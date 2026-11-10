Want to keep a small room warm without spending too much? Compare these 5 heaters under ₹3,000

November also marks the beginning of winter and in northern India, the drop in temperature can make early mornings and late evenings quite chilly and uncomfortable as well. If you are planning to buy a room heater, it is worth comparing options before the colder weeks arrive. At a budget of under ₹3,000, you will mostly find compact heaters designed for smaller rooms or personal heating, rather than appliances meant to warm large spaces. We have picked five room heaters listed on Amazon from Havells, Crompton, Orient Electric and Amazon Basics. Here is what their features, limitations and customer feedback tell you.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

If you need warmth around your desk or bedside, a quartz heater offers a fairly simple approach: it directs radiant heat towards the area in front of it. The Havells Bero uses two quartz heating tubes and offers two power settings. Its compact format and carry handle also make it easier to move between rooms when needed.

Specifications - Heater type Quartz - Heating element Two quartz heating tubes - Power 400W / 800W - Voltage 230V - Safety Tip-over switch - Warranty 2-year product warranty, as listed for this model Reason to buy - Direct radiant heat is useful when you want warmth in a specific seating area. - Two power settings let you choose between lower and higher heat output. - The carry handle makes it convenient to shift between rooms. Reason to avoid - The 800W maximum output is better suited to personal or spot heating than warming a large room. - Quartz heating does not circulate warm air around the room like a fan heater. - It does not offer thermostat-based temperature control.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the heater's design and overall build quality. However, feedback on heating performance is divided, with some finding the heat output weak. Reliability, durability and value for money also receive mixed responses, including reports of the heater stopping after a short period.

Why we picked it The Bero is a pretty decent option for someone who wants targeted warmth without a bulky appliance. Its two quartz tubes and 400W/800W settings make it worth considering for a desk, bedside or small seating area.

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The Crompton Comfy Plus is another quartz heater, but it adds a few practical touches for everyday use. Its 800W heating element has two heat settings, while the rust-resistant reflector is designed to maintain heat reflection. A tip-over switch cuts power if the heater falls, and the carry handle makes repositioning easier.

Specifications - Heater type Quartz - Power 800W - Heat settings 400W / 800W - Voltage 230V - Safety Tilt protection and auto shut-off - Warranty 1 year Reason to buy - Two heat settings offer some control over the intensity of direct warmth. - The tip-over protection adds an important safety measure. - Its carry handle makes it easier to move around the house. Reason to avoid - The 800W output is intended for localised heating rather than heating a large room. - There is no thermostat for maintaining a selected room temperature. - It does not have a fan to circulate warm air.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers find the heater comfortable to use in smaller rooms, including bedrooms. However, opinions on heating performance and value are mixed. Reliability and durability are concerns in some feedback, with buyers reporting units failing after limited use.

Why we picked it The Comfy Plus keeps things uncomplicated with two quartz heating levels, a portable design and tip-over protection. It is worth comparing if you want a simple heater for a smaller space rather than whole-room temperature control.

Unlike the quartz models above, the Orient Electric Areva uses a blower to distribute warm air. The current official Areva model offers two heating modes, 1000W and 2000W, and can be positioned horizontally or vertically. Its compact body, built-in handle and five-level protection are useful additions for moving and operating it around the house.

Specifications - Heater type Blower - Power 1000W / 2000W - Voltage 230V - Weight 1.2kg - Dimensions 250 x 118 x 240mm - Safety Five levels of protection, as stated by Orient Electric Reason to buy - The 2000W setting offers a higher heating output than the quartz heaters in this list. - Blower-based heating helps distribute warm air beyond the area directly in front of the appliance. - Horizontal and vertical placement gives you more flexibility when positioning it. Reason to avoid - The fan produces operating noise, unlike a fan-free quartz heater. - The 2000W setting draws more power than the 800W quartz options.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the heater's heating performance, with some saying the temperature rises within three to five minutes. However, functionality and value receive mixed feedback. Noise is a recurring concern, while some buyers report durability problems and say the heater stopped working within a month.

Why we picked it The Areva's 1000W and 2000W modes give it more flexibility than the lower-powered quartz options. It is worth considering if you prefer fan-assisted heating and want an appliance that can be positioned in two orientations.

The Amazon Basics convection heater takes a different route from the quartz models in this list. It uses a 2000W heating system and offers two heat settings, making it a higher-powered option for indoor use. Its compact form is useful if you have limited floor space, although the actual heating experience will depend on the room's size and insulation.

Specifications Heater type Convection Power 2000W Heat settings 2 Usage Indoor Body material PP plastic Model number Deco RH 2000 Reason to buy The 2000W rating gives it a higher power ceiling than the quartz heaters in this guide. Convection heating is designed to warm the surrounding air rather than only the area directly in front. Its compact dimensions make it easier to position in a smaller room. Reason to avoid It does not offer the portability advantage of a lightweight personal quartz heater. Its performance may be limited in larger or poorly insulated rooms.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the heater's compact size and say it provides adequate warmth, including in chilly workspaces. Value for money also receives positive feedback. However, opinions on performance are mixed, with some buyers finding it effective and others saying it does not heat sufficiently.

Why we picked it The 2000W convection setup makes this a different proposition from the lower-powered quartz heaters. It is worth considering if you want a compact appliance that circulates warm air rather than providing only direct radiant heat.

The Havells HeatKing is a convector room heater designed for users who want adjustable heating rather than direct radiant warmth. It offers two power settings of 900W and 1800W, allowing you to choose the heating level according to the room and weather conditions. The compact design, weighing approximately 1.532kg, also makes it easier to move around the house. Its ISI certification is another important consideration for home use.

Specifications Heating type Convector Power 900W / 1800W Voltage 230V at 50Hz Speed settings 3 Safety certification ISI certified, IS:302-2-30 Dimensions 25.5 x 19.5 x 10.2cm Weight Approximately 1.532kg Reason to buy Two heating levels let you adjust power consumption according to your requirements. Compact dimensions and relatively low weight make it easier to reposition. ISI certification provides an additional safety assurance. Reason to avoid The 1800W maximum setting can consume more electricity during extended use. It does not offer the direct radiant heating approach of quartz heaters.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon's customer summary reflects neutral feedback across product quality, heating performance, value for money, reliability and effectiveness.

Why we picked it The HeatKing stands out with its convector heating system and adjustable 900W and 1800W settings. It is worth considering if you want to switch between lower and higher heating levels while keeping the appliance compact.

Top 3 features of room heaters under ₹ 3,000

Room heater Heating type Power Key feature Havells Bero Quartz Heater Quartz 400W / 800W Two heating tubes Crompton Comfy Plus Quartz 400W / 800W Tip-over protection Orient Electric Areva Blower 1000W / 2000W Horizontal and vertical placement Amazon Basics Convection Heater Convection 2000W Two heat settings Havells HeatKing 1800W Convector 900W /1800W ISI certified

Factors to consider when buying a room heater Heating type: Quartz heaters provide direct radiant warmth, while blower and convection models use moving air to distribute heat. Choose according to whether you need personal heating or warmth across a room.

Room size and power: An 800W heater is better suited to targeted heating. Higher-powered models may be more appropriate for larger spaces, but actual performance also depends on insulation, ventilation and room conditions.

Safety features: Look for tip-over protection, overheat protection and a protective grill. Keep the heater away from curtains, bedding and other flammable materials, and follow the manufacturer's instructions.

Power consumption and noise: Higher wattage generally means greater electricity consumption when running at full power. Fan-based heaters can also produce operating noise, which may matter in bedrooms or study spaces. Similar stories for you: I want an air purifier that shows the difference it makes to indoor air quality

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