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Want to keep a small room warm without spending too much? Compare these 5 heaters under ₹3,000

Winter is approaching and a room heater can make chilly mornings easier. Compare five Amazon options under 3,000, including quartz and convection models.

Sparsh Sharma
Updated10 Nov 2026, 05:46 PM IST
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A practical look at five affordable room heaters, their heating types, key features and Amazon customer feedback.
A practical look at five affordable room heaters, their heating types, key features and Amazon customer feedback.(AI Generated)

November also marks the beginning of winter and in northern India, the drop in temperature can make early mornings and late evenings quite chilly and uncomfortable as well. If you are planning to buy a room heater, it is worth comparing options before the colder weeks arrive. At a budget of under 3,000, you will mostly find compact heaters designed for smaller rooms or personal heating, rather than appliances meant to warm large spaces. We have picked five room heaters listed on Amazon from Havells, Crompton, Orient Electric and Amazon Basics. Here is what their features, limitations and customer feedback tell you.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Havells Bero Quartz Heater Black 800 watt 2 Heat Settings 2 Year Product WarrantyView Details...

₹1,900

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Crompton Comfy Plus 800 Watt Quartz Room Heater with 2 Heat Setting | Handle to carry | Neon Lamp indicatorView Details...

₹1,449

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Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | WhiteView Details...

₹1,499

...
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AmazonBasics Compact Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Corded Electric | Convection Heating with 2 Heat Settings | Indoor Use | Small | White PP PlasticView Details...

₹1,065

...
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Havells HeatKing 1800 Watt Room Heater Blower with Overheat Protection| Easy to Carry for Bedroom and Office| Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob & Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (Black)View Details...

₹2,991

...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

If you need warmth around your desk or bedside, a quartz heater offers a fairly simple approach: it directs radiant heat towards the area in front of it. The Havells Bero uses two quartz heating tubes and offers two power settings. Its compact format and carry handle also make it easier to move between rooms when needed.

Specifications

- Heater type
Quartz
- Heating element
Two quartz heating tubes
- Power
400W / 800W
- Voltage
230V
- Safety
Tip-over switch
- Warranty
2-year product warranty, as listed for this model

Reasons to buy

...

- Direct radiant heat is useful when you want warmth in a specific seating area.

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- Two power settings let you choose between lower and higher heat output.

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- The carry handle makes it convenient to shift between rooms.

Reason to avoid

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- The 800W maximum output is better suited to personal or spot heating than warming a large room.

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- Quartz heating does not circulate warm air around the room like a fan heater.

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- It does not offer thermostat-based temperature control.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the heater's design and overall build quality. However, feedback on heating performance is divided, with some finding the heat output weak. Reliability, durability and value for money also receive mixed responses, including reports of the heater stopping after a short period.

Why we picked it

The Bero is a pretty decent option for someone who wants targeted warmth without a bulky appliance. Its two quartz tubes and 400W/800W settings make it worth considering for a desk, bedside or small seating area.

2. Crompton Comfy Plus 800 Watt Quartz Room Heater with 2 Heat Setting | Handle to carry | Neon Lamp indicator

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The Crompton Comfy Plus is another quartz heater, but it adds a few practical touches for everyday use. Its 800W heating element has two heat settings, while the rust-resistant reflector is designed to maintain heat reflection. A tip-over switch cuts power if the heater falls, and the carry handle makes repositioning easier.

Specifications

- Heater type
Quartz
- Power
800W
- Heat settings
400W / 800W
- Voltage
230V
- Safety
Tilt protection and auto shut-off
- Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

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- Two heat settings offer some control over the intensity of direct warmth.

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- The tip-over protection adds an important safety measure.

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- Its carry handle makes it easier to move around the house.

Reason to avoid

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- The 800W output is intended for localised heating rather than heating a large room.

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- There is no thermostat for maintaining a selected room temperature.

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- It does not have a fan to circulate warm air.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the heater comfortable to use in smaller rooms, including bedrooms. However, opinions on heating performance and value are mixed. Reliability and durability are concerns in some feedback, with buyers reporting units failing after limited use.

Why we picked it

The Comfy Plus keeps things uncomplicated with two quartz heating levels, a portable design and tip-over protection. It is worth comparing if you want a simple heater for a smaller space rather than whole-room temperature control.

Unlike the quartz models above, the Orient Electric Areva uses a blower to distribute warm air. The current official Areva model offers two heating modes, 1000W and 2000W, and can be positioned horizontally or vertically. Its compact body, built-in handle and five-level protection are useful additions for moving and operating it around the house.

Specifications

- Heater type
Blower
- Power
1000W / 2000W
- Voltage
230V
- Weight
1.2kg
- Dimensions
250 x 118 x 240mm
- Safety
Five levels of protection, as stated by Orient Electric

Reasons to buy

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- The 2000W setting offers a higher heating output than the quartz heaters in this list.

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- Blower-based heating helps distribute warm air beyond the area directly in front of the appliance.

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- Horizontal and vertical placement gives you more flexibility when positioning it.

Reason to avoid

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- The fan produces operating noise, unlike a fan-free quartz heater.

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- The 2000W setting draws more power than the 800W quartz options.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the heater's heating performance, with some saying the temperature rises within three to five minutes. However, functionality and value receive mixed feedback. Noise is a recurring concern, while some buyers report durability problems and say the heater stopped working within a month.

Why we picked it

The Areva's 1000W and 2000W modes give it more flexibility than the lower-powered quartz options. It is worth considering if you prefer fan-assisted heating and want an appliance that can be positioned in two orientations.

The Amazon Basics convection heater takes a different route from the quartz models in this list. It uses a 2000W heating system and offers two heat settings, making it a higher-powered option for indoor use. Its compact form is useful if you have limited floor space, although the actual heating experience will depend on the room's size and insulation.

Specifications

Heater type
Convection
Power
2000W
Heat settings
2
Usage
Indoor
Body material
PP plastic
Model number
Deco RH 2000

Reasons to buy

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The 2000W rating gives it a higher power ceiling than the quartz heaters in this guide.

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Convection heating is designed to warm the surrounding air rather than only the area directly in front.

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Its compact dimensions make it easier to position in a smaller room.

Reason to avoid

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It does not offer the portability advantage of a lightweight personal quartz heater.

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Its performance may be limited in larger or poorly insulated rooms.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the heater's compact size and say it provides adequate warmth, including in chilly workspaces. Value for money also receives positive feedback. However, opinions on performance are mixed, with some buyers finding it effective and others saying it does not heat sufficiently.

Why we picked it

The 2000W convection setup makes this a different proposition from the lower-powered quartz heaters. It is worth considering if you want a compact appliance that circulates warm air rather than providing only direct radiant heat.

The Havells HeatKing is a convector room heater designed for users who want adjustable heating rather than direct radiant warmth. It offers two power settings of 900W and 1800W, allowing you to choose the heating level according to the room and weather conditions. The compact design, weighing approximately 1.532kg, also makes it easier to move around the house. Its ISI certification is another important consideration for home use.

Specifications

Heating type
Convector
Power
900W / 1800W
Voltage
230V at 50Hz
Speed settings
3
Safety certification
ISI certified, IS:302-2-30
Dimensions
25.5 x 19.5 x 10.2cm
Weight
Approximately 1.532kg

Reasons to buy

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Two heating levels let you adjust power consumption according to your requirements.

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Compact dimensions and relatively low weight make it easier to reposition.

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ISI certification provides an additional safety assurance.

Reason to avoid

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The 1800W maximum setting can consume more electricity during extended use.

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It does not offer the direct radiant heating approach of quartz heaters.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon's customer summary reflects neutral feedback across product quality, heating performance, value for money, reliability and effectiveness.

Why we picked it

The HeatKing stands out with its convector heating system and adjustable 900W and 1800W settings. It is worth considering if you want to switch between lower and higher heating levels while keeping the appliance compact.

Top 3 features of room heaters under 3,000

Room heaterHeating typePowerKey feature
Havells Bero Quartz HeaterQuartz400W / 800WTwo heating tubes
Crompton Comfy PlusQuartz400W / 800WTip-over protection
Orient Electric ArevaBlower1000W / 2000WHorizontal and vertical placement
Amazon Basics Convection HeaterConvection2000WTwo heat settings
Havells HeatKing 1800W Convector900W /1800WISI certified

Factors to consider when buying a room heater

  • Heating type: Quartz heaters provide direct radiant warmth, while blower and convection models use moving air to distribute heat. Choose according to whether you need personal heating or warmth across a room.
  • Room size and power: An 800W heater is better suited to targeted heating. Higher-powered models may be more appropriate for larger spaces, but actual performance also depends on insulation, ventilation and room conditions.
  • Safety features: Look for tip-over protection, overheat protection and a protective grill. Keep the heater away from curtains, bedding and other flammable materials, and follow the manufacturer's instructions.
  • Power consumption and noise: Higher wattage generally means greater electricity consumption when running at full power. Fan-based heaters can also produce operating noise, which may matter in bedrooms or study spaces.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesWant to keep a small room warm without spending too much? Compare these 5 heaters under ₹3,000
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FAQs
A compact quartz heater can provide direct warmth around a bed or seating area. A blower or convection heater may be more suitable if you want warm air distributed around the room.
An 800W heater can provide targeted warmth in a small space, but it may not be sufficient to heat an entire room, particularly during very cold weather.
At full power, a 2000W heater uses more electricity per hour than an 800W model. Actual consumption depends on the selected heat setting and how long the appliance runs.
Neither is universally better. Quartz heaters provide direct radiant heat and usually operate without a fan, while blower heaters circulate warm air. The right choice depends on your room and heating needs.
It is safer to switch it off when sleeping unless the manufacturer explicitly permits the intended use and provides appropriate safety controls. Keep it away from bedding, curtains and other combustible materials.

Meet your Guide

Sparsh Sharma

Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more

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