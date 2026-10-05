Want fuller sound from your smart TV? These soundbars under ₹5,000 bring more bass and depth

Modern smart TVs have become thinner and better at displaying content, but their built in speakers still have limited room for producing powerful audio. A soundbar can solve that without requiring a large home theatre setup or a major upgrade to your entertainment unit.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The good news is that you do not need to spend a lot to get a noticeable improvement. Soundbars under ₹5,000 now include options with dedicated subwoofers, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth and multiple sound modes. Here are some options worth considering if you want better TV audio without stretching your

The GOVO GoSurround 900 is a 2.1 channel soundbar system designed for users who want a noticeable upgrade over TV speakers without spending too much. It delivers 200W output through four soundbar drivers and a dedicated 6.5 inch subwoofer. Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, AUX and USB provide plenty of connectivity options, while four EQ modes let you adjust the sound. The included remote, LED display and wall mountable design also make it convenient for everyday TV and movie use.

Specifications Output 200W Channel 2.1 channel Subwoofer 6.5 inch wired subwoofer Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, AUX and USB Drivers Four 2.25 inch soundbar drivers EQ modes 4 modes Reason to buy Powerful bass from the dedicated subwoofer. Plenty of connectivity options. Reason to avoid Bulky subwoofer needs extra space. HDMI compatibility can vary with some TVs.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally praise the loud output, bass and value for money. Several users say it works well for movies and music, although some have reported HDMI compatibility issues with certain televisions.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want strong bass and room filling sound without buying a large multi speaker home theatre system. The dedicated subwoofer gives it an advantage over basic soundbars.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Zebronics Juke BAR 3902 is a 2.1 channel soundbar system with a dedicated subwoofer and virtual 5.1 surround processing. It supports HDMI ARC, optical, USB, AUX and Bluetooth 5.0, making it compatible with televisions and other devices. The 140W maximum output is designed for stronger room filling audio, while the wall mountable soundbar keeps the setup tidy. Its separate subwoofer adds bass depth for movies, music and gaming compared with basic TV speakers.

Specifications Output 140W maximum Channel 2.1 channel with virtual 5.1 Subwoofer 11.43cm dedicated subwoofer Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, USB, AUX and Bluetooth 5.0 Frequency response 55Hz to 20kHz Mounting Wall mountable Reason to buy Dedicated subwoofer adds bass depth. Wide range of connectivity options. Reason to avoid Bass may not satisfy serious enthusiasts. Remote feels fairly basic.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally like the loud and clear output, easy connectivity and value for money. Some say the bass is good for normal rooms, while bass heavy listeners may find it somewhat limited.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a flexible TV soundbar with HDMI ARC and optical connectivity. The dedicated subwoofer also makes it a sensible option for movies and music in smaller rooms.

The boAt Aavante Bar 610 takes a different approach from the larger home theatre systems here, offering a compact 25W 2.0 channel design with a built in battery. It uses dual passive radiators to improve bass while maintaining a portable form factor. Bluetooth, AUX and USB connectivity allow it to work with TVs, phones and laptops. With around seven hours of claimed playback, this is better suited to bedrooms, desks and smaller entertainment spaces than large living rooms.

Specifications Output 25W Channel 2.0 channel Drivers Dual 50mm drivers with passive radiators Battery 2500mAh, up to 7 hours Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX and USB Charging Around 4 hours Reason to buy Portable battery powered design. Balanced sound for its size. Reason to avoid No dedicated subwoofer. Limited output for large rooms.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally praise the sound quality, battery backup and compact design. Reviews also describe the audio as balanced, although the lack of a dedicated subwoofer means bass is naturally limited compared with larger systems.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you need a compact soundbar that can move between a TV, laptop and phone. Its battery and small size make it more versatile than conventional mains powered soundbars.

The Zebronics Vita Bar 301 is a portable 42W soundbar designed for users who want more flexibility than a traditional TV speaker. It features dual 57mm drivers, dual passive radiators and nine RGB lighting modes. Bluetooth 5.3, USB, microSD and AUX cover different playback options, while TWS allows two compatible units to be paired. The built in battery and Type C charging make it portable, although its compact design means bass and battery performance will depend heavily on usage.

Specifications Output 130W RMS Channel 2.2 channel Subwoofers Dual 7.62cm drivers Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, AUX, USB and Bluetooth 5.0 Frequency response 70Hz to 20kHz Mounting Wall mountable Reason to buy Dual subwoofers provide stronger bass. Useful audio controls and connectivity. Reason to avoid Bluetooth performance can vary by distance. Glossy finish attracts fingerprints and scratches.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally praise its bass, vocal clarity and overall sound for the price. Some report that HDMI and optical deliver better output than Bluetooth, while others mention reduced satisfaction at very high volume.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want stronger bass from a single soundbar without finding space for a separate subwoofer. Its multiple inputs also make it flexible for different TV setups.

The CrossBeats Blaze B50 is a 50W Bluetooth soundbar aimed at users who want portable audio with gaming friendly features. It uses two 52mm titanium drivers and supports 3D surround sound, while RGB lighting adds a gaming focused look. Bluetooth 5.4, AUX, USB, microSD and FM provide multiple playback options. The 4000mAh battery is rated for up to 10 hours of playback, and TWS lets users connect two soundbars for a wider stereo setup.

Specifications Output 140W Channel 2.2 channel Subwoofers Dual built in subwoofers Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, AUX, USB and coaxial EQ modes Music, Movie and News Control Remote control Reason to buy Strong bass without an external subwoofer. Multiple EQ modes are useful. Reason to avoid Glossy finish can attract scratches. Some users report bass distortion.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally like the bass, design and balanced sound, with many calling it good value. However, some recent feedback mentions bass distortion and concerns around the supplied wall mounting hardware.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want powerful bass without placing a separate subwoofer around your TV unit. Its 2.2 channel layout and multiple inputs make it suited to everyday entertainment.

The Blaupunkt SBA20 Pro is a compact battery powered soundbar aimed at users who want portability alongside TV and Bluetooth audio. It produces 25W output and packs a 2000mAh battery, RGB lighting and a honeycomb design. Bluetooth, AUX, USB and TWS connectivity make it flexible for phones, laptops and TVs. The compact design is easy to move around, while the lighting adds a visual element. It is better suited to casual listening than users seeking powerful home theatre bass.

Specifications Output 25W Battery 2000mAh Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX, USB and TWS Lighting RGB lights Design Honeycomb finish Drivers Dual speakers with passive radiators Reason to buy Portable battery powered design. RGB lighting looks attractive. Reason to avoid Bass is limited for home theatre use. Some users report after sales concerns.

What are buyers saying? Buyers praise its clarity, portability, RGB lighting and easy Bluetooth connectivity. Some report good battery life, while others find the bass underwhelming or have raised concerns about durability and after sales support.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if portability and Bluetooth listening are more important than cinematic bass. The built in battery, RGB lighting and TWS support make it useful beyond a conventional TV setup.

Factors to consider when buying a soundbar Channel configuration: A 2.1 system with a dedicated subwoofer can offer more bass than a basic 2.0 soundbar.

Connectivity: HDMI ARC is useful for connecting the soundbar directly to a compatible TV and controlling volume through the TV remote.

Subwoofer: Check if the model includes a separate subwoofer rather than simply advertising multiple internal drivers.

Sound modes: Different EQ modes can help adjust the sound for movies, music, news and other content.

Room size: A very powerful soundbar may not be necessary for a bedroom or small living room, while a larger room may benefit from a higher output system. Top 3 features of best soundbars

Soundbar Output Channels Connectivity GOVO GoSurround 900 200W 2.1 Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Zebronics Juke BAR 3902 140W 2.1, Virtual 5.1 Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB, AUX boAt Aavante Bar 610 25W RMS 2.0 Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, USB Zebronics Vita Bar 301 42W RMS 2.0 Bluetooth 5.3, USB, microSD, AUX CrossBeats Blaze B50 50W 3D surround Bluetooth 5.4, AUX, USB, microSD, FM Blaupunkt SBA20 Pro 25W 2.0 Bluetooth, AUX, USB, TWS

Similar articles for you Looking for room-shaking bass or all-day battery? These are the 6 best wireless speakers in India right now

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.