wrinkles, steam helps refresh clothes, tackle odours, and remove allergens without being harsh on fabrics. If these benefits match your laundry needs, it can be a worthwhile upgrade.

Factors to consider before buying a washing machine with steam wash Wash capacity: Choose a capacity that matches your household size so you can wash clothes efficiently without overloading the machine.

Energy efficiency: Look for a high energy rating to reduce electricity consumption and keep your long-term running costs under control.

Steam wash programmes: Check whether the machine offers dedicated steam cycles for wrinkle reduction, hygiene, allergen removal, or fabric refreshing.

Fabric compatibility: Ensure the steam feature is suitable for the fabrics you wash most often, including cotton, synthetics, and delicate garments.

Spin speed and additional features: Higher spin speeds, inverter motors, smart controls, and quick wash modes can make laundry more convenient every day.

Top 3 features of the best washing machines with steam wash feature

Washing machines with steam wash Capacity Spin speed Special features Samsung 8kg Fully Automatic Top Load (WA40F08H2CTL) 8kg 700 RPM Hygiene Steam, Ecobubble, In-built Heater, Stain Wash, Digital Inverter LG 8kg Front Load (FHB1208Z4M) 8kg 1200 RPM Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Motor, In-built Heater Whirlpool Supreme Care 9014-E 9kg 1400 RPM Steam Wash, In-built Heater, 100+ Tough Stain Removal, Inverter Motor LG Smart Choice 7kg (FHB1207Z2W) 7kg 1200 RPM Hygiene Steam, 6 Motion DD, Inverter Direct Drive, Smart Diagnosis LG 7kg Front Load (FHB1207Z2M) 7kg 1200 RPM Steam Wash, Allergy Care, 6 Motion DD, In-built Heater, Smart Diagnosis Samsung 8kg Front Load (WW80T4040CE1TL) 8kg 700 RPM Hygiene Steam, Digital Inverter Motor, Diamond Drum, Child Lock Bosch WAJ24263IN (2026 Model) 7kg 1200 RPM Steam Antibacterial Technology, AI ActiveWater, SoftCare Drum, In-built Heater IFB WDR Executive ZMN CMS 9kg Wash / 6kg Dry / 3kg Refresh 1400 RPM Steam Refresh, AI Wash, Built-in Dryer, Wi-Fi, 9 Swirl Wash, PowerSteam

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The Research and Expertise To prepare this story, we compared washing machines from leading brands based on their steam wash technology, capacity, spin speed, energy efficiency, wash programmes, smart features, and overall value. We also evaluated how effectively each model helps reduce wrinkles, improve fabric hygiene, and simplify everyday laundry. The recommendations are based on product specifications, key features, user feedback, and suitability for different household sizes and washing needs.