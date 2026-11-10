Want to keep a small room warm without spending too much? Compare these 5 heaters under ₹3,000

November also marks the beginning of winter and in northern India, the drop in temperature can make early mornings and late evenings quite chilly and uncomfortable as well. If you are planning to buy a room heater, it is worth comparing options before the colder weeks arrive. At a budget of under ₹3,000, you will mostly find compact heaters designed for smaller rooms or personal heating, rather than appliances meant to warm large spaces. We have picked five room heaters listed on Amazon from Havells, Crompton, Orient Electric and Amazon Basics. Here is what their features, limitations and customer feedback tell you.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Choose better. Buy smarter.
If you need warmth around your desk or bedside, a quartz heater offers a fairly simple approach: it directs radiant heat towards the area in front of it. The Havells Bero uses two quartz heating tubes and offers two power settings. Its compact format and carry handle also make it easier to move between rooms when needed.
- Direct radiant heat is useful when you want warmth in a specific seating area.
- Two power settings let you choose between lower and higher heat output.
- The carry handle makes it convenient to shift between rooms.
- The 800W maximum output is better suited to personal or spot heating than warming a large room.
- Quartz heating does not circulate warm air around the room like a fan heater.
- It does not offer thermostat-based temperature control.
Customers appreciate the heater's design and overall build quality. However, feedback on heating performance is divided, with some finding the heat output weak. Reliability, durability and value for money also receive mixed responses, including reports of the heater stopping after a short period.
The Bero is a pretty decent option for someone who wants targeted warmth without a bulky appliance. Its two quartz tubes and 400W/800W settings make it worth considering for a desk, bedside or small seating area.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Crompton Comfy Plus is another quartz heater, but it adds a few practical touches for everyday use. Its 800W heating element has two heat settings, while the rust-resistant reflector is designed to maintain heat reflection. A tip-over switch cuts power if the heater falls, and the carry handle makes repositioning easier.
- Two heat settings offer some control over the intensity of direct warmth.
- The tip-over protection adds an important safety measure.
- Its carry handle makes it easier to move around the house.
- The 800W output is intended for localised heating rather than heating a large room.
- There is no thermostat for maintaining a selected room temperature.
- It does not have a fan to circulate warm air.
Customers find the heater comfortable to use in smaller rooms, including bedrooms. However, opinions on heating performance and value are mixed. Reliability and durability are concerns in some feedback, with buyers reporting units failing after limited use.
The Comfy Plus keeps things uncomplicated with two quartz heating levels, a portable design and tip-over protection. It is worth comparing if you want a simple heater for a smaller space rather than whole-room temperature control.
Unlike the quartz models above, the Orient Electric Areva uses a blower to distribute warm air. The current official Areva model offers two heating modes, 1000W and 2000W, and can be positioned horizontally or vertically. Its compact body, built-in handle and five-level protection are useful additions for moving and operating it around the house.
- The 2000W setting offers a higher heating output than the quartz heaters in this list.
- Blower-based heating helps distribute warm air beyond the area directly in front of the appliance.
- Horizontal and vertical placement gives you more flexibility when positioning it.
- The fan produces operating noise, unlike a fan-free quartz heater.
- The 2000W setting draws more power than the 800W quartz options.
Customers praise the heater's heating performance, with some saying the temperature rises within three to five minutes. However, functionality and value receive mixed feedback. Noise is a recurring concern, while some buyers report durability problems and say the heater stopped working within a month.
The Areva's 1000W and 2000W modes give it more flexibility than the lower-powered quartz options. It is worth considering if you prefer fan-assisted heating and want an appliance that can be positioned in two orientations.
The Amazon Basics convection heater takes a different route from the quartz models in this list. It uses a 2000W heating system and offers two heat settings, making it a higher-powered option for indoor use. Its compact form is useful if you have limited floor space, although the actual heating experience will depend on the room's size and insulation.
The 2000W rating gives it a higher power ceiling than the quartz heaters in this guide.
Convection heating is designed to warm the surrounding air rather than only the area directly in front.
Its compact dimensions make it easier to position in a smaller room.
It does not offer the portability advantage of a lightweight personal quartz heater.
Its performance may be limited in larger or poorly insulated rooms.
Customers appreciate the heater's compact size and say it provides adequate warmth, including in chilly workspaces. Value for money also receives positive feedback. However, opinions on performance are mixed, with some buyers finding it effective and others saying it does not heat sufficiently.
The 2000W convection setup makes this a different proposition from the lower-powered quartz heaters. It is worth considering if you want a compact appliance that circulates warm air rather than providing only direct radiant heat.
The Havells HeatKing is a convector room heater designed for users who want adjustable heating rather than direct radiant warmth. It offers two power settings of 900W and 1800W, allowing you to choose the heating level according to the room and weather conditions. The compact design, weighing approximately 1.532kg, also makes it easier to move around the house. Its ISI certification is another important consideration for home use.
Two heating levels let you adjust power consumption according to your requirements.
Compact dimensions and relatively low weight make it easier to reposition.
ISI certification provides an additional safety assurance.
The 1800W maximum setting can consume more electricity during extended use.
It does not offer the direct radiant heating approach of quartz heaters.
Amazon's customer summary reflects neutral feedback across product quality, heating performance, value for money, reliability and effectiveness.
The HeatKing stands out with its convector heating system and adjustable 900W and 1800W settings. It is worth considering if you want to switch between lower and higher heating levels while keeping the appliance compact.
|Room heater
|Heating type
|Power
|Key feature
|Havells Bero Quartz Heater
|Quartz
|400W / 800W
|Two heating tubes
|Crompton Comfy Plus
|Quartz
|400W / 800W
|Tip-over protection
|Orient Electric Areva
|Blower
|1000W / 2000W
|Horizontal and vertical placement
|Amazon Basics Convection Heater
|Convection
|2000W
|Two heat settings
|Havells HeatKing 1800W
|Convector
|900W /1800W
|ISI certified
I want an air purifier that shows the difference it makes to indoor air quality
A smartwatch may offer more, but a fitness band could be all you need during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Which type of room heater is suitable for a small bedroom?
A compact quartz heater can provide direct warmth around a bed or seating area. A blower or convection heater may be more suitable if you want warm air distributed around the room.
Is an 800W room heater enough for winter?
An 800W heater can provide targeted warmth in a small space, but it may not be sufficient to heat an entire room, particularly during very cold weather.
Does a 2000W room heater consume more electricity?
At full power, a 2000W heater uses more electricity per hour than an 800W model. Actual consumption depends on the selected heat setting and how long the appliance runs.
Are quartz heaters better than blower heaters?
Neither is universally better. Quartz heaters provide direct radiant heat and usually operate without a fan, while blower heaters circulate warm air. The right choice depends on your room and heating needs.
Can I leave a room heater switched on overnight?
It is safer to switch it off when sleeping unless the manufacturer explicitly permits the intended use and provides appropriate safety controls. Keep it away from bedding, curtains and other combustible materials.