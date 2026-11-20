You check the AQI before stepping out, but do you know what the air quality is like inside your home? Keeping the windows shut may limit some outdoor pollutants from entering, but it does not necessarily mean your indoor air is clean. Dust, cooking fumes, pet dander and other airborne particles can affect the air you breathe every day. An air purifier can help filter these pollutants, but models with built-in AQI displays take things a step further.

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They show you how the indoor air quality changes throughout the day, making it easier to understand when pollution levels are high and when the purifier is doing its job. Depending on the model, you may get colour-coded indicators or a numerical PM2.5 reading on the display. If you want an appliance that not only cleans the air but also tells you what you are breathing, here are some air purifiers worth considering.

If you are buying your first air purifier for a large living room or bedroom, the Honeywell Air Touch P2 is worth considering. It can cover spaces of up to 853 sq. ft., so you don't have to restrict it to a small bedroom. Its four-stage filtration system is designed to trap dust, pollen and fine PM2.5 particles, while the activated carbon filter helps tackle smoke and odours.

The display shows PM2.5 levels, giving you an idea of how polluted your indoor air is. You can also control the purifier through Wi-Fi and Alexa, without having to operate it manually every time.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 853 sq. ft. CADR Up to 550 m³/h Filtration 4-stage HEPA filter H13 Connectivity Wi-Fi and Alexa Reason to buy PM2.5 display helps monitor indoor pollution levels. Wi-Fi and Alexa support offer convenient remote control. Reason to avoid Relatively expensive compared with basic air purifiers. The large coverage claim may vary depending on room conditions and usage.

Why choose this air purifier? Choose it for its four-stage filtration, including an H13 HEPA filter, and a PM2.5 display that tracks indoor pollution levels.

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f you want an air purifier for your bedroom or a medium-sized living room without spending too much, the Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite is a practical option. It has a coverage area of up to 462 sq. ft., making it suitable for everyday home use. Its three-layer filtration system includes a True HEPA filter to capture fine particles such as dust, pollen and pet dander, while the activated carbon layer helps reduce household odours.

What makes it particularly useful for first-time buyers is its real-time AQI display, which also shows temperature and humidity. You can check indoor air quality at a glance and control the purifier through the Xiaomi Home app or voice commands. It also alerts you when the filter needs replacement.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 462 sq. ft. CADR 360 m³/h Filtration 3-stage Particle removal Up to 99.99% of 0.1μm particles (claimed) Connectivity Wi-Fi, app and voice control Reason to buy Real-time AQI display also shows temperature and humidity. App control and filter replacement alerts add convenience. Reason to avoid No numerical PM2.5 reading is specified in the listing. Coverage claims differ: the title mentions 640 sq. ft., while the detailed specifications state 462 sq. ft.

Why choose this air purifier? Choose it for its colour-coded AQI display, which also tracks temperature and humidity, alongside app-based controls and filter replacement alerts.

If you have a spacious living room or want one purifier to handle a larger area, the Qubo Q1000 is designed for coverage of up to 1,000 sq. ft. Its five-stage filtration system includes an H13 HEPA filter to capture fine particles such as dust, smoke and allergens, along with an activated carbon layer to tackle cooking smells and other odours.

What makes it interesting for buyers is its numerical PM2.5 display, which shows pollution levels instead of relying only on coloured lights. You can also check AQI readings, change purification modes and schedule operation through the Qubo app. Its Auto mode adjusts fan speed according to detected pollution, while Sleep mode is meant for quieter operation at night. The filter is rated for up to 9,000 hours of use.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 1,000 sq. ft. CADR 600 m³/h Filtration 5-stage HEPA filter True HEPA H13 Filter life Up to 9,000 hours Reason to buy Numeric PM2.5 display shows actual particle readings, not just colour indicators. Auto, Sleep and AI modes offer flexible operation. Reason to avoid Higher price than the other models listed so far. The 1,000 sq. ft. coverage is a brand claim; actual performance depends on room conditions and air circulation.

Why choose this air purifier? Choose it for its live numerical PM2.5 display, 600 m³/h CADR and 9,000-hour filter life for larger rooms.

If you want to keep a closer watch on indoor pollution beyond just PM2.5 levels, this Xiaomi purifier offers more detailed air quality monitoring. Its five sensors track PM1, PM2.5, dust and allergens, temperature and humidity, so you get a better picture of the air inside your room. The five-stage filtration system combines a high-efficiency filter, activated carbon, UV-C light and a negative ion generator to tackle airborne particles, odours and certain pollutants.

With a CADR of 443 m³/h, it is designed for larger spaces, with the brand listing coverage of up to 900 sq. ft. You can also monitor air quality, adjust settings and check filter usage through the Xiaomi Home app.

Specifications Coverage area 312–538 sq. ft. (up to 942 sq. ft. at 2 air changes/hour) CADR 443 m³/h Filtration 5-stage Air quality sensors 5 (PM1, PM2.5, dust/allergens, temperature and humidity) Connectivity Xiaomi Home app, Alexa and Google Assistant Reason to buy LCD display tracks multiple air quality parameters, including PM1 and PM2.5. Activated carbon filtration, UV-C and negative ion technology are included in the five-stage system. Reason to avoid Coverage figures vary depending on the number of air changes per hour. Its multiple sensors and smart features may be more than basic users need.

Why choose this air purifier? Choose it for five-sensor monitoring that tracks PM1, PM2.5, dust, temperature and humidity, offering more detailed indoor air insights.

If you have pets at home or are particularly bothered by dust and allergens, the Cuckoo Respure DLX is worth looking at. Its filtration system uses a pre-filter to catch larger particles such as pet hair and dust, while the H13 HEPA filter captures finer airborne particles. An activated carbon filter also helps reduce smoke and unwanted household odours. It can cover rooms of up to 600 sq. ft. in approximately 15 minutes, according to the brand.

The digital AQI display lets you check indoor pollution levels without relying on guesswork. You also get a Sleep mode that operates at around 20 dB, which is useful if you plan to keep it running overnight. An additional free filter and an eight-year motor warranty are other useful additions.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 600 sq. ft. in approximately 15 minutes CADR 434 m³/h Filtration Pre-filter, H13 HEPA and activated carbon Noise level 20–53 dB Warranty 8 years on motor Reason to buy Digital AQI display provides real-time indoor air quality readings. Comes with an additional free filter and an eight-year motor warranty. Reason to avoid No app or voice control is mentioned in the listing. Noise can reach 53 dB at higher fan speeds.

Why choose this air purifier? Choose it for its real-time digital AQI display, quiet 20 dB Sleep mode, additional free filter and eight-year motor warranty.

If you don't want the added expense of buying replacement filters every year, the Shark HP150IN is worth considering. Its NeverChange HEPA filtration system is designed to last up to five years, although the pre-filter screens still need regular cleaning to prevent dust and hair from building up. It covers areas of up to 600 sq. ft. and has an LED display that tracks three types of particulate matter: PM1, PM2.5 and PM10.

This gives you a better understanding of the different particle sizes present in your indoor air. Another useful feature is Clean Sense IQ, which automatically adjusts the purifier's fan speed based on detected air quality. It also has an odour-neutralising feature to help keep your room smelling fresh.

Specifications Coverage area Up to 600 sq. ft. at 1 air change per hour Filtration 4-layer HEPA filter life Up to 5 years (claimed) Air quality monitoring PM1, PM2.5 and PM10 Warranty 2 years Reason to buy NeverChange HEPA filter reduces the need for frequent filter replacements. Clean Sense IQ automatically adjusts fan speed based on detected air quality. Reason to avoid Coverage is rated at just one air change per hour, so purification may be slower than expected for regular room use. Debris Defense screens still need periodic cleaning.

Why choose this air purifier? Choose it for its five-year NeverChange HEPA filter and Clean Sense IQ, which monitors three particle sizes and adjusts purification automatically.

Why should you buy an air purifier with an AQI display? An air purifier with an AQI display lets you monitor indoor air quality while the appliance filters pollutants. It helps you understand when pollution levels rise and whether the air quality improves after running the purifier. This is particularly useful in cities with high outdoor pollution, where indoor air can also be affected by smog, dust and particulate matter.

Does an air purifier with an AQI display show real-time indoor air quality? Yes, most air purifiers with built-in air quality sensors provide real-time readings of indoor pollution. Depending on the model, the display may show PM2.5 levels, colour-coded air quality indicators or numerical AQI readings. These readings change as the sensor detects variations in airborne pollutants, helping you track indoor air quality throughout the day.

What is the difference between an AQI display and a PM2.5 indicator in an air purifier? An AQI display provides an overall indication of air quality, while a PM2.5 indicator specifically measures fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or smaller. Some air purifiers display both readings, while others use colour-coded indicators to communicate pollution levels. Checking the sensor specifications helps you understand exactly what the appliance measures.

Does an air purifier automatically adjust its speed based on AQI levels? Many air purifiers feature an automatic mode that adjusts fan speed according to the pollution detected by their built-in sensors. When particulate levels increase, the purifier can increase its fan speed to filter the air faster. Once the readings improve, it may reduce the speed. However, automatic operation depends on the model and its sensor capabilities.

What features should you check when buying an air purifier with an AQI display? Look beyond the AQI display when choosing an air purifier. Here are some important features to consider:

CADR: Check the Clean Air Delivery Rate to understand how quickly the purifier can filter airborne pollutants.

Room coverage: Choose a model that can effectively cover the size of your room.

Filtration system: Look for a HEPA filter that can capture fine particles, including dust, pollen and PM2.5.

Sensor accuracy: Check whether the built-in sensor monitors PM2.5 levels or provides broader air quality readings.

Automatic mode: This allows the purifier to adjust fan speed based on detected pollution levels.

Noise levels: Check operating noise, especially if you plan to use it in a bedroom.

Filter replacement costs: Consider the price and availability of replacement filters before purchasing.

Features comparison of top air purifiers with AQI display

Air purifier CADR Coverage area Air quality display Honeywell Air Touch P2 550 m³/h Up to 853 sq. ft. PM2.5 display Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite 360 m³/h Up to 462 sq. ft. Real-time AQI, temperature and humidity Qubo Q1000 600 m³/h Up to 1,000 sq. ft. Numerical PM2.5 display Mijia by Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 6 443 m³/h 312–538 sq. ft. at typical coverage; up to 942 sq. ft. at 2 air changes/hour PM1, PM2.5, dust, temperature and humidity Cuckoo Respure DLX 434 m³/h Up to 600 sq. ft. in 15 minutes Digital AQI display Shark HP150IN Not specified Up to 600 sq. ft. at 1 air change/hour PM1, PM2.5 and PM10

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